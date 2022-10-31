Read full article on original website
Pelosi May Resign From CongressNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
Major Updates Released on Paul Pelosi's HealthNews Breaking LIVE
The Forgotten San Francisco "Castle" that Was a Beer Factory and Water CompanyDianaSan Francisco, CA
Man lied about being a Stanford student and people say he lived in dorms for monthsMark StarStanford, CA
Up to $1,050 in stimulus money coming your way soonJ.R. HeimbignerCalifornia State
KTVU FOX 2
Original Joe's Italian restaurant to expand to Walnut Creek
SAN FRANCISCO - One of San Francisco's most popular Italian-American restaurants is expanding to the East Bay. The owners of Original Joe's in North Beach have announced they plan to open up a new restaurant in Walnut Creek's Broadway Plaza in 2024. Original Joe's first opened in San Francisco in...
KTVU FOX 2
Nostalgia for sale: San Jose Super Toy Show a fantasyland for kids, 'adult kids' alike
SAN JOSE, Calif. - For Benny Villela the ultimate score would be to find vintage Optimus Prime sealed in his box. Yes, that's a toy, and yes, Villela is an adult. But he's a toy collector – one of many who will be vending this Saturday at San Jose Super Toy Comic and Collectible Show at the Santa Clara Convention Center.
losgatan.com
Local Scene: Popular baker rolls out plans for Los Gatos locations
Manresa Bread readies for opening of second Los Gatos location. Manresa Bread opened its new flagship location on Oct. 27 while expanding its original location. Founder and co-owner Avery Ruzicka is expected to debut a new concept in the original Los Gatos space at 276 N. Santa Cruz Ave., with additional details to come.
Report finds Bay Area roads remain in rough shape
Palo Alto among cities that receive 'very good' rankings. Although roads in some Bay Area communities have shown vast improvement, the region's roads remain in rough shape, according to a recent pavement quality report. The Bay Area's 44,000 lane miles of streets and roads received a pavement condition index (PCI)...
berkeleyside.org
Star pastry chef opens hidden pie patio in Berkeley
For the past couple of years, award-winning pastry chef Angela Pinkerton has been putting out some of the finest pies in the Bay Area, taking her expertise from fine dining at Eleven Madison Park in NYC, and folding it into grandma-inspired butter bombs sold under the name Pie Society. Originally, her west Berkeley kitchen only sold preorders for pickup, but now customers can sit down and stay a while, as she’s opened a “pie patio” with tables and umbrellas right outside the shop.
tinybeans.com
Holidays at Filoli
Celebrate the season where inspiration glows during Holidays at Filoli. Every day November 19, 2022- January 8, 2023, from 10am-9pm Holidays at Filoli visitors are invited to make special memories, bask in the vibrant landscape, and spend time together. Step into the magic of Filoli’s historic House adorned in Holiday cheer and explore the winter Garden, where 16-acres of Garden glitter from day till night.
Instead of retiring, Teresa's Antiques owner pivots to give 100% to charity
Teresa Beltramo has run an antique shop for more than five decades, and now she's taking the next step — giving every dollar she brings in to charity. Menlo Park's Teresa's Antiques is located on Santa Cruz Avenue, the same location of her very first shop in the 1970s. Back then it was called Ambiance Antiques, and the shop moved to the San Francisco Design District. Beltramo left the antique business to care for her husband, John Beltramo, and returned after his death to open the downtown shop that exists today.
beyondthecreek.com
Elia Opens in Downtown Walnut Creek
In September we learned that Pleasanton-based Elia would be coming to downtown Walnut Creek where Lokanta used to be, and they have now opened. Check out their Pleasanton menu here.
'Soaking early season rains' forecast for the SF Bay Area
After another day of sunny, dry conditions on Friday, the San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see a period of wet weather.
48hills.org
Good Taste: The ‘progressive’ restaurant India shares with the Bay Area
This is Good Taste, a weekly peek at peak Bay Area food experiences. Today, we accept an invitation to revisit ROOH, a self-titled “Progressive Indian” restaurant born in New Delhi that expanded to San Francisco in February 2017 and Palo Alto in January 2020. ROOH San Francisco has...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Condor Club In North Beach Seeks Legacy Status
The judge in the corruption trial of Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith, who abruptly resigned on Monday, has ruled against shutting down jury deliberations and a conviction may still be looming. Smith's attorney had moved to have all charges dismissed in the civil trial because the only penalty, removal from the Sheriff's Office, was now moot. [Mercury News]
Armed robber holds up two women in Menlo Park
MENLO PARK (CBS SF/BCN) – An armed robber held up two women in Menlo Park on Wednesday evening, according to police.Police received reports of the robbery around 7:15 p.m., which occurred near the railroad tracks at Bayfront Expressway, also known as state Highway 84.Officers found the two women, ages 35 and 39, who reported being approached from behind by a suspect who elbowed one of them in the stomach and took out a firearm, causing her to fall to the ground, police said.The suspect grabbed a purse from one woman and took a backpack from the other and fled toward the marshland area off of Willow Road, according to police.One of the women was taken to a hospital to be treated for a complaint of pain to her stomach and was later released.The suspect remains at large and was described as a Black man around 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and wore all black clothing and a black ski mask, police said.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Menlo Park police at (650) 330-6300 or a tip line at (650) 330-6395.
Menlo Park police: Two women robbed by armed man on Bayfront Expressway
Two women were robbed by an armed suspect in Menlo Park on Wednesday evening, according to police. The robbery was reported around 7:15 p.m. Nov. 2 near the railroad tracks at Bayfront Expressway, also known as state Highway 84. Officers found the two women, ages 35 and 39, who reported...
Instagram video showing alleged forcible removal of kids from Santa Cruz home prompts furor
As the anger has spread rapidly through social media in Santa Cruz, county and city leaders called a news conference Thursday, saying they want to take on the issues involved in custody-driven "reunification camp" court orders that lead to sudden removal of children from their homes. At issue, the removals themselves and who is involved in them and how.
Iron Chef Morimoto expanding Bay Area restaurant empire with Morimoto Asia Napa
Diners can expect dishes such as mapo tofu and black pepper steak.
KTVU FOX 2
String of Oakland Lakeshore Avenue break-ins include kosher butcher, Chinese restaurant
OAKLAND, Calif. - Employees at Oakland Kosher Foods on Lakeshore Avenue walked into work on Wednesday morning to find the door busted, their shop ransacked and two cash registers full of money yanked away from the front counter. Owner Gali Atias said he normally has surveillance video inside the shop,...
7 Spots For Fantastic Garlic Noodles In SF
If we were to nominate a dish to represent SF in a nationwide food-themed Olympics, garlic noodles would be it. The simple yet umami-packed dish—which was reportedly invented at Thanh Long in the Sunset—is a staple on the menus at Vietnamese, Burmese, and soul food restaurants across town. So the next time a bowl of garlicky carbs calls to you, use this guide.
LEGEND: Man Drives Around Tenderloin In SF Throwing Thousands In Cash!
WATCH: Man Drives Around The Tenderloin In San Francisco Throwing Thousands In Cash!
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Car Break-Ins at Santa Clara Shopping Center
Police are investigating a string of car break-ins that occurred in Santa Clara Wednesday night. The incident happened at the Rivermark Shopping Center. Police confirmed there were at least three break-ins. But they said it's possible some additional reports are still being processed. Piatti restaurant manager Parviz Pazoki told NBC...
passporttoeden.com
10 Incredible Day Trips From San Jose, California
Ten incredible day trips from San Jose, California. I’ve lived in San Jose my entire life, so I’ve been accustomed to taking day trips from San Jose since before I started driving. All the spots I’ve highlighted below are places I have been to multiple times (I’ve even stayed overnight in nearly every one of these towns and cities).
