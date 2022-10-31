Read full article on original website
SKIMS Launches Soft Lounge Shimmer Collection
Kim Kardashian‘s ever-popular loungewear brand, SKIMS, continues to transcend its initial potential with a new line of dresses, perfect for the upcoming party season. Offering a holiday revamp of SKIMS’ much-loved Soft Lounge dresses, the new Soft Lounge Shimmer collection is designed with a subtle, all-over foil shimmer, to take each piece to the next level.
Lizzo Keeps It Soft and Sexy With YITTY's Plush Collection
Lizzo, herself, is the gift that keeps on giving and the generous queen has blessed us with YITTY‘s new PLUSSHY collection, just in time for the holidays. Aptly named, the latest array of super soft and sexy bodysuits, leggings and tops will keep you warm and have you looking hot.
GCDS and Clarks Serve Up Two Grunge-Inspired Takes on the Classic Loafer Silhouette
The inaugural collaboration between GCDS and Clarks made its debut earlier this year alongside the brand’s larger-than-life Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Coming off the Milan runway, it now prepares to launch the cutting-edge footwear range which features two original models. In the new drop, the Italian label brings a distinct...
Awake NY Delivers Streetwear-Ready Jackets for FW22
Following a collaborative collection with the US Soccer team in October, Awake NY has released a Fall/Winter 2022 outerwear collection, offering two separate jacket designs. The first style is called the Corazón Varsity Jacket and arrive in two bold color combinations — blue-orange-cream and black-red-yellow. The sports-inspired jacket features effortlessly cool leather sleeves that juxtapose a soft, central fabric. The piece’s striped cuffs give the outerwear its classic edge and reappears around the collar and bottom hem.
Iconic Brand Lee and The Brooklyn Circus Tell the Tale of the Wild West in a New Capsule Collection
Using style as a mode for storytelling, Lee and The Brooklyn Circus (BKc) have joined forces for a capsule collection that merges styles of the past with present day. Honing in on Lee’s western heritage and BKc’s collegiate aesthetic, the collection arrives with a versatile range of workwear-inspired staples that cater to both men and women.
It’s Game On: Lime Crime Releases '90s Classic, Sonic the Hedgehog Collection
Revolutionary makeup and hair brand Lime Crime ideates a nostalgic ’90s collection with the pop culture cartoon Sonic the Hedgehog. The #ColorMeSonic collection explores a range of hair dye and makeup products featuring five vibrant Unicorn Hair Full Coverage shades and three highly pigmented liquid eyeliners. Holding to Lime Crime’s expressive identity through beauty, the collection creates a connection through storytelling and identity. Bringing the main characters of the Sonic series to life through color, such as “Sonic Blue” and “Yellow Tails,” the collection will instigate a series of positive memories, making it the perfect collab for any age group to enjoy.
Kendall Miles' Holiday 2022 Is Giving Rich Auntie Vibes
Black owned footwear brand Kendall Miles is delivering luxurious heels for its Holiday 2022 collection. The Foxxy sandals are absolutely giving rich auntie vibes as its extravagantly bold fox fur plume takes center stage. Arriving in two festive colorways, “Oxblood” and the fitting “Money Green,” the elegant heels were initially launched in 2017.
Jacquemus Teases Tekla Collaboration
Simon Porte Jacquemus of the much-loved brand Jacquemus, took to Instagram tonight to share a number of subtle (and some not-so-subtle) teasers about his forthcoming collaborations, events and drops. One of which, included a potential collaboration with household linens brand, Tekla. The designer posted a carousel on Instagram which began...
A New adidas Clog Silhouette Is on the Way
While fans await the future of slip-on styles like the Yeezy Slide and Foam Runner, a new adidas clog shoe has been revealed to tide fans over. Making its debut in three monochromatic colorways, the new adidas clog features what appears to be a one-piece construction in EVA foam. adidas branding comes by way of three debossed stripes and three corresponding cutouts. The clog sports off-white, olive green and off-black colorways, making for an ideal fall lineup.
Bottega Veneta Unveils Its Bold and Bright Pre-Spring 2023 Collection
Bottega Veneta has unveiled its Pre-Spring 2023 collection, delivering a wide array of richly colored suits, eye-catching footwear and experimental evening wear. The curated range presents garments that perfectly balance masculine and feminine aesthetics, merging hard with soft in the form of formidable jackets and thigh-baring mini-skirts. Standouts include an...
Here's a Sneak Peek at the Nike Dunk Low "Yellow Heart"
Nike is starting to prepare for special releases in the new year with images of a Valentine’s Day-themed Dunk Low surfacing online. Dubbed “Yellow Heart,” this isn’t your typical pink or red V-Day shoe — the silhouette arrives in a simple all-white makeup with subtle accents of yellow throughout. A slight touch of contrast is added with a tumbled leather base on the upper, which is accompanied by glossy and matte overlays in “Sail” and “Varsity Maize.” A Swoosh-branded heart is found on the heel counter while the same bright hue is applied to the heel tab and tongue tag. The kicks are complete with tonal shoelaces.
Keeping It Toasty: The Best Puffer Jackets for Winter 2022
As the days get chillier, you’re probably searching for new outerwear options to keep you both warm and stylish throughout the winter. Guaranteed to keep you cozy, puffer jackets are a must-have for the colder days, which is why we’ve rounded up some of our favorites of the season.
Byredo’s 2021 Limited-Edition Holiday Candle "Symphonique" Joins Its Permanent Portfolio
Byredo re-releases a limited-edition holiday favorite, the “Symphonique” candle, as a permanent staple joining its luxury-scented portfolio. “Symphonique” evokes a festive spirit with its woody, spicy and powdery scent. The item features piercing top notes of bitter orange and anise, creating a warm feeling with touches of holiday citrus and spice. The overall pulse of the candle is infused with beeswax, ginger and clove, while the textural base includes intently sourced cedarwood. Packaged in the brand’s heritage black glass vessel, the candle is bound to elevate those warm, cozy evenings.
Let Your Inner Tweetie Bird Fly With Looney Tunes x MCM Collaboration
If your favorite Looney Tunes character was the adorable yellow bird, Tweety, then you’re in luck as German fashion brand MCM is celebrating “80 years of Tweety.”. Paying homage to the uber-cute feathered friend, MCM is partnering up with Warner Bros – Discovery Global Consumer Products, delivering a playful collection of limited-edition ready-to-wear garments and colorful accessories that capture Tweety’s flighty spirit.
Pharrell Williams Gives a Sneak Peek at adidas Humanrace Samba
Pharrell Williams is continuing his partnership with adidas. Following up on sneakers like the recent all-black Hu NMD S1 RYAT, the artist has shared a sneak peek at his collaborative Humanrace Samba. The musician debuted the kicks at his first-ever Mighty Dream Forum, which is described as an “annual multi-day...
Nike Brings a Lunar New Year Inspiration to the Air Max TW
Joining a Lunar New Year Nike Dunk High, the Swoosh celebrates the season with a new Air Max TW design. Constructed in mesh and leather, the sneaker sees a mostly white makeup accented with pops of color. Bright red lands on the shoe’s lacing system, upper eyelets, midsole, mini Swooshes and outsole while a stunning teal hue lights up the tongue lining and heel branding. Orange trim brings yet another color into the design, highlighting the toe cap.
Take an Official Look at the A Ma Maniére Air Jordan 4 "Violet Ore"
A Ma Maniére continues its longstanding Jordan partnership with a luxe Air Jordan 4 releasing later this month. The collaboration follows previous Air Jordan 1, 2 and 3 models, carrying AMM’s luxe, moody color palette. The collaborative Air Jordan 4 arrives dipped in a deep purple, almost chocolate...
All the adidas x Balenciaga Footwear Dropping Tomorrow
Adidas and Balenciaga sent fans into a frenzy in May when it was announced that the two powerhouses would be joining forces. The result of this partnership? An offering of Balenciaga-fied adidas that are most certainly not for the timid. Balenciaga brings its signature distressing to the Stan Smith, offered...
