Mission festival promises night of fright

MISSION, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The city of Mission is set up to host a night of fright.

The Halloween Festival of Frights will open at 6 p.m. Monday at the Mission Event Center, 200 N. Shary Road. The fun continues until 9 p.m.

The festival promises a haunted house, candy, games, hot dogs, moon jumps and more.

The event had free admission for the family and is meant to offer a safe event for the community.

