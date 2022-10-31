Read full article on original website
Let’s not forget Mounties’ accomplishments (Letter to the Editor)
By now, many members of the Montclair community are aware of the way the Montclair High School football season came to an end last week. Much has been said and written about the circumstances that led to the cancellation of the team’s playoff game against Ridgewood. Adding to that...
Montclair High School girls soccer: Mounties fall in state semifinals to rival West Orange
The Montclair girls soccer team had a great chance 13 minutes into its state playoffs battle with rival West Orange. The Mounties’ top striker, senior Sonia Neighbors, was tripped up in the penalty box and received a penalty kick. Neighbors was primed to give Montclair a 1-0 lead, but...
District hoping to schedule additional game for Montclair High School football team
The Montclair High School football team may return to the field for one final game to celebrate the seniors and the end of a hard-fought season. Last week, the Montclair High School football team was forced to forfeit its four season victories and its eligibility for the state playoffs after it was found that the team had played with an academically ineligible student.
At last, good news for our long-suffering town (On the Other Hand)
Montclair, I have great news! Finally, after suffering through a long series of administrative failures, intragovernment conflicts, missed opportunities, crumbling infrastructure (I’m looking at you, Edgemont Park footbridge) and general mismanagement of everything from schools to pools, we can experience a collective moment of joy, a sigh of relief, a small but important respite from that sinking feeling that our town government is hopelessly and embarrassingly inept.
Montclair must support referendum to repair dilapidated schools (Town Square)
On Nov. 8, Montclair voters will be asked to support a $187.7 million bond referendum to fund comprehensive infrastructure improvements throughout our school district. This plan includes improvements at every school as well as athletic and performing arts facilities, and includes HVAC and electrical system upgrades, boiler and roof replacements, and other repairs necessary to meet health, safety and building codes.
Daily Princetonian
University announces new Wawa dining plan
The following content is purely satirical and entirely fictional. Princeton has announced that effective immediately, all students will have the option of enrolling in the new Wawa dining program. This initiative will allow students to eat all of their meals at the Wawa on 152 Alexander Road, near Princeton Station.
5 N.J. girls soccer players make roster for All-America game
Five players were selected this week to play in the All-American game in December. Freehold Township’s Gabby Koluch and Kayla Wong, Hunterdon Central’s Reagan Schubach, Pennington’s Ava Brass and Watchung Hills’ Jenna Tobia were all picked to play in the nation’s elite showcase. That game will be played on Dec. 10 in Panama City Beach, Fla.
thedigestonline.com
Inside NJ’s Hippest Brick Oven Pizzeria
Pizza might be the one constant in dining that never goes out of style. New York, Sicilian, bar pie, Detroit, Neapolitan— the list of pizza styles goes on, each one moving into the number one spot briefly before being dethroned by another worthy form. Thousands of NY-style slice shops, legendary bar pies such as Patsy’s in Paterson, rich tomato pies from dueling shops in a Trenton suburb, and so much more go into making New Jersey what is easily the greatest destination for pizza in the world.
7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.
7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
Montclair Swap is back after a two-year hiatus
After taking a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, Montclair Swap is back – but in a new location. This weekend, Nov. 4 and 5, it will be held at the Montclair Women’s Club on Union Street. The swap will be the 37th one since Jane Marcus started...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations
Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
Former deputy clerk files suit against Montclair Township, Stafford
A former longtime Montclair municipal employee has filed a gender and age discrimination lawsuit against Township Manager Timothy Stafford, becoming the second woman in two weeks to accuse Stafford in court of creating a “hostile work environment” for her and other female staff. Juliet Lee, a former deputy...
Montclair Township Council delays action on Lackawanna Plaza plan
Over roughly a decade, ambitions to redevelop and revitalize Lackawanna Plaza have met with fits and starts. Lawsuits and community concerns over traffic and environmental concerns and the sheer size of the project – one of the largest in Montclair history – have put it on a slow track.
Award Winning Pizzaiolo Returns To NJ Roots With Opening Of Morristown Restaurant
An award-winning pizza chef is returning to his cheesy, saucy, crispy New Jersey roots with the opening of his new restaurant in Morristown. Coniglios is now open at 11 South St. in Morristown, taking over for Bareburger, which closed in March. Nino Coniglio, a Garden State native, moved to Brooklyn...
MaxPreps
High school basketball rankings: Roselle Catholic opens at No. 1 in Preseason MaxPreps Top 25
Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) begins the season as our team to beat after capturing its fifth New Jersey Tournament of Champions title last season to finish the year ranked No. 4 nationally with a record of 29-2. The Lions look to continue their ascension this season behind one of the...
Montclair boys soccer: Slow start dooms Mounties in playoffs loss to Kearny
If you take out the first 20 minutes of the state playoff game, Montclair's boys soccer team could be living another day. But the 14th-seeded Mounties struggled at the start at third-seeded Kearny and could not stop the Kards’ offense in that span, giving up three goals in the first-round North 1 Group 4 match in Kearny.
wrnjradio.com
UPDATE: State police identify 2 killed on I-287 in Somerset County
BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – The two people killed in a singe-vehicle crash on Interstate 287 in Somerset County Thursday afternoon have been identified as 79-year-old Fred Vonrecklinghausen and 82-year-old Delores Vonrecklinghausen both of Livingston, Texas, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash was...
Ramen Restaurant Racking Up Rave Reviews Expands To Bergen County
A ramen restaurant with great reviews online is opening another location in Bergen County. Menya Ramen House first came to Metuchen, thanks to a trio of "corporate hacks/has-beens who decided it was a good idea to pursue this passion as a second or third job," its website says. And they...
Popular NYC dumpling shop set to open first NJ location
HOBOKEN — Dumplings for breakfast... dumplings for dinner... dumplings anytime. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, with its flagship shop on 1st Avenue, New York, NY, will soon be opening a location in Hoboken — the first such shop in New Jersey. NYC restauranteur and founder Stratis Morfogen took his family’s...
wrnjradio.com
2 winners split $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot
NEW JERSEY – Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, October 29, drawing. Each ticket is worth $232,265. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Main Street Liquors, located at 881 Main Street, in Sayreville.
