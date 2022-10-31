Read full article on original website
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Steve Lacy finds his groove at RoadrunnerThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Field Hockey Falls to Princeton, Defeats Cornell in Overtime
First-year Kitty Chapple plays against Delaware University on October 16. This past week, Harvard fell to Princeton and defeated Cornell in overtime. By Dylan J. Goodman. “That spell of five minutes cost us three goals—that will not happen to us again,” said Tjerk van Herwaarden, head coach of No. 15 Harvard field hockey, speaking on the Harvard-Princeton game.
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Takes Two Wins at Home vs. Brown, MIT
After going unbeaten at Blodgett, Harvard sits at 7-1 in league play, half a game behind first place Princeton. By Claire Yuan. Harvard men’s water polo wrapped up Halloweekend with two more wins against Brown University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The Crimson is back on a two game win streak after going 2-2 the prior weekend during its trip to California, where they fought well against multiple top-ten ranked opponents.
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Sailing Caps Off Tremendous Fall Season With Pair of Top-Four Finishes
A team of Harvard sailors competes in the New England Women's Championship on April 20, 2019. The Crimson has continued its strong performance, recording six wins in the fall season. By Timothy R. O'Meara. Harvard’s sailing team continued its fleet racing success last weekend, with its two top-four finishes –...
homenewshere.com
Reading faces tradition-rich Leominster in football playoffs
READING — If there’s one thing the coaches of Reading and Leominster agree upon, it’s that their teams will need to play their best football on Friday to win and advance in the MIAA Division 2 state playoffs. “They’re a really good team and it will be...
Harvard Crimson
Fifteen Questions: Gregory Nagy on Heroes, Tricksters, and his Achilles Tendon
The “Ancient Greek Hero” professor sat down with Fifteen Minutes to discuss what we can learn from the Ancients. “If we sweep under the rug the bad parts of the heroic world, then we won’t understand why we have to keep processing and seeing what their mistakes were, just as we try to imitate what’s good about them,” he says.
Harvard Crimson
Affirmative Action Should Be About Class, Not Race. Ending Legacy Admissions Is the First Step.
Marissa Li ’24 is an Applied Math concentrator in Eliot House. . As a Harvard student, I recognize that I’m only here because the College has grown more diverse. The institution that primarily served wealthy, white, male Boston Brahmins in the 19th century has today opened its doors to people of all classes, races, genders, sexualities, nationalities, religions, and more. Seeing the diversity amongst my classmates gives me pride while walking through campus.
From senate to sideline: Brown named high school hoops coach
Mass. — Long before Scott Brown became a Massachusetts state lawmaker, a U.S senator, an ambassador and a law school dean, he coached basketball. Now he’s come full circle. Brown, 63, said Wednesday that he has been named the head coach of the Amesbury High School girls basketball...
Harvard Crimson
An Editorial Photo Essay: Musings on Affirmative Action
Editor’s note: The following pictures of Harvard undergraduate students were all taken in the weeks leading up to the Supreme Court oral arguments in the Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. President & Fellows of Harvard College trial, which is broadly seen as likely to weaken or dismantle race-conscious admissions policies if not affirmative action altogether. The images, along with the musings of the students pictured, are meant to freeze in time a fraction of our campus as it was before the tide began to shift.
Harvard Crimson
Over 400 Harvard Affiliates Sign Petition Requesting More Resources for LGBTQ+ Graduate Students
Organizers at the Harvard Kennedy School launched a petition calling for increased University support for LGBTQ+ students. By Julian J. Giordano. More than 400 Harvard affiliates signed a petition urging top University administrators to provide more resources for LGBTQ+ graduate students by hiring one or more full-time employees dedicated to supporting students, faculty, and staff.
Harvard Crimson
Healey Rakes in Cambridge Cash in Massachusetts Gubernatorial Race
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura T. Healey ’92 has raised more money in the race for Massachusetts governor from the ZIP code encompassing Harvard Square than almost any other, raking in more than $89,000 from the area since the start of the year. Healey, a Democrat who has served as...
Harvard Crimson
Four Undergraduate Dorms Burglarized Over Halloween Weekend
Harvard College saw four burglaries — striking two units in Quincy House, a third in Adams House, and a fourth at 20 DeWolfe St. — over the Halloween weekend. Students reported stolen laptops, tablets, and other belongings after a series of burglaries late Friday night and early Saturday morning, the Harvard University Police Department announced in a campus advisory Saturday evening.
NECN
These Are New England's Best Dive Bars as Ranked by Yelp — Though 1 Isn't Quite a Bar…
Ranking the best bars in New England is always difficult — there are so many to choose from — but Yelp has a new list of the best one in each state. The list, using data through Oct. 17, ranks businesses identified as dive bars "using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews," according to Yelp's list.
Droves of people are moving out of Boston. Their top destination? Portland, Maine.
Here’s what a realtor had to say. People are moving out of Boston and settling in Portland, Maine, a new study shows. Data from real estate brokerage corporation Redfin places Boston as the fifth most common metro area people are leaving, with 19% of local users searching elsewhere. Portland, Maine, is the most popular spot for Boston residents looking to move, based on Redfin search data.
Harvard Crimson
Mick Cusimano, a Poet, Filmmaker, and Harvard Art Museums Employee, Remembered as ‘Unique’ and Inspiring
Poet and filmmaker Mick Cusimano formerly worked at the Harvard Art Museums and served as an illustrator for The Crimson. By Ryan N. Gajarawala. In spring 2022, Mick Cusimano stepped onto the stage at the Boston International Film Festival to three standing ovations. He had been hospitalized for brain cancer just weeks before, but he had recovered enough to present a screening of his film at the festival.
Harvard Crimson
The Cost of Free Speech: On Wellesley, Palestine, and Student Journalist Solidarity
Threats to journalistic independence, doxxing, and controversial interferences from university presidents: A familiar storm is brewing at Wellesley College. Earlier this term, the Wellesley News Editorial Board released an editorial calling for “the liberation of Palestine” and endorsing the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement. In doing so, our peers at Wellesley made praising reference to the “Mapping Project,” a controversial initiative spearheaded by Boston-area activists that digitally maps organizations with alleged ties to the occupation of Palestine and a variety of social ills.
WCVB
Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
providenceonline.com
Influencer: Rhody’s Own Maxim Cover Girl Semi-Finalist and Actress Julie Ann Dawson
Congrats on placing within the top of the semi-finals of the Maxim Cover Girl competition. How does it feel?. It’s pretty crazy to me that I beat out approximately 35,000 contestants, and that is something to be proud of! I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, friends, and fans.
Radio Ink
Mulhern Out As Morning Show Host in New England
30-year Southern New England radio vet Brian Mulhern is no longer hosting mornings on Hall Communication’s “Cat Country 98.1” WCTK-FM Providence/New Bedford, after spending 12-years in the position. Mulhern began his career as “Brian The Pharmacist” at rockers 94.1 WHJY, and 103.7 WWRX, along with doing mornings...
Harvard Crimson
City of Boston Outlines Plans for Life Science Campus Along Beacon Street
The Boston City Hall is located in the heart of Boston's Government Center complex. By Mariah Ellen D. Dimalaluan. The Boston Planning and Development Agency discussed the construction of a life science campus along 155 North Beacon St. with Allston-Brighton residents and the Impact Advisory Group during a Tuesday webinar.
Harvard Crimson
With Harvard Square Darwin’s Location Set to Close, Workers Gather at Owners’ House
Darwin's workers gathered at Cambridge City Hall Sunday to protest the closure of the coffee shop chain's Harvard Square location. By Brandon L. Kingdollar. The popular Boston-area coffee chain Darwin’s Ltd. announced plans to close the store’s original Harvard Square location at the end of the month, prompting some workers to stage a protest at Cambridge City Hall on Sunday denouncing the move.
