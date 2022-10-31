ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.3 The KEY

A Tri-City Eye Sore is Finally Gone

The Thunderbird Motel in Pasco, a location long known for harboring the seedier side of our society, has finally been demolished. The project, which has been under way for months, was completed this week. And none too soon as far as city officials were concerned. "There were a lot of...
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

Boyfriend of Kennewick Mom Charged in Horrific Murder

An arrest has been made in the death of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez. In a press release from the Kennewick Police Department:. Kennewick PD detectives worked with the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office on the murder investigation of Brandy Ebanez. The previously mentioned suspect, 34-year-old Richard Jacobsen, has been in custody in the Multnomah County Jail. Today, 11-3-2022, The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Richard for the alleged crime of Murder 2nd Degree. Richard has yet to be extradited from the State of Oregon, but this will occur in the near future.
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

The 2 Most Shocking Things to Happen in Tri-Cities Washington

It is Halloween, and if there was a time to remember strange and shocking stories from the Tri-Cities area it is today. These are the 2 craziest and most shocking stories I have ever heard about, and both happened at the same popular park by the river in Tri-Cities Washington. WARNING: these stories are so shocking they are only appropriate for adults to read.
TRI-CITIES, WA
98.3 The KEY

Richland Police Release Update on Walmart Card Skimmer

Richland Police now say the suspect who installed a card skimming device inside the Richland Walmart probably snapped it into place in about five seconds. Richland Police say the suspect is being sought after he placed the skimmer inside the Richland Walmart. It's presumed he did it in the self-checkout line because it was detected by another customer 26 hours later. The police did not confirm that.
RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

“Potential Explosive Device” Removed from Car near Othello

An update from the potential bomb incident north of Othello on Wednesday. Adams County Deputies evacuate several nearby homes when bomb found in car. Wednesday afternoon, around 1 PM, Adams County Deputies were about two miles north of Othello, in the 300 block of Reynolds Road, searching for a wanted suspect, identified as Nicholas Romero-Rivera.
OTHELLO, WA
98.3 The KEY

Multiple Card Skimmer Devices Found Inside Richland Walmart

If you have purchased anything recently from the Richland Walmart with your card, you should be checking with your bank after reports of skimmers at a Tri-Cities Walmart. Credit card skimmer devices were found inside multiple checkouts in the Richland Walmart according to the Richland Police Department. The devices have been removed and police say that they don't know of "any other businesses that were affected." See the pictures of the devices below.
RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

Suspect in Fatal Kennewick Shooting Arrested Monday

After a lengthy investigation, Kennewick Police announced late Monday they have a suspect in custody, tied to a fatal shooting in September. Man found in Kennewick with a gunshot wound, later dies. On September 21st, 2022, KPD and EMS units were dispatched to an area in the 3700 block of...
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

The Best Place to Get a Haircut in Tri-Cities is WHERE?

Anyone who knows me knows that I'm all about getting the best deal wherever and whenever I can. During the Covid-19 Pandemic, I had to wait several DAYS to get a haircut. I was in Superior, WI of all places. When I finally got in to a salon I was amazed at how expensive it was. This place was in the middle of nowhere and charged exorbitant prices for the most basic services. I guess there really is something to the supply and demand pricing curve.
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Big Road Improvements Coming to Broadmoor Area in Pasco 2023

According to the City of Pasco, a new legislative program is allowing them to make improvements. $40 million in renovations, improvements slated for Broadmoor Area in 2023. City of Pasco Communications Program Manager Jon Funfar released information Tuesday, November 1st, about major renovations coming to the Broadmoor Area in Pasco.
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

Woman Missing Near Walla Walla Found After 6-Day Search

According to reports from the Walla Walla County Sheriff's office, a woman who had been missing for six days has been found and is alive. Her last reported sighting was north of Lowden, off a rural road. The WWCSO issued a missing person's report, indicating 55-year-old Courtney Shelton was missing,...
WALLA WALLA, WA
98.3 The KEY

The Midnight Club on Netflix Spins Strange Pasco Story

I've been watching the Midnight Club on Netflix. When I arrived at episode 9, I got a surprise: "The Eternal Enemy" takes place in and around Pasco. The Midnight Club is part anthology series, and part serialized drama. Terminally ill teens in an unusual hospice gather in the library each...
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

WA State DOH ‘Relaxes’ More COVID Rules in Schools

According to information released by the Washington State Department of Health, more COVID-era restrictions and rules will be eased, likely next week. The information, presented here via the Walla Walla School District, indicates some significant changes coming in schools. According to the WWSD:. "The 5-day isolation of COVID positive individuals...
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy