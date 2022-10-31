Read full article on original website
This Arkansas farmer is changing how they farm due to climate change
JACKSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — This spring marked the fourth consecutive abnormally wet planting season for the Shoffner Research Farm in Jackson County. Multiple heavy rain storms prevented sixth-generation farmer Hallie Shoffner from being able to work in her fields, which ultimately cost her small 1,000-acre farm a lot of money, and they inevitably reduced yield.
How the Arkansas River compares to the Mississippi during extreme drought
Extreme drought conditions impacted water levels across the region. Chief Meteorologist Carmen Rose spoke with Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District about why barge traffic on the Arkansas River hasn't been hit as hard as the Mississippi.
csengineermag.com
Low-level flights in Arkansas and Missouri
HOLLISTER, Missouri — Scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the Arkansas Geological Survey and the Missouri Geological Survey are partnering to collect geology data using airborne geophysical technology as part of the USGS Earth Mapping Resource Initiative (Earth MRI). Weather permitting, the survey is slated to begin in early November and be completed in the Spring of 2023. None of the instruments carried on the aircraft pose a health risk to people or animals.
Arkansas produce farmer thankful for rain, prepares for next season
ARKANSAS, USA — Tara Stainton is the owner of Rattle’s Garden and has been growing produce for about 15 years now. She said what started as a hobby quickly turned into a business. “Over the years, it just grew and grew and grew until we had more than...
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas Farm Bureau promotes two
Evan Teague has been named vice president of Environmental Issues at Arkansas Farm Bureau, where he will focus on the intersection of agricultural and environmental issues. He previously served the organization as vice president of Commodity and Regulatory Affairs. John Bailey will assume responsibilities as vice president of Commodity and...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Winter 2022-2023 Outlook
November is here, and whether you are someone who immediately decorates for the holidays or someone who wants to hold onto your pumpkin spice latte a little longer, winter is right around the corner.
KATV
Arkansas FireSMART app is available for prescribed burning
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture and the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment announced Monday the Arkansas FireSMART mobile application. The app was created with funding from the Environmental Protection Agency and offers row crop procedures and forest landowners a simple way to check conditions, as well as report prescribed burns.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Severe weather Friday night – early Saturday
Fall is our secondary severe weather season in Arkansas and severe weather is in the forecast Friday night.
KTLO
Highbar, LLC announces Arkansas site for first rebar mill
November 1, 2022 (Osceola, Arkansas) — Highbar LLC, a newly formed company focused on sustainable scrap metal recycling and steel production, announced Tuesday it has selected a greenfield site in northeast Arkansas to build the first of its two rebar steel mini mills. The mills are designed to be world leaders in terms of energy and water efficiency, labor productivity, and carbon emission reductions.
magnoliareporter.com
Severe weather possible later today in South Arkansas
Strong to severe weather is possible across South Arkansas on Friday evening into Friday night. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said all severe weather hazards will be possible, including hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes. Rain and thunderstorms are expected to become widespread and move from west to...
This Good News About Arkansas Will Make You Want To Move There Now
This good news about the state of Arkansas will have you wanting to move there now. When it comes to news about Arkansas it tends to be a little more negative leaning, but I found something that is a big positive about the state of Arkansas. Every time we hear...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas Poll: Economy still top concern for the state's voters
Ccording to a new survey from the state’s flagship university, Arkansas voters continue to be most concerned about the economy, politics and drugs. However, concerns about the economy are significantly higher than in the previous two years. The Arkansas Poll, conducted by the University of Arkansas political science department,...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Total lunar eclipse visible in Arkansas Tuesday
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Eyes to the sky! A total lunar eclipse will be visible in Arkansas on November 8th. If you’d like to see this one, you’ll have to be a pretty early riser. The good news is, the weather conditions look favorable if you’d like...
Powerball jackpot grows to $1.5B, Arkansas sees $2M winner
While there was no winner of Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot drawing, one ticket sold in Arkansas still won a HUGE prize.
KATV
Storms, some strong, likely Friday evening
Thunderstorms are likely Friday evening across Arkansas. Outdoor events and high school football could be impacted by these storms as they move quickly from west to east. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, especially between 5 and 10 PM. The main severe weather threat would be high winds embedded within the line of storms, but a few tornadoes can't be ruled out.
Arkansas Black Apple
The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
Feds approve program for rural Arkansas health care but it will cost local taxpayers more
(The Center Square) - An amendment the federal government approved this week for Medicaid expansion in Arkansas comes with a $3.2 million price tag for the state. The cost will be split 80/20 between the federal government and the state of Arkansas for the new Life360 program, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday. Arkansas will pay 20%, or $3.2 million out of general revenue, and the federal government will pay 80%, or $13.6 million.
Have You Heard Arkansas is Home to the Rare Black Apple?
Did you know that Arkansas is home to the Black Apple? Yeah, I know it sounds like something you would hear about in a Snow White fairy tale and you may be asking, Is it poisonous?. Arkansas Black Apple. The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it...
The 60% question: Is Issue 4 Arkansas’ last shot at recreational marijuana?
For some voters, whether they’ll vote to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas next week comes down to one question. Could 60% of Arkansas voters support marijuana legalization in a future election? It’s this group of cannabis proponents that makes Issue 4 on the Nov. 8 ballot so interesting. They dislike Issue 4’s strict market structure […] The post The 60% question: Is Issue 4 Arkansas’ last shot at recreational marijuana? appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
deltanews.tv
Arkansas ballot questions explained
LAKE VILLAGE - Arkansas voters have more than the usual candidates to consider when they cast their ballots this election season. The natural state has four ballot measures for voters to decide. As Arkansas voters started casting ballots in early voting, out came the campaigners to drum up support for...
