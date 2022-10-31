Read full article on original website
Related
wakg.com
One Killed, Four Injured in Franklin County Crash
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle accident that occurred in Franklin County on Monday night. At 7:47 pm, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Virgil H. Goode Hwy just south of Henry Rd. A 2008 Ford F250 was traveling north when it entered a...
WSLS
One dead, four hurt after crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Franklin County. VSP said the crash happened on Oct. 31 at 7:47 p.m. on Virgil H. Goode Highway, south of Henry Road. A 2008 Ford F250 was going north when it went...
Martinsville Police investigating shooting incident
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Martinsville Police are investigating a shooting after they say a victim showed up at the Sovah emergency room with a gunshot wound. Police say they responded to the Sovah Emergency Department on Wednesday Nov. 2 at approximately 11:11 p.m. where 30-year-old Jonathan Jeral Brim was being treated for a gunshot wound. […]
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke woman charged with reckless driving after fatal crash; VSP
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) say a woman was charged with reckless driving after a fatal crash in Franklin County. Troopers say the crash happened on Monday Oct. 31 at 7:47 p.m. on Virgil H. Goode Highway just south of Henry Road. VSP reports a Ford F250 was travelling north when it entered a curve and ran off the right side of the road. After running off the road the truck went down an embankment, through a creek and then struck a tree.
WSLS
30-year-old flown to hospital after shooting in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A 30-year-old was sent to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday night (Nov.2) in Martinsville, according to the Martinsville Police Department. We’ve been informed that the victim, Jonathan Jeral Brim, was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by air ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say...
WSET
Danville mall shooting suspect makes first appearance in court
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WSET) — The suspect in the Danville Mall shooting that left one man dead made his first appearance in court on Wednesday. Danville Police said 18-year-old Christian Isiah Pinckney was arrested on Tuesday morning in North Carolina. He is being held at the Alamance County Jail...
Henry Co. Deputies investigating animal cruelty case
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal cruelty case after three dogs were found dead. Deputies say the incident happened on Wednesday Nov. 2 at approximately 10:05 a.m. in the 6000 block of Dyers Store Rd. Animal Control Deputies responded to a field where they found four puppies […]
WBTM
Gretna Car Fire Extinguished With No Injuries
Wednesday night Gretna Fire & Rescue responded to a car fire on US 29 in the area of Shula Dr. The E-312 crew responded at 7 to find a vehicle fully engulfed on the side of the road. The E-221 crew assisted with extinguishing the fire and clean up. There...
WDBJ7.com
Carjackers sought after car stolen at gunpoint in Bedford County
FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - A car was stolen at gunpoint early Wednesday in Bedford County, and the sheriff’s office is still looking for it and the carjackers’ car, as well as the robbers. Deputies were called about 12:45 a.m. to the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market in Forest. The victim...
WSLS
20-year-old dead after crash in Halifax County
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left a 20-year-old dead in Halifax County on Oct. 25. Around 10:01 p.m., police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Elder Road. Police said the crash happened when a 1999 Ford Ranger was going east...
WBTM
Martinsville Man Injured in Shooting
A 30-year-old Martinsville man was injured in a shooting late Wednesday night. According to WSET, Martinsville Police were called by SOVAH’s Emergency Department for a man that was being treated for a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers learned that Jonathan Jeral Brim was brought to the hospital in a...
WDBJ7.com
Name released of victim in Martinsville house fire
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 79-year-old woman has been identified as the person found dead after a house fire in Martinsville in October, according to a spokesperson for the city. The remains of Rita Cox Sands were found by crews fighting the fire on Forest Street October 14. The cause...
WSLS
VSP: One dead, two hurt after crash in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and two people hurt in Campbell County over the weekend. On Saturday. Oct. 29 around 12:17 a.m., police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 501. Authorities said the crash happened when a...
WSLS
Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Halifax County
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – State Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead in Halifax County over the weekend. On Saturday, Oct. 29 around 12:01 a.m., police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 360. Police said it happened when a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was...
WSLS
Fire at Lynchburg Shell gas station leaves more than $75,000 in damages
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE. A fire at a Lynchburg gas station has left more than $75,000 in damages, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department. At about 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday (Nov.2), authorities were called to the Stop In Shell gas station on 7719 Timberlake Road. Once on scene, crews...
Eden man accused of having weapon of mass destruction held under $5 million bond
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in Eden on Wednesday and charged with having a weapon of mass destruction, according to an Eden Police Department news release. Investigators with the EPD secured an arrest warrant on 61-year-old Wayne Neil Maddison for manufacture/possession of a weapon of mass destruction. Around 3:57 p.m., patrol officers […]
Farmville homicide suspect arrested after shooting, killing 25-year-old
A suspect wanted in connection to the shooting homicide of a 25-year-old in the town of Farmville is now in custody, according to the Farmville Police Department.
wfxrtv.com
LPD investigating malicious gun shot wounding
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a wounding that occurred Monday night. According to officials, the wounding occurred in the area of Cabell and Amherst streets on Oct. 31, at 10:37 p.m. They say officers responded to the scene for reports of shots fired and...
WSLS
Virginia general election results for Halifax County on Nov. 8, 2022
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – The 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8. You can find results for Halifax County here. Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the House of Representatives District 5 race and the Virgilina Town Council race. Halifax County. In 2020,...
WDBJ7.com
One man hurt in Halloween shooting in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night. Police say they responded at 10:37 p.m. to the area of Cabell and Amherst Street for a report of shots fired and found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to Lynchburg...
Comments / 0