Nike is starting to prepare for special releases in the new year with images of a Valentine’s Day-themed Dunk Low surfacing online. Dubbed “Yellow Heart,” this isn’t your typical pink or red V-Day shoe — the silhouette arrives in a simple all-white makeup with subtle accents of yellow throughout. A slight touch of contrast is added with a tumbled leather base on the upper, which is accompanied by glossy and matte overlays in “Sail” and “Varsity Maize.” A Swoosh-branded heart is found on the heel counter while the same bright hue is applied to the heel tab and tongue tag. The kicks are complete with tonal shoelaces.

2 DAYS AGO