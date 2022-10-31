(SMYRNA, TN) The Smyrna Police Department is seeking the communities help in identifying several subjects captured on camera inside a local store. Authorities say the subjects (pictured above this post) are believed to be tied to fraudulent activity that was reported at Walmart in Smyrna. If you have any information on the identity of the culprits in the photos released by police, contact Det. Steve Martin at (615) 267-5432 or steve.martin@townofsmyrna.org.

SMYRNA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO