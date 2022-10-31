ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

usustatesman.com

Edith Bowen Outdoor Programs: Lifelong learning and growth

For the 33rd year, Edith Bowen Laboratory School, a unit of the Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Services, took its fifth-grade students to Teton Science School. Headquartered in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Teton Science School focuses on science-based experiences and builds on past outings to expand skills. According...
JACKSON, WY
Herald-Journal

Appalled at action of county executive

I am appalled at the outrageous situation going on with the Cache County executive and the budget he is putting forward to the County Council. I worked in the auditor’s office for 23 years as a deputy auditor and I am very familiar with the budget process. A balanced budget should be submitted in a timely manner by the executive to the council. In the past this has been a smooth and transparent process. Apparently this did not happen this year. The budget that was submitted in September for the council to deal with was millions of dollars short.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
usustatesman.com

Logan’s biking community emphasizes inclusion: Anyone can hop on a bike

Rock music filtered through the speakers and mixed with the sound of bicycle wheels turning and the clank of various tools at Aggie Blue Bikes, Utah State University’s bike shop. Founded in 2005, Aggie Blue Bikes is the heart of the campus biking community and welcomes students wanting to...
LOGAN, UT
usustatesman.com

Is Utah State a bicycle-friendly campus?

With around 200 students choosing cycling as their preferred method of transport, bikers’ safety is a concern on Utah State University’s campus. USU has been ranked a gold-level bicycle-friendly university by The League of American Bicyclists, an award given to institutions that promote safe and accessible biking. However,...
usustatesman.com

Aggies, Alaska and the atmosphere

Professors and students at Utah State University have been researching climate change and its effects. Graduate student Jeffrey Perala-Dewey studied the impacts of snowmelt on particle pollutants in the atmosphere in Alaska. “I study the fate and transport of certain environmental pollutants, specifically the ones that travel in the atmosphere,”...
LOGAN, UT
KSLTV

Counties in Utah already processing ballots; no votes totaled until polls close

FARMINGTON, Utah — Voting for the midterm elections is well underway across the country, and counties in Utah have been processing ballots since early last week. The vast majority of Utahns now vote by mail. Many have already mailed in ballots or left them in an official ballot drop box. County elections officials start processing ballots as soon as they are received.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Woman recovering in hospital after shot by stray bullet at an Ogden Halloween party

A woman is currently in the hospital after an alleged shooting at an Ogden Halloween party that took place early Sunday morning. Officials with Ogden Police say that the shooting took place in the area of 900 North Grammercy Avenue after a verbal disagreement broke out when a group of people were told to leave the party in question.
OGDEN, UT
upr.org

Cache garbage consortium moves ahead minus four towns

Although four towns have now left a consortium of Cache Valley municipalities exploring joint garbage service, one of the group’s leaders is confident the remaining partners will be successful in their efforts to find a feasible alternative to Logan’s soon-to-be-abandoned countywide trash program. Citing a desire to control...
PROVIDENCE, UT
ksl.com

Utah woman faces felony charges in collision with 2 Ironman cyclists

WASHINGTON, Washington County — A Weber County woman was formally charged Tuesday after driving onto the closed course of an Ironman competition in Washington County over the weekend and seriously injuring two competitors who were on bicycles. Diana Marie Linford, 68, of Farr West, is charged in 5th District...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
usustatesman.com

Open space bond: Proposition 1

David Zook, Cache County executive elected last January, discovered a concern amongst Cache County citizens regarding open spaces. To solve this problem, he worked with other leaders in the county to create a proposal for an open space bond, which is included on the upcoming election ballot as Proposition 1.
CACHE COUNTY, UT

