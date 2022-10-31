Ken-Ton was 21 bus drivers short Monday morning

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Absences and unfilled positions led to some difficulty getting kids to school in the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Union Free School District Monday morning.

The Ken-Ton school district says there was a shortage of 21 bus drivers during the morning. But despite this, they say only five bus routes were without a dedicated driver at the regularly scheduled time. Three were for high school buses and the other two were for special education.

According to the school district, several stops were able to be covered by other buses. Along with this, they say “all special education families were contacted and transported by bus later in the morning if they were unable to arrange for alternate transportation.”

“Like all school districts, Ken-Ton has been working to overcome challenges caused by a national shortage of bus drivers,” the school district wrote to News 4 during the afternoon.

With the strong need for nearly two dozen drivers, Ken-Ton is offering a signing bonus of up to $1,000. Also included in the job are summers off and a New York State retirement pension.

Anyone who’s interested in becoming a driver can learn more by clicking or tapping here.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .