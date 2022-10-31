Totino's becomes General Mills' 9th billion dollar brand. What are the other 8?

Adam Uren

Totino's recently became the latest General Mills brand to top $1 billion in total sales.

The Golden Valley-based food giant announced last week that the frozen pizza and pizza rolls brand has become the 9th of its brands to hit nine figures in overall retail sales.

The story is all the more remarkable given that the brand had its humble beginnings in Minneapolis in 1951, when Rose and Jim Totino opened their first pizzeria on the back of a $1,500 loan, later opening their own frozen pizza business.

The frozen pizza arm was bought in 1975 by Pillsbury for just over $20 million, before moving over to General Mills when it bought Pillsbury in 2000 for $10.5 billion.

General Mills claims that "more than 1 out of every 4 American households" now eats Pizza Rolls or Party Pizzas at least once a year.

While a Minnesota-made snack, it's now primarily manufactured at General Mills' Wellston, Ohio facility, which is in the process of a $100 million expansion.

Totino's now joins eight other General Mills' owned brands to hit the $1 billion mark. The others are: