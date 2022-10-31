Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A Tri-City Eye Sore is Finally Gone
The Thunderbird Motel in Pasco, a location long known for harboring the seedier side of our society, has finally been demolished. The project, which has been under way for months, was completed this week. And none too soon as far as city officials were concerned. "There were a lot of...
Was Trick-or-Treating on Tri-Cities Candy Mountain Worth it?
My family had always heard one of the best Trick or Treating spots in the Tri-Cities was at Candy Mountain in Richland. This year we got dressed up and headed out to see what all the fuss was about. Was it worth the trip across the Tri-Cities on Halloween night to visit Cany Mountain?
Vehicle, Driver Sought in Richland Hit-and-Run Involving Teen
Richland Police are still seeking leads to locate this vehicle and identify the driver, following a hit-and-run on October 26th. Teen riding bike hit by car near GW Way and McMurray. October 26th, around 4:10 PM, Richland Police say a 14-year-old boy was riding his bike in the crosswalk, heading...
Boyfriend of Kennewick Mom Charged in Horrific Murder
An arrest has been made in the death of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez. In a press release from the Kennewick Police Department:. Kennewick PD detectives worked with the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office on the murder investigation of Brandy Ebanez. The previously mentioned suspect, 34-year-old Richard Jacobsen, has been in custody in the Multnomah County Jail. Today, 11-3-2022, The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Richard for the alleged crime of Murder 2nd Degree. Richard has yet to be extradited from the State of Oregon, but this will occur in the near future.
Fentanyl Stash is Largest Ever Seized in Walla Walla County
According to the Walla Walla Police Department and other agencies, the follow-up investigation into a murder suspect has uncovered a large drug stash. 27-year-old Javier Valdez was arrested in town at a home in the 300 block of North 9th, he was wanted on an arrest warrant for murder out of Wenatchee.
The 2 Most Shocking Things to Happen in Tri-Cities Washington
It is Halloween, and if there was a time to remember strange and shocking stories from the Tri-Cities area it is today. These are the 2 craziest and most shocking stories I have ever heard about, and both happened at the same popular park by the river in Tri-Cities Washington. WARNING: these stories are so shocking they are only appropriate for adults to read.
Richland Police Release Update on Walmart Card Skimmer
Richland Police now say the suspect who installed a card skimming device inside the Richland Walmart probably snapped it into place in about five seconds. Richland Police say the suspect is being sought after he placed the skimmer inside the Richland Walmart. It's presumed he did it in the self-checkout line because it was detected by another customer 26 hours later. The police did not confirm that.
“Potential Explosive Device” Removed from Car near Othello
An update from the potential bomb incident north of Othello on Wednesday. Adams County Deputies evacuate several nearby homes when bomb found in car. Wednesday afternoon, around 1 PM, Adams County Deputies were about two miles north of Othello, in the 300 block of Reynolds Road, searching for a wanted suspect, identified as Nicholas Romero-Rivera.
Did Wanted Suspect Leave a Bomb in Car for Cops Near Othello?
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, as of Wednesday afternoon around 1 PM, the Richland Bomb Squad is at a site north of Othello. ACSO says it appears the suspect left a 'bomb' in a car for authorities. According to the Sheriff's Department, they were at a location in...
Multiple Card Skimmer Devices Found Inside Richland Walmart
If you have purchased anything recently from the Richland Walmart with your card, you should be checking with your bank after reports of skimmers at a Tri-Cities Walmart. Credit card skimmer devices were found inside multiple checkouts in the Richland Walmart according to the Richland Police Department. The devices have been removed and police say that they don't know of "any other businesses that were affected." See the pictures of the devices below.
Suspect in Fatal Kennewick Shooting Arrested Monday
After a lengthy investigation, Kennewick Police announced late Monday they have a suspect in custody, tied to a fatal shooting in September. Man found in Kennewick with a gunshot wound, later dies. On September 21st, 2022, KPD and EMS units were dispatched to an area in the 3700 block of...
The Best Place to Get a Haircut in Tri-Cities is WHERE?
Anyone who knows me knows that I'm all about getting the best deal wherever and whenever I can. During the Covid-19 Pandemic, I had to wait several DAYS to get a haircut. I was in Superior, WI of all places. When I finally got in to a salon I was amazed at how expensive it was. This place was in the middle of nowhere and charged exorbitant prices for the most basic services. I guess there really is something to the supply and demand pricing curve.
Big Road Improvements Coming to Broadmoor Area in Pasco 2023
According to the City of Pasco, a new legislative program is allowing them to make improvements. $40 million in renovations, improvements slated for Broadmoor Area in 2023. City of Pasco Communications Program Manager Jon Funfar released information Tuesday, November 1st, about major renovations coming to the Broadmoor Area in Pasco.
Woman Missing Near Walla Walla Found After 6-Day Search
According to reports from the Walla Walla County Sheriff's office, a woman who had been missing for six days has been found and is alive. Her last reported sighting was north of Lowden, off a rural road. The WWCSO issued a missing person's report, indicating 55-year-old Courtney Shelton was missing,...
The Midnight Club on Netflix Spins Strange Pasco Story
I've been watching the Midnight Club on Netflix. When I arrived at episode 9, I got a surprise: "The Eternal Enemy" takes place in and around Pasco. The Midnight Club is part anthology series, and part serialized drama. Terminally ill teens in an unusual hospice gather in the library each...
20-Year-Old Suspect Jailed After Drive-By Shooting Injures Man
Multiple calls reporting shots fired were made to Emergency Dispatch Friday night. Just before 6 pm, shots were heard in the 1200 block of North Columbia Center Boulevard. Some callers reported a man was shot. More callers were able to describe two males involved with a description of their vehicle.
Woman Missing Near Walla Walla Has No Local Ties, Says Sheriff
Yet another mysterious disappearance of a woman in our region. Walla Walla County Sheriff issues bulletin for missing woman. The Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Courtney Shelton,54, hometown not given. Her vehicle was found abandoned on Yox Road, which is a remote area north of Lowden. Lowden is the...
Impaired Driver Fails Turn in Front of Franklin County Deputy
An intoxicated driver arrested in Eltopia had a blood alcohol content of nearly twice the legal limit, say Deputies. DUI Driver fails to drive around a corner--right in front of a Deputy. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office reports late Thursday night a driver just happened to commit a very noticeable...
Airsoft ‘Gun’ Triggers Safety Alert at Kamiakin High School
Around 1:29 PM Friday, Oct. 28th, the Kennewick School District sent out a safety alert pertaining to Kamiakin High School. It was done via their new ParentSquare App and email service. Students reported to staff about another student with a 'gun'. KSD did not specify exactly what time the incident...
WA State DOH ‘Relaxes’ More COVID Rules in Schools
According to information released by the Washington State Department of Health, more COVID-era restrictions and rules will be eased, likely next week. The information, presented here via the Walla Walla School District, indicates some significant changes coming in schools. According to the WWSD:. "The 5-day isolation of COVID positive individuals...
98.3 The KEY
Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0