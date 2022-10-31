As someone who recently graduated college and moved back home, I have had a hard time finding my groove, but also making friends and being social. Third communities are not really a thing anymore and ever since COVID, in-person events are just not the same. So, when I came upon this TikTok I felt like I was reminded that there are many others like me here in Minnesota, and we all want to try and find connections, and there are groups that are here to help.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO