ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IN

Patriots take down second-ranked Titans

By Amanda York, Evening World
Spencer Evening World
Spencer Evening World
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43DijZ_0itLccdF00

Just before Friday night's electrifying game started, Phil Collins song "In the Air Tonight" blared from the stereo system at Patriot Field. The words couldn't have been more prophetic for Owen Valley players, coaches, parents, alumni and fans. "I can feel it coming in the air tonight.... And I've been waiting for this moment for all my life..." After four hard-fought quarters, Owen Valley took down the reigning class 3A state champions, the Gibson Southern Titans, 28-21.

The game started off a bit shaky for the Patriots with the Titans grabbing two quick scores in the first quarter. The Titans found the endzone, scoring on fourth down with a 23-yard pass to Issac O'Neal. Gibson Southern further pulled away with another strike through the air as O'Neal caught his second touchdown pass from Tanner Boyd, a 17-yard grab.

Although down, the Patriots certainly weren't out. As Boyd later was flushed from the pocket on first down by Kyvan Bandy, Owen Valley's Tim Harden intercepted the pass for a pick-six to pull the Patriots within seven, 14-7.

Just before halftime, Owen Valley went for it on fourth down and came up big: Senior running back Christian McDonald found the endzone on a 21-yard run to tie the game at the break at 14-all.

The second half was a whole new ballgame as the two teams were knotted up.

The Titans' defense was aggressive to open the second half. After forcing a punt, Gibson Southern found payback. Boyd to O'Neal for a third time to help regain the lead, 21-14. Things seemed to be going all Gibson Southern's way as it then forced a fumble on the ensuing possession.

The Titans drove 51 yards and were back in the red zone on the Patriots' 8-yard-line with a first down. First play? No gain. Then after two OV sacks, the Titans were forced to settle for a field goal. Except, the Patriots blocked it, and from there they were seemingly off to the races.

Owen Valley added on a rushing touchdown by quarterback Brody Lester just before the start of the fourth quarter. The Patriots' running game was strong on the chilly Friday night under the lights. Lester rushed for his second score to put OV up 28-21.

It then became a battle to the finish with the OV defense coming up big. It notched nine sacks on the night, including an incredible five by junior Cale Nickless.

"There's a reason why Gibson Southern has won 21 straight games," Owen Valley head coach Rob Gibson said. "So, first and foremost, congratulations to them on another great season. They did better this year than most people in the state thought they would. We knew how good they were. We knew how good Nick Hart is. So, tremendous job by them."

"Give all the credit to our guys, who really showed up today and played a near-perfect game like we kind of challenged them to do" Coach Gibson continued. "We thought if we played really hard for 48 minutes, played a complete game and played next to perfect, then we would have a chance to win in the fourth quarter and they did exactly that. So give all the credit to our players. They've done a tremendous job. They've bought in, they've played their butts off. We celebrate for 24 hours and then go back to work next week."

Owen Valley will now host the sectional championship this Friday, Nov. 4. The game is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE 15

Indiana cruises over Saint Francis in exhibition

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana appears ready for the regular season after a 104-59 exhibition win over Saint Francis at Assembly Hall on Thursday. Leading the Hoosiers was senior Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scored a team-high 19 points on Thursday. Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino also impressed the Assembly Hall crowd with 15 points, including a few acrobatic […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

7 Area Schools Attending Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands

On Tuesday, seven area schools will come together to perform at the 33rd Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands. This free concert is open to the public and will take place at South Knox Middle/High School in the High School Gym beginning at 7:00p.m. This year, over 180 students will perform and represent Barr-Reeve, Loogootee, Mitchell, North Daviess, North Knox, Shoals, and South Knox. The concert will feature guest conductor Dr. Tiffany J. Galus, who is currently an assistant professor of music in bands at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music and associate director of IU athletic bands. This year marks the premiere of the group’s sixth new work for concert band: A Lion Legacy by Alex Tedrow. Tedrow is a composer and educator from Martin County and he composed A Lion Legacy in honor of the late Loogootee High School band director, Ed Hamilton who began his teaching career at Loogootee High School in 1959 and retired at the end of the 1989-90 school year. Tedrow says it is his hope that Hamilton’s incredible Loogootee “Lion” legacy will be remembered through this music written in his honor. Once again the program will be Tuesday night at 7pm at South Knox High School.
SHOALS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local Indiana marching bands prepare ahead of State Finals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The ISSMA State Finals are coming, and many local Indiana marching bands will be competing among the best in the state. The groups will be taking the field bright and early next Saturday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium. Vincennes Lincoln High School will be kicking off Open Class C with ‘It’s […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Epic $2.3 Million Evansville, IN Mansion is Only Missing 1 Luxurious Feature

With 8 bathrooms and 5 fireplaces, this Newburgh Rd mansion has almost everything on a luxury home bucket list. You can get a lot of nice features in a home at pretty reasonable prices here in the Evansville area. But when you are able to bump your budget up into the million dollars or even 2 million range, you should be able to check every box on your wishlist.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

The Hammer and Nigel Show

The Hammer and Nigel Show is hosted by Indianapolis natives Jason Hammer and Nigel Laskowski. Every afternoon, get caught up on what happened in politics, sports, news, and all things related to central Indiana!. It’s the most important stories of the day with the best mix of the offbeat and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
a-z-animals.com

The Absolute Best Camping Near Indianapolis

Over 6.6 million people call Indiana, commonly known as the Hoosier State, home. A fantastic site for those wishing to enjoy nature, the state preserves 4.7 million acres of forestland and 4.6 million acres of timberland. For the most part, Indiana’s fantastic campgrounds are located less than 100 miles from Indianapolis. You’re in luck if you’re anywhere close to Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

Timothy E. “Tim” Mattingly

Timothy E. “Tim” Mattingly, 84, passed away October 29, 2022. He was born in Loogootee on March 20, 1938, to John E. and Mary B. (Kavanaugh) Mattingly. He married Mary Eleanor (Tennis) Mattingly on September 26, 1959, and she survives. Tim was a 1956 graduate of Montgomery High...
WASHINGTON, IN
103GBF

Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana

You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Evansville golf course plane crash ends with 3 hospitalized

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — Agencies rushed to the scene Sunday afternoon after a plane crashed at the Helfrich Park Golf Course on 1550 Mesker Park Drive. We’re told the call for the crash came in at 1:59 this afternoon. Dispatch tells us three of the four people inside the small plane were taken to the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

The Winter 2022-2023 Snow Prediction

How much snow are we going to see this year? It’s a question I am asked a lot this time of year. And while the average annual snowfall for Indianapolis is 25 and a half inches, there are several factors that come into play. Three out of the last...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

USI Board of Trustees approve the sale of three New Harmony properties

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana (USI) has sold three properties to New Harmony. Officials say at its regular meeting on November 3, the University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees approved the sale of three surplus New Harmony properties – The Theater Barn, Keppler House and Bentel Hop House. Officials say […]
NEW HARMONY, IN
Spencer Evening World

Spencer Evening World

600
Followers
584
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Spencer, IN from Spencer Evening World.

 http://spencereveningworld.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy