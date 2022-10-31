Read full article on original website
Staff Picks: West Virginia Mountaineers
Oct 29, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Reese Smith (15) celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports. Chris Williams, Publisher – Iowa...
WBB: Ashley Joens, Emily Ryan named to Naismith Trophy Watch List
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State women’s basketball senior Ashley Joens and junior Emily Ryan are both being looked at among the nation’s best as both have been named to the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Women’s Watch List, announced Friday morning. Joens has been a...
CFTV: Campbell previews West Virginia
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell breaks down his team’s loss to Oklahoma, explains why he’s still encouraged by this year’s team and more during his weekly press conference. Jared Stansbury. View articles by Jared Stansbury administrator. Jared a native of Clarinda, Iowa, started as the Cyclone...
WBB: Stephanie Soares looks the part as No. 8 Cyclones cruise by Winona State
AMES, Iowa – No. 8 Iowa State’s 6-foot-6 NAIA transfer in Stephanie Soares looked the part to say the least in the team’s 104-47 win over Winona State Wednesday at Hilton Coliseum. The Brazilian post player tallied 26 points and six rebounds, connecting for four 3-pointers in...
A look at the 2022-23 Iowa State men’s basketball roster
There are a lot of new names on the Iowa State men’s basketball roster, including a trio of freshmen and a handful of transfers. Here are the players to watch out for at each positional group as the season kicks off. Point Guards. After a season-ending Achilles injury to...
Denae Fritz brings toughness to the equation in return from injury for ISU women
Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly has said time and time again that the only way he’d walk through an alley on the rough side of Des Moines is with Denae Fritz accompanying him. Fennelly has raved about her toughness and Cyclone fans have seen it firsthand,...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Iowans deserve better than "school choice"
Below are the edited remarks Nick Covington made in Des Moines at the Public Funds for Public Schools press conference, organized by Progress Iowa on November 2. My name is Nick Covington. I taught social studies at Ankeny High School from 2012 to June of this year. As a teacher, I saw first-hand that most Iowans, including teachers and parents, want the same thing: strong, quality public schools that give every student the freedom to reach their full potential. All students, no matter what they look like or their zip code, deserve the freedom to learn and succeed.
Ankeny senior Wehde suffers broken leg, will miss entire boys’ basketball season
The Ankeny boys’ basketball team will be missing one of its top players this winter. Senior wing Karson Wehde has suffered a season-ending injury before the Hawks even started practicing. “On Thursday night at open gym I broke the tibia and fibula in my leg,” said Wehde. “I had...
Proposal Would Turn Iowa Fields Into $600,000 Development, with Huge Water Park
Those Iowa fields above will very likely be the future home of a massive entertainment development here in Iowa. The site would be home to a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park, a family entertainment center, and a 400-room hotel. The development would be known as The Grand Experience and located off...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
Iowa Grain Warehouse Looses License Over Insurance
Another grain dealer in Iowa is dealing with the loss of their license. Just a week ago, we saw Global Processing, a distributor out of Hancock County file for bankruptcy following the suspension of its Kanawha warehouse and grain dealer licenses. Global Processing’s license suspension is “based upon the company’s...
Midwest Corn Seed Company Announces New Iowa Site
A Midwest seed company is planning an expansion that would leave a greater footprint in Iowa. Farmers in Iowa are no strangers to the Illinois seedcorn company Wyffels Hybrids. After nine years of consecutive growth, Wyffles has announced it is expanding its business with a new site in Ames. The...
If you win $1.2B Powerball, perhaps consider not taking cash
Winners of giant jackpots nearly always take the cash, and financial advisers say that might be a mistake.
An update on Marty Tirrell. Judicial performance and voter outreach. Veteran homelessness. Top home sales. And a historic conversation.
Marty Tirrell, the sports broadcaster and conman, is back in Des Moines, wearing an ankle bracelet while on “home confinement status” until his release date from the federal prison system in August of next year. According to a federal official, Tirrell is working at Sports Byline, a talk-radio sports network.
BREAKING: Details unveiled for $600 million development in West Des Moines
The centerpiece of the proposed Grand Experience development is a 220,000-square-foot facility with an indoor water park, family entertainment center, hotel and business conference center. The facility is planned north of the MidAmerican Engery Company RecPlex at 6500 Grand Ave. in West Des Moines. Rendering by Architectural Design Consultants Inc.
Be Wary of This Rental Scam in Iowa
Tons of amazing things have been possible because of the internet. Social media allows users to keep in touch with friends and family from all over the world, you now have the convenience to buy almost anything while sitting on your couch, and billions of dollars have been raised for a variety of charities and causes around the entire world.
1.1 million birds in Iowa to be destroyed
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture reports that 1.1 million egg-laying chickens will be destroyed in Wright County due to the discovery of avian influenza. The ag department said this is the first known case of bird flu this year in Wright County, which produces the...
The 9 Best Breakfast in Des Moines, Iowa – (With Photos)
Foodies rejoice! Des Moines, Iowa is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the Midwest. From classic diners to innovative new restaurants, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a big ol’ hearty meal to start your day or a light bite to tide you over...
Hidden breakfast restaurants around Ames
Breakfast is often considered the most important meal of the day, and it is nice to find new places to enjoy that meal. Ames is a large town, and there are a lot of breakfast restaurants within it that are difficult to find. Among these local restaurants are The Grove Cafe, The Café and Lockwood Cafe.
