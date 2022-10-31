Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
WANTED: Persons of Interest in Stolen Check / ID Theft Case
(MURFREESBORO, Tenn.) Murfreesboro Police are attempting identify and locate at least two individuals who may be tied to a fraud case. On October 4, 2022, MPD officers responded to First Bank on Old Fort Parkway after individuals reportedly tried to pass a stolen and altered check using a stolen Tennessee driver’s license as identification. Bank employees reported the subjects were driving a burgundy in color Chevy Colorado pickup truck.
Williamson County woman arrested after gas station clerk killed during Smyrna robbery
More than two months after a Smyrna gas station clerk was gunned down, police announced a second person has been arrested in connection with the case.
WSMV
Tickets ‘fixed’ for city council members by local police chief
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A commissioner and the vice mayor of the Williamson County town of Nolensville had their traffic tickets “fixed” by the town’s police chief, a WSMV4 Investigation has found. Police body camera footage and copies of the tickets obtained by WSMV4 Investigates show Nolensville...
Vintage cars, dealership damaged in Cheatham County
An auto dealer woke up to find his business damaged and two of his prized vintage Chevy Camaros totaled after an incident that started in Southern Kentucky and made its way into Middle Tennessee overnight.
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna Police Investigating Fraudulent Activity Case
(SMYRNA, TN) The Smyrna Police Department is seeking the communities help in identifying several subjects captured on camera inside a local store. Authorities say the subjects (pictured above this post) are believed to be tied to fraudulent activity that was reported at Walmart in Smyrna. If you have any information on the identity of the culprits in the photos released by police, contact Det. Steve Martin at (615) 267-5432 or steve.martin@townofsmyrna.org.
Ready, Set, No: Street racing leads to property damages and several arrests
Sky 5 was there Friday night as drivers were doing donuts on private property, leaving lots of tire tracks and trash everywhere. It's dangerous for many who live in south Nashville and La Vergne.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Nashville woman killed in shooting on Interstate 24, drivers stuck over 6 hours during investigation
Update, 9 a.m.: The TBI has identified the woman killed on I-24 Monday night as Kanetha Lola Renee Miller of Nashville. The TBI asks anyone who was driving in the east or westbound lanes of I-24 at around 5:45 or 6 p.m. in that area and may have seen some sort of incident or disturbance involving a black Charger to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
1 killed in crash involving THP vehicle in Springfield
One person was killed in a crash involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle in Springfield Tuesday morning.
Middle Tennessee Police Warn Of 'Frightening' New Scam
Here's what to do if this happens to you.
fox17.com
Middle Tennessee sheriff's office warns of kidnapping ransom scam
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn.--The Wilson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is warning residents of a virtual kidnapping ransom scam which could be "frightening" for parents. WCSO says they recently had a report of the scam which typically begins with a phone call claiming a family member is being held captive. The caller then has screaming take place in the background of the call.
WSMV
Woman arrested for assaulting liquor store employee, smashing bottles
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Friday night for causing a scene at a liquor store after the business had already banned her from the premises. According to the arrest affidavit, Robbyn Black entered Weiss Liquors in East Nashville on Friday night and was immediately...
wgnsradio.com
Weekend Street Racer Enforcement by MNPD and THP Leads to Multiple Arrests
(NASHVILLE, TENN.) Two Rutherford County men, along with subjects from Memphis, Humboldt, Gallatin and Nashville are facing charges after a coordinated street racer enforcement operation took place in Davidson County. The initiative, that involved Nashville Metro Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, occurred on October 28th and 29th. 21-Year-old Tyler...
wbtw.com
‘Door was nailed to the roof:’ Teens accused of $200K in damage to Tennessee home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two teenagers are charged with felony vandalism after police said they caused more than $200,000 worth of damage to a home in Nashville. Metro police identified David Barnett, 19, and Joshua Frazier, 18, as the suspects. Both were booked into the Metro jail Monday night after the incident in June.
Plane Involved In Deadly Middle Tennessee Crash Needed Repairs: Report
The NTSB released its preliminary report on the deadly plane crash outside of Nashville.
Suspect fired 17 shots toward women during drive-by shooting in Nashville, police say
A man is facing attempted criminal homicide charges after police say he injured a woman during a drive-by shooting in a Nashville neighborhood.
Man arrested after attempted robbery at Hendersonville gas station
A man was arrested after he reportedly tried to rob a gas station in Hendersonville.
smokeybarn.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash Claims One Life In Springfield
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) –Memorial Boulevard at Bill Jones industrial Drive (directly in front of Payne Chevrolet) was closed for several hours Tuesday following a serious crash involving several vehicles, including a THP patrol vehicle. LOCATION OF CRASH. The first call came into 911 at 9:59 am. By...
WSMV
Shooting on I-24 leaves one dead in Robertson County
PLEASANT VIEW Tenn. (WSMV) - All lanes of Interstate 24 East near Maxey Road at the highway 256 exit were closed while officials investigate a fatal shooting. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) confirmed their agents responded to a shooting at the request of the DA General Robert Nash and that there is a fatality involved in this incident.
Street racers raise noise complaints in Antioch
The racers gathered at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Bell Road, then headed toward La Vergne and pulled into a loading dock where the drivers did donuts in the parking lot.
WSMV
Excavator destroyed by brush fire
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - An excavator was engulfed in flames and destroyed by a large brush fire this week. Williamson County Fire Rescue Squad, Williamson County Fire Rescue and Williamson County EMA responded to the fire on Jim Warren Road. Crews arrived on the scene and found three wood...
