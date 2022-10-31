Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Arrested On A Murder Charge And For Violating Probation From A 2014 Armed Robbery
The shooting death of a College Station teenager last Saturday night followed a fight over a gun. That is according to the College Station police arrest report that led to the arrest of 26 year old Trevor Thompson Jr. of Bryan. The arrest report also stated officers found surveillance video...
Texas pair facing child endangerment charges after police encounter ‘hazardous’ living conditions
BRYAN, Texas — Officers responding to reported gunfire at a trailer park in Bryan, Texas, arrested a man and woman for child endangerment on Saturday night after encountering living conditions characterized as “hazardous.”. “There was a clear and present danger due to the living conditions. There was no...
KBTX.com
Suspect arrested in murder investigation of College Station teen
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The suspect in the shooting death of a teenager on Saturday night at the Pearl Apartments was arrested Wednesday evening. College Station Police Department named Trevor James Thompson, Jr., 26, of Bryan, as a suspect Wednesday afternoon. Police said Thompson shot and killed 15-year-old Anthony...
wtaw.com
Brazos County District Court Jury Issues A Guilty Verdict In A 2018 Northgate District Stabbing
For more than four years, a suburban San Antonio man has been out of jail on bond following his arrest by College Station police for stabbing someone inside a Northgate bar. A jury trial in Brazos County district court that started last week ended with 48 year old James Tomlin of Bulverde being convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING
An Austin woman was arrested early Thursday morning after the report of a suspicious person was received. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 1:25, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 700 block of South Park Street in reference to a suspicious person wandering around in the area. After investigation, Silvia Leon Torress, 37 of Austin, was taken into custody for Criminal Mischief between $100 and $750 after it was determined that she had broken out a storm door of a residence in the area. Torress was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
KBTX.com
Update: Pursuit suspects in custody in Washington County.
INDEPENDENCE, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for a pair of suspects Thursday who ran after a vehicle pursuit ended near the town of Independence in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, the suspects are now in custody. The search was happening along FM...
wtaw.com
Wisconsin Man Admits In Brazos County District Court To Taking At Gunpoint A Truck That He Hit
A Wisconsin man who caused a three vehicle crash in College Station in April of last year admits to stealing at gunpoint, one of the vehicles that he struck. According to online court records, there was a plea agreement involving a robbery charge between 33 year old Daniel Good and the district attorney’s office.
KBTX.com
Drunk driver sentenced for deadly crash on Highway 6 in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County jury has sentenced a drunk driver to 45 years in prison for a May 2017 crash that killed another driver. Ruben Martinez, 63, of Bryan, was driving intoxicated on Highway 6 near OSR when he crossed into on-coming traffic and slammed his pickup truck head-on into a car.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY INDICTS 13
Thirteen indictments were returned last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 23-year-old Diomiro Enrique Barboza Chacin and 19-year-old Jayson My’leaq Brown, both indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 44-year-old Nicole Lynn Felps, for Forgery of a Government or National Instrument/Money/Security. 39-year-old Ryan Wade Brauner and 38-year-old...
KBTX.com
Madisonville Police reexamine, return to the scene of 40 year cold case
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville Police are reexamining a 40-year-old cold case. 25-year-old Eula Mae Craft was killed in 1981. With new information, police have returned to the location where Craft’s body was found over four decades ago. The Madisonville Police Chief says he contacted a local newspaper to...
Man sentenced to 45 years for Intoxication Manslaughter in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The 272nd District Court jury has convicted Ruben Martinez of Intoxication Manslaughter and sentenced him to 45 years in prison last Friday, Oct. 28., according to the Brazos County District Attorney. This stems from the accident on May 2, 2017 when Martinez crossed over lanes on...
KBTX.com
College Station police investigate rollover crash on University Drive
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is investigating a rollover crash that happened Thursday night on University Drive at Glenhaven. The crash happened around 8 p.m. and involved two cars. Witnesses say the car that flipped hit a traffic light that will now have to be...
wtaw.com
Brazos County District Court Jury Convicts And Sentences Bryan Man For Intoxication Manslaughter That Took Place In May 2017
Five and a half years ago, a Bryan man died while driving home late at night in order to take his five year old daughter to school the next morning. Another Bryan man has been found guilty by a Brazos County district court jury of intoxication manslaughter. The jury sentenced...
KBTX.com
CSPD: College Station man arrested for firing gun in apartment complex parking lot
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested a man Saturday accused of firing a gun multiple times in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Police say they first responded to the complex in the 900 block of Colgate Drive just before 9 a.m. after receiving reports that a man was firing a gun in the parking lot next to a car. Police say the man went back into an apartment and refused to come out to speak with officers.
Police Arrest Two in Bryan, Texas After Hazardous Home Discovered
Law enforcement in Bryan, Texas have arrested two individuals who are suspected to have kept children in unsanitary conditions. Affidavits Regarding Incident Leading To Investigation. Our news partners at KWTX have the story. Law enforcement were alerted to the the home of Calhoun and Weihausen when they were called to...
KBTX.com
Man arrested after crashing car into Thorndale High School Gym
THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) - An Austin man was arrested Saturday night after driving his car into the Thorndale High School Gym, according to Thorndale police. Police say Coleman Counihan was driving south on FM 486 when he veered off the road and crashed into the building. The car went through the wall and into the girl’s restroom, according to reports.
KWTX
Amber Alert issued for missing College Station teen
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police issued a regional Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl who went missing on Oct. 27. Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11 p.m. Police say they think she is with someone...
fox44news.com
Death of 15-year-old under investigation
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The College Station Police Department said Monday morning that the victim in a suspicious death has been identified as a 15-year-old juvenile male. The College Station Police Department said early Sunday morning that the events occurred in the 400 block of Harvey...
fox44news.com
Sheriff: Marlin child trampled by loose cow
MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A child was trampled by a loose cow near an H-E-B grocery store in Marlin on Monday, according to the Falls County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says this was what caused a large police presence at H-E-B. Marlin Police were dispatched to the area.
kwhi.com
CUB STADIUM CONCESSION STAND VANDALIZED
Brenham police are investigating an act of vandalism at Cub Stadium. Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Brenham Police Officer Armando Guerra responded to the stadium in the 1600 block of East Tom Green Street in reference to a report of mischief. After investigation, police say it appears that unforced entry was...
