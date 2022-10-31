KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Do you remember the last time the Vols were the No. 1 team in the country?. Times have a way of changing, and for Tennessee Football and Vols fans -- it changed with a turbulent couple of decades after the glory of the 1998 championship season. Tennessee hadn't been ranked No. 1 in any national poll or rankings since the Vols won the national title that season.

