ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonawanda, NY

Ken-Ton was 21 bus drivers short Monday morning

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ypqfd_0itLePB600

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Absences and unfilled positions led to some difficulty getting kids to school in the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Union Free School District Monday morning.

The Ken-Ton school district says there was a shortage of 21 bus drivers during the morning. But despite this, they say only five bus routes were without a dedicated driver at the regularly scheduled time. Three were for high school buses and the other two were for special education.

According to the school district, several stops were able to be covered by other buses. Along with this, they say “all special education families were contacted and transported by bus later in the morning if they were unable to arrange for alternate transportation.”

“Like all school districts, Ken-Ton has been working to overcome challenges caused by a national shortage of bus drivers,” the school district wrote to News 4 during the afternoon.

With the strong need for nearly two dozen drivers, Ken-Ton is offering a signing bonus of up to $1,000. Also included in the job are summers off and a New York State retirement pension.

Anyone who’s interested in becoming a driver can learn more by clicking or tapping here.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Vulnerable male located after Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable male was located early Monday morning after being separated from his party during the Bills game Sunday night, the Erie County Sheriff’s office said. They say they received a report of the person missing at the end of the third quarter. After an approximately two-hour search, he […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

'Hurdle' Avenue sign comes down; safety issues cited

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The popular Josh Allen "Hurdle" sign that replaced Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo has been taken down. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department told 2 On Your Side on Wednesday that the city worked with company Zoom Buffalo to remove it due to safety issues and resident concerns.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Walden Galleria planning lockdown drill Wednesday morning

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A lockdown drill will be happening at the Walden Galleria on Wednesday. The drill, which starts at 11:15 a.m. and will last approximately 15 minutes, is conducted with Cheektowaga police and is meant to give employees proper training in case of an emergency. A public address announcement will be made declaring […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Hamburg Superintendent of Schools joins News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A decision by the State Education Commissioner blocked a petition from several local parents to remove some local superintendents and principals from their positions. The petition, signed by dozens of parents, focused on mask-wearing in schools back in January. Hamburg Superintendent of Schools Michael Cornell, who was named in the petition, […]
HAMBURG, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for fatal accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 32-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced Thursday for causing a fatal crash, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Justice C. Coniglio was sentenced to six to 12 years in prison followed by five years post-release supervision. On Dec. 1, 2021, Congilio was driving at high-rate of speed near Clinton Street […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Dunkirk police announce winter parking changes

DUNKRIK, N.Y (WIVB) — The Dunkirk Police Department announced Thursday the city’s winter parking changes. Alternate and overnight parking rules go into effect on Sunday, Nov. 6 and remain effective until Saturday, April 1, 2023. Overnight parking is prohibited on the following streets from 3:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.: Brigham Road, from Lakeshore Drive South […]
DUNKIRK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

BPS provides update on $2.5 million safety plan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools presented a more in-depth plan on Wednesday on their school safety plans. From updating security staffing, to keycard access, to adding alarm buttons, the $2.5 million plan is starting to come together. “What this allows for is the entry of the school is much more humane,” said David […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls man charged after fatal August crash, DWI

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driver responsible for a fatal August crash has been charged, Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman and Sheriff Michael Filicetti announced Wednesday. An unsealed indictment charged Eric Gardner of Niagara Falls with aggravated vehicular homicide, first and second-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by the combined […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

West Side Bazaar gets help from community after fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eleven businesses at the West Side Bazaar are getting support from the community after a fire forced them to close their doors. The Buffalo Sabres and Delaware North hosted “A Taste of the West Side Bazaar” fundraiser at KeyBank Center. Chefs prepared food all day and organizers said they saw a […]
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Niagara Falls residents concerned over student housing

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- Residents in one Niagara Falls neighborhood say they're concerned about student housing and the behavior of some of the college students who live there. The city and Niagara University plan to address issues at a community meeting next week. We spoke to some residents in the...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy