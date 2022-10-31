ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wgnsradio.com

WANTED: Persons of Interest in Stolen Check / ID Theft Case

(MURFREESBORO, Tenn.) Murfreesboro Police are attempting identify and locate at least two individuals who may be tied to a fraud case. On October 4, 2022, MPD officers responded to First Bank on Old Fort Parkway after individuals reportedly tried to pass a stolen and altered check using a stolen Tennessee driver’s license as identification. Bank employees reported the subjects were driving a burgundy in color Chevy Colorado pickup truck.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Tickets ‘fixed’ for city council members by local police chief

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A commissioner and the vice mayor of the Williamson County town of Nolensville had their traffic tickets “fixed” by the town’s police chief, a WSMV4 Investigation has found. Police body camera footage and copies of the tickets obtained by WSMV4 Investigates show Nolensville...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Smyrna Police Investigating Fraudulent Activity Case

(SMYRNA, TN) The Smyrna Police Department is seeking the communities help in identifying several subjects captured on camera inside a local store. Authorities say the subjects (pictured above this post) are believed to be tied to fraudulent activity that was reported at Walmart in Smyrna. If you have any information on the identity of the culprits in the photos released by police, contact Det. Steve Martin at (615) 267-5432 or steve.martin@townofsmyrna.org.
SMYRNA, TN
fox17.com

Middle Tennessee sheriff's office warns of kidnapping ransom scam

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn.--The Wilson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is warning residents of a virtual kidnapping ransom scam which could be "frightening" for parents. WCSO says they recently had a report of the scam which typically begins with a phone call claiming a family member is being held captive. The caller then has screaming take place in the background of the call.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Woman arrested for assaulting liquor store employee, smashing bottles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Friday night for causing a scene at a liquor store after the business had already banned her from the premises. According to the arrest affidavit, Robbyn Black entered Weiss Liquors in East Nashville on Friday night and was immediately...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Weekend Street Racer Enforcement by MNPD and THP Leads to Multiple Arrests

(NASHVILLE, TENN.) Two Rutherford County men, along with subjects from Memphis, Humboldt, Gallatin and Nashville are facing charges after a coordinated street racer enforcement operation took place in Davidson County. The initiative, that involved Nashville Metro Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, occurred on October 28th and 29th. 21-Year-old Tyler...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
smokeybarn.com

Multi-Vehicle Crash Claims One Life In Springfield

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) –Memorial Boulevard at Bill Jones industrial Drive (directly in front of Payne Chevrolet) was closed for several hours Tuesday following a serious crash involving several vehicles, including a THP patrol vehicle. LOCATION OF CRASH. The first call came into 911 at 9:59 am. By...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WSMV

Shooting on I-24 leaves one dead in Robertson County

PLEASANT VIEW Tenn. (WSMV) - All lanes of Interstate 24 East near Maxey Road at the highway 256 exit were closed while officials investigate a fatal shooting. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) confirmed their agents responded to a shooting at the request of the DA General Robert Nash and that there is a fatality involved in this incident.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Excavator destroyed by brush fire

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - An excavator was engulfed in flames and destroyed by a large brush fire this week. Williamson County Fire Rescue Squad, Williamson County Fire Rescue and Williamson County EMA responded to the fire on Jim Warren Road. Crews arrived on the scene and found three wood...
SPRING HILL, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy