Bringing the Boom to Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When the fireworks go off inside Neyland Stadium, you know something good has happened. Since 1987, Pyro Shows, Inc. has been the supplier of the gameday fireworks at the University of Tennessee. The company designs and builds these world class shows at their headquarters in LaFollette, Tennessee.
Thomas Rhett coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thomas Rhett is going on tour again, and he’ll be making a stop in Knoxville. The country music star announced his “Home Team” tour, dedicating it to his fans (who he prefers to call friends). The “Home Team” name reflects his listeners, Rhett said, making a point to emphasize a sense of community and sharing among himself and his fans.
UT ‘security guard’ goes viral with surprise dance
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – A local man is finally living his dream to cheer on the University of Tennessee football team from the sidelines. This dream not only caught the eyes of many inside Neyland Stadium but became a viral sensation with over 4 million views on TikTok. Michael...
Vols success spells big prices at ticket office
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the Vols continue to rack up wins in a football season for the ages, ticket prices are getting hefty. The ticket price to get in the door is more than $600 for the Vols game Saturday against Georgia. ”There’s like five to 10 years of...
Knoxville hosts 2022 Greek Fest
Josh Dobbs talks about 2016 Hail Mary
Look: Tennessee Star Quarterback Hendon Hooker Lands New NIL Deal
2022 has been an incredible year for Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker. His sensational year - on top of the accolades - has landed him a pretty awesome NIL deal. The Tennessee quarterback announced a NIL deal with Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville via his Instagram page on Thursday afternoon. "Grateful to...
Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker signs NIL deal with Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee star QB Hendon Hooker has signed a new NIL deal with Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville. The popular car business and Hooker posted the partnership on their social media accounts. “We couldn’t be more pleased to work with Hendon Hooker, who is both a tremendous person and...
Shorts weather ahead but fire risk climbs
TDOT announces ‘Name-A-Snowplow’ Contest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Want to name a snowplow? Here is your chance! The Tennessee Department of Transportation is holding its first-ever “Name-A-Snowplow” Contest. A spokesperson for the agency said, “our hardworking snowplows have personality - help us name them!”. Four snowplows are in question, one for...
This is what the world was like the last time the Tennessee Vols were No. 1
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Do you remember the last time the Vols were the No. 1 team in the country?. Times have a way of changing, and for Tennessee Football and Vols fans -- it changed with a turbulent couple of decades after the glory of the 1998 championship season. Tennessee hadn't been ranked No. 1 in any national poll or rankings since the Vols won the national title that season.
Tennessee shares uniform combo for Saturday’s game at top-ranked Georgia
As the hours get closer to Saturday’s showdown between the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers and No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, expect the media and promotional departments for both teams to start realizing material to get the fans excited. Tennessee revealed their uniform combination Thursday and the orange britches be...
Anderson County’s Gavin Noe honors his grandma
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Anderson County senior running back and linebacker Gavin Noe has always written something on his wrist tape. It’s a symbol. The most important part of the game, the ball, is held tightly to the thought closest to his mind. “It started out simple when I was a freshman,” said Noe. “I […]
Ex-Vol Jancek ready for new role with Bucs
After spending the past four years performing behind the scenes in Knoxville, Brock Jancek is ready to take center stage. Jancek is now a forward on the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team after transferring from Tennessee, where he was a walk-on. In four seasons with the Vols, Jancek played a total of 30 minutes, scoring seven points. At ETSU, the 6-foot-8 forward is expected to be a key component of the Bucs’ rebuilt frontcourt.
This Bakery Has The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In Tennessee
Tasting Table found the best chocolate chip cookies in the country, including this gooey treats in Tennessee.
‘Cirque Italia’ brings a magical world to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – ‘Cirque Italia’ water circus brings a magical world to Knoxville from November 3rd through the 6th at West Town Mall. From November 3rd through the 6th the West Town Mall will host “Cirque Italia”, a dazzling water circus that includes acrobatics, circus acts, and 35,000 gallons of water. Unlike any circus performance you have seen before ‘Cirque Italia’ takes European-style circus elements and have designed a show catered toward American audiences.
Experts weigh history, concerns of playing the $1.2 billion Powerball
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People from across East Tennessee and the country will wait until 11 p.m. Wednesday to see if there will be a winner of the $1.2 billion Powerball. The Tennessee Education Lottery said the last time it high over a billion was in 2016 when the grand prize was $1.5 billion.
This Tennessee Restaurant Has Some Of The Best 'Quick Bites' In America
TripAdvisor compiled a list of the 25 best spots around the country to grab a delicious quick bite to eat.
Crews respond to fire on Rockwood Mountain
Modesty Bailey details her years of battling domestic violence as the man she’s accusing, is now in jail. Dollywood offers Sevier Co. residents, workers $5 admission to Smoky Mountain Christmas. Updated: 6 hours ago. As leaves begin to change and temperatures drop, Dollywood has announced the return of a...
Full day of sunshine ahead of winds, clouds, and some rain this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Let’s all enjoy this beautiful, warmer day! We’re tracking clouds and winds to spread out this weekend, and a front to stall leaving our area as a whole with a few showers. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or...
