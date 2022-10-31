ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Bringing the Boom to Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When the fireworks go off inside Neyland Stadium, you know something good has happened. Since 1987, Pyro Shows, Inc. has been the supplier of the gameday fireworks at the University of Tennessee. The company designs and builds these world class shows at their headquarters in LaFollette, Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Thomas Rhett coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thomas Rhett is going on tour again, and he’ll be making a stop in Knoxville. The country music star announced his “Home Team” tour, dedicating it to his fans (who he prefers to call friends). The “Home Team” name reflects his listeners, Rhett said, making a point to emphasize a sense of community and sharing among himself and his fans.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

UT ‘security guard’ goes viral with surprise dance

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – A local man is finally living his dream to cheer on the University of Tennessee football team from the sidelines. This dream not only caught the eyes of many inside Neyland Stadium but became a viral sensation with over 4 million views on TikTok. Michael...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Vols success spells big prices at ticket office

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the Vols continue to rack up wins in a football season for the ages, ticket prices are getting hefty. The ticket price to get in the door is more than $600 for the Vols game Saturday against Georgia. ”There’s like five to 10 years of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville hosts 2022 Greek Fest

Knoxville hosts 2022 Greek Fest
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Josh Dobbs talks about 2016 Hail Mary

Josh Dobbs talks about 2016 Hail Mary
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Shorts weather ahead but fire risk climbs

Thomas Rhett is going on tour again, and he’ll be making a stop in Knoxville. The campaign trail for governor makes stops in East Tennessee. Governor Bill Lee stopped in Oak Ridge while candidate Jason Martin stopped by Knoxville to campaign. Vols success spells big prices at ticket office.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TDOT announces ‘Name-A-Snowplow’ Contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Want to name a snowplow? Here is your chance! The Tennessee Department of Transportation is holding its first-ever “Name-A-Snowplow” Contest. A spokesperson for the agency said, “our hardworking snowplows have personality - help us name them!”. Four snowplows are in question, one for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

This is what the world was like the last time the Tennessee Vols were No. 1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Do you remember the last time the Vols were the No. 1 team in the country?. Times have a way of changing, and for Tennessee Football and Vols fans -- it changed with a turbulent couple of decades after the glory of the 1998 championship season. Tennessee hadn't been ranked No. 1 in any national poll or rankings since the Vols won the national title that season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee shares uniform combo for Saturday’s game at top-ranked Georgia

As the hours get closer to Saturday’s showdown between the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers and No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, expect the media and promotional departments for both teams to start realizing material to get the fans excited. Tennessee revealed their uniform combination Thursday and the orange britches be...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Anderson County’s Gavin Noe honors his grandma

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Anderson County senior running back and linebacker Gavin Noe has always written something on his wrist tape. It’s a symbol. The most important part of the game, the ball, is held tightly to the thought closest to his mind. “It started out simple when I was a freshman,” said Noe. “I […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Ex-Vol Jancek ready for new role with Bucs

After spending the past four years performing behind the scenes in Knoxville, Brock Jancek is ready to take center stage. Jancek is now a forward on the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team after transferring from Tennessee, where he was a walk-on. In four seasons with the Vols, Jancek played a total of 30 minutes, scoring seven points. At ETSU, the 6-foot-8 forward is expected to be a key component of the Bucs’ rebuilt frontcourt.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WATE

‘Cirque Italia’ brings a magical world to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – ‘Cirque Italia’ water circus brings a magical world to Knoxville from November 3rd through the 6th at West Town Mall. From November 3rd through the 6th the West Town Mall will host “Cirque Italia”, a dazzling water circus that includes acrobatics, circus acts, and 35,000 gallons of water. Unlike any circus performance you have seen before ‘Cirque Italia’ takes European-style circus elements and have designed a show catered toward American audiences.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Crews respond to fire on Rockwood Mountain

Modesty Bailey details her years of battling domestic violence as the man she’s accusing, is now in jail. Dollywood offers Sevier Co. residents, workers $5 admission to Smoky Mountain Christmas. Updated: 6 hours ago. As leaves begin to change and temperatures drop, Dollywood has announced the return of a...
ROCKWOOD, TN

