Edith Bowen Outdoor Programs: Lifelong learning and growth
For the 33rd year, Edith Bowen Laboratory School, a unit of the Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Services, took its fifth-grade students to Teton Science School. Headquartered in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Teton Science School focuses on science-based experiences and builds on past outings to expand skills. According...
Appalled at action of county executive
I am appalled at the outrageous situation going on with the Cache County executive and the budget he is putting forward to the County Council. I worked in the auditor’s office for 23 years as a deputy auditor and I am very familiar with the budget process. A balanced budget should be submitted in a timely manner by the executive to the council. In the past this has been a smooth and transparent process. Apparently this did not happen this year. The budget that was submitted in September for the council to deal with was millions of dollars short.
Clearfield police ask for help in finding runaway, endangered juvenile
Clearfield police are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile considered endangered due to age.
Logan’s biking community emphasizes inclusion: Anyone can hop on a bike
Rock music filtered through the speakers and mixed with the sound of bicycle wheels turning and the clank of various tools at Aggie Blue Bikes, Utah State University’s bike shop. Founded in 2005, Aggie Blue Bikes is the heart of the campus biking community and welcomes students wanting to...
Ogden business holds Halloween celebration for disabled clients, community members
OGDEN — Anna and Elsa from Disney's "Frozen" line up eagerly with candy bags in hand. They're followed closely by Marvel's Iron Man, Dr. Seuss's Thing 1, Winnie the Pooh, a cheerleader, skeletons and others wearing a variety of Halloween costumes. They're as excited as any kids during the...
Is Utah State a bicycle-friendly campus?
With around 200 students choosing cycling as their preferred method of transport, bikers’ safety is a concern on Utah State University’s campus. USU has been ranked a gold-level bicycle-friendly university by The League of American Bicyclists, an award given to institutions that promote safe and accessible biking. However,...
The Justice Files: Regret and apology over 2015 murder
On October 2015, neighbors watched in horror as two men assaulted each other at a home in Bountiful.
Aggies, Alaska and the atmosphere
Professors and students at Utah State University have been researching climate change and its effects. Graduate student Jeffrey Perala-Dewey studied the impacts of snowmelt on particle pollutants in the atmosphere in Alaska. “I study the fate and transport of certain environmental pollutants, specifically the ones that travel in the atmosphere,”...
2 Utah cities ranked among worst to survive a dragon invasion
New rankings rate two Utah cities as some of the worst places to be if there was ever a dragon attack.
Utah woman shot at Ogden Halloween party
A Utah woman was shot in the lower leg during a Halloween Party in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Ogden City Police Department.
‘Cold’: The search for answers behind Utah woman Sheree Warren’s disappearance
ROY, Utah — Sheree Warren had separated from her husband, Charles Warren, six months prior to her disappearance. The couple had a 3-year-old son together and were sharing custody while Sheree Warren pursued a divorce. On the morning of her disappearance, Sheree Warren handed off her son to Charles...
Counties in Utah already processing ballots; no votes totaled until polls close
FARMINGTON, Utah — Voting for the midterm elections is well underway across the country, and counties in Utah have been processing ballots since early last week. The vast majority of Utahns now vote by mail. Many have already mailed in ballots or left them in an official ballot drop box. County elections officials start processing ballots as soon as they are received.
Layton family pleading for return of irreplaceable Halloween candy bowl
LAYTON — A Layton family is hoping for the return of a special bowl they set on their porch for trick-or-treaters that they say was stolen. It wasn't enough of a theft to report to police, but the bowl is priceless to that family. The family lives in a...
Woman recovering in hospital after shot by stray bullet at an Ogden Halloween party
A woman is currently in the hospital after an alleged shooting at an Ogden Halloween party that took place early Sunday morning. Officials with Ogden Police say that the shooting took place in the area of 900 North Grammercy Avenue after a verbal disagreement broke out when a group of people were told to leave the party in question.
Cache garbage consortium moves ahead minus four towns
Although four towns have now left a consortium of Cache Valley municipalities exploring joint garbage service, one of the group’s leaders is confident the remaining partners will be successful in their efforts to find a feasible alternative to Logan’s soon-to-be-abandoned countywide trash program. Citing a desire to control...
Barricaded suspect in West Bountiful now in police custody
Police have closed off streets in West Bountiful after a suspect has barricaded themselves inside a home on Tuesday.
Utah woman faces felony charges in collision with 2 Ironman cyclists
WASHINGTON, Washington County — A Weber County woman was formally charged Tuesday after driving onto the closed course of an Ironman competition in Washington County over the weekend and seriously injuring two competitors who were on bicycles. Diana Marie Linford, 68, of Farr West, is charged in 5th District...
Transient accused of cutting woman in Roy parking lot attempted robbery
ROY, Utah — A woman who had just loaded groceries into her car at a Roy store parking lot suffered a cut finger after a man police said is transient tried to rob her at knifepoint. The attack happened just before midnight on Halloween at the WinCo store on...
Open space bond: Proposition 1
David Zook, Cache County executive elected last January, discovered a concern amongst Cache County citizens regarding open spaces. To solve this problem, he worked with other leaders in the county to create a proposal for an open space bond, which is included on the upcoming election ballot as Proposition 1.
