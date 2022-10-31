Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
RSV Cases Rising in Washoe County
While it usually shows up later in the season, doctors in our area say they’re seeing early signs of Respiratory Syncytial Virus… or RSV. Washoe County Health District officials say RSV numbers have increased dramatically in the last three weeks with cases doubling each week - 54 cases were reported last week, for a total of 107 cases reported.
2news.com
Respiratory Infections Increase in Washoe County
The Washoe County Health District is seeing an increase in respiratory infections in Washoe County. In regards to COVID-19, health officials say COVID-19 cases are steady, but they anticipate more cases in the coming weeks. According to Health District, officials the 7-day moving average for new cases per day sits...
2news.com
Local businesses raising funds for Eddy House for Homeless Youth Awareness Month
November is National Homeless Youth Awareness Month and Eddy House is partnering with local businesses to raise awareness and important funds for the youth shelter. Youth account for 1 in 10 homeless individuals, and Washoe County has the highest rate of homelessness in Nevada according to county officials. Eddy House...
2news.com
Early Voting Ends Friday; Election Day Next Tuesday
More than 105,000 Washoe County residents have so far early voted for Tuesday's General Election. Early voting ends on Friday across Nevada. Most poll locations say they will stay open until 7 p.m. to give early voters a little more time. There are more than a dozen spots to cast...
Comments / 0