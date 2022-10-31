ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Montclair Local

District hoping to schedule additional game for Montclair High School football team

The Montclair High School football team may return to the field for one final game to celebrate the seniors and the end of a hard-fought season. Last week, the Montclair High School football team was forced to forfeit its four season victories and its eligibility for the state playoffs after it was found that the team had played with an academically ineligible student.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

At last, good news for our long-suffering town (On the Other Hand)

Montclair, I have great news! Finally, after suffering through a long series of administrative failures, intragovernment conflicts, missed opportunities, crumbling infrastructure (I’m looking at you, Edgemont Park footbridge) and general mismanagement of everything from schools to pools, we can experience a collective moment of joy, a sigh of relief, a small but important respite from that sinking feeling that our town government is hopelessly and embarrassingly inept.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair must support referendum to repair dilapidated schools (Town Square)

On Nov. 8, Montclair voters will be asked to support a $187.7 million bond referendum to fund comprehensive infrastructure improvements throughout our school district. This plan includes improvements at every school as well as athletic and performing arts facilities, and includes HVAC and electrical system upgrades, boiler and roof replacements, and other repairs necessary to meet health, safety and building codes.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Princetonian

University announces new Wawa dining plan

The following content is purely satirical and entirely fictional. Princeton has announced that effective immediately, all students will have the option of enrolling in the new Wawa dining program. This initiative will allow students to eat all of their meals at the Wawa on 152 Alexander Road, near Princeton Station.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

5 N.J. girls soccer players make roster for All-America game

Five players were selected this week to play in the All-American game in December. Freehold Township’s Gabby Koluch and Kayla Wong, Hunterdon Central’s Reagan Schubach, Pennington’s Ava Brass and Watchung Hills’ Jenna Tobia were all picked to play in the nation’s elite showcase. That game will be played on Dec. 10 in Panama City Beach, Fla.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Inside NJ’s Hippest Brick Oven Pizzeria

Pizza might be the one constant in dining that never goes out of style. New York, Sicilian, bar pie, Detroit, Neapolitan— the list of pizza styles goes on, each one moving into the number one spot briefly before being dethroned by another worthy form. Thousands of NY-style slice shops, legendary bar pies such as Patsy’s in Paterson, rich tomato pies from dueling shops in a Trenton suburb, and so much more go into making New Jersey what is easily the greatest destination for pizza in the world.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.

7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
LAKEHURST, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations

Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
NEWARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

UPDATE: State police identify 2 killed on I-287 in Somerset County

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – The two people killed in a singe-vehicle crash on Interstate 287 in Somerset County Thursday afternoon have been identified as 79-year-old Fred Vonrecklinghausen and 82-year-old Delores Vonrecklinghausen both of Livingston, Texas, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash was...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Popular NYC dumpling shop set to open first NJ location

HOBOKEN — Dumplings for breakfast... dumplings for dinner... dumplings anytime. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, with its flagship shop on 1st Avenue, New York, NY, will soon be opening a location in Hoboken — the first such shop in New Jersey. NYC restauranteur and founder Stratis Morfogen took his family’s...
HOBOKEN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

2 winners split $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot

NEW JERSEY – Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, October 29, drawing. Each ticket is worth $232,265. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Main Street Liquors, located at 881 Main Street, in Sayreville.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

Montclair, NJ
The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

