Editor’s note: The following pictures of Harvard undergraduate students were all taken in the weeks leading up to the Supreme Court oral arguments in the Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. President & Fellows of Harvard College trial, which is broadly seen as likely to weaken or dismantle race-conscious admissions policies if not affirmative action altogether. The images, along with the musings of the students pictured, are meant to freeze in time a fraction of our campus as it was before the tide began to shift.

HARVARD, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO