US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
Donald Trump makes bizarre statement that ‘some of us have horrible children’ in rally rant about inheritance
Trump says 'some of us have horrible children' during Iowa rally. Donald Trump has taken what appears to be a bizarre swipe at his own brood as he told attendees at an Iowa rally that “some of us have horrible children”. The former president took to the stage...
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz Just Took a Huge Dent
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman's chances of beating Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz may have just taken a huge dent following a court ruling on mail-in ballots. On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that mail-in ballots that have not been dated or are wrongly dated must be segregated from other ballots and cannot be counted.
POLITICO
Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Mitch McConnell. One problem: You cannot impeach a senator.
Trump also promised that if he runs and wins in 2024, McConnell will not return as majority leader. What's happening: Former President Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — even though there is no mechanism for impeaching a senator. The details: During...
“They had a damn insider on SCOTUS”: Experts alarmed after Trump lawyer emails inadvertently leak
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers believed that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was their best bet to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to newly released emails. Eight emails obtained by POLITICO revealed correspondence among Trump lawyers discussing legal strategies to convince Republican members of Congress to block...
"Here we go": Judge “upbraids” Trump attorney in court for not knowing what “objectively” means
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron reportedly admonished an attorney for former President Donald Trump after he changed the definition...
Times News
Disgusted with GOP FOR using disability against fetterman
I am appalled and disgusted how Republicans are trying to use John Fetterman’s handicap against him. For example, a recent letter in your newspaper said Fetterman can’t comprehend what’s going on if he has to use closed captioning. I take that as a statement putting down a handicapped person, saying if you have a physical handicap, you have a comprehension problem.
Record number of women candidates running for state and federal office in 2022 midterms
WASHINGTON D.C. — This year, more women across racial and political lines are running for office across the country. “Women were responsible for flipping the greatest number of seats in the U.S. House in both of the last two cycles. They flipped some key gubernatorial races. They’re good candidates…they’re proving that they can win,” said Kelly Dittmar, director of research at the Center for American Women and Politics.
Times News
Letter to the editor: Do not send Scheller to Congress
Do you really want to send someone to Congress who has already insulted us? Lisa Scheller has closed a factory in Lansford (Carbon County) so that she can make a tidy profit by opening a Chinese factory. Does she think that we are not intelligent enough to realize that such actions are an insult to us? Do not send her to Congress!
Times News
Susan Wild Will Save Social Security
Many people in our community depend on programs like Social Security and Medicare. You might not know this, but the GOP in Congress has been trying to cut these programs. This is very irresponsible, and I know that most people in our communities would disagree with this kind of proposal.
Times News
Letter to the editor: Oz can’t be trusted
Mehmet Oz retains dual US–Turkey citizenship, maintains real estate holdings in Turkey, and has an endorsement deal with Turkey’s national airline. He voted in Turkey’s 2018 presidential election, which re-elected Erdogan, a dictator obsessed with power and wealth. Oz says he’ll renounce his Turkish citizenship if he wins. (Remember Trump telling us he’d release his tax returns if he won?)
U.S. sanctions Haitian Senate president for narcotics trafficking, 'extrajudicial killing'
Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert was sanctioned by both the U.S. State Department and the Treasury Department for alleged narcotics trafficking and "gross violation of human rights."
Times News
Pennsylvania court: Ballots in undated envelopes won’t count
HARRISBURG - Pennsylvania officials cannot count votes from mail-in or absentee ballots that lack accurate, handwritten dates on their return envelopes, the state Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday, a week before tabulation will begin in races for governor, the U.S. Senate and the state Legislature. The court directed county boards...
Times News
PA House 122nd Legislative District
Carbon County’s representative in the state House of Representatives will be decided on the General Election on Tuesday. Rep. Doyle Heffley, a Republican who has served in the House since 2011, and Richard Kost, the Democratic challenger, are the candidates. Following redistricting after the 2020 Census, all of the...
Mitch McConnell-aligned super PAC pours record advertising cash into U.S. Senate races
WASHINGTON — The super PAC aligned with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, has spent a record amount advertising for GOP Senate candidates this cycle, according to AdImpact. The Senate Leadership Fund has “become the highest-spending advertiser” AdImpact, started in 2014, has ever reported on, according to data it released Thursday. The numbers […] The post Mitch McConnell-aligned super PAC pours record advertising cash into U.S. Senate races appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
US to fund refurbishment of tanks, anti-air missiles for Ukraine
The United States will fund the refurbishment of T-72 tanks and HAWK surface-to-air missiles as part of a roughly $400 million security assistance package for Ukraine, the Pentagon announced Friday. The package also funds the refurbishment of HAWK missiles from US inventories -- an important asset as Ukraine seeks to counter Russian drone and missile strikes targeting its cities and energy infrastructure.
