ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Cortland man arrested for warrant, found with drugs

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3raKLR_0itLbqmO00

CORTLAND, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – On October 28th, Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies located Ryan Larrabee on Homer Avenue in the City of Cortland.

Larrabee, age 33, had an active bench warrant out of the Town of Cortlandville and was arrested for the warrant.

During the arrest, deputies found that Larrabee was in possession of a controlled substance.

He was arrested and transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office where he was processed on the warrant and possession of a controlled substance.

Larrabee was issued an appearance ticket for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and released on his own recognizance on that charge, but he is being held for the Centralized Arraignment Process on the warrant.

He will answer to his new charge in the City of Cortland Court on November 14th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Two CNY men face drug charges after drug investigation

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men are facing drug charges after a long investigation that led to a large-scale marijuana trafficking operation in Central New York, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Many search warrants were done by detectives in the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit on Wednesday, November 2. They searched a house […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man indicted on 12 drug, weapons charges

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira man accused of having multiple guns, drugs and cash in a no-knock warrant last month has been indicted on 12 separate charges by the Chemung County Grand Jury. Stevland Oliver, 44, was indicted in connection to the October 18 incident. At the time of his arrest, police charged him […]
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Juvenile in Ithaca charged with terroristic threat

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A juvenile in Ithaca faces a felony. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an apartment on Cypress Court on Saturday for a report of a threat made the previous day on a school bus. The reporting party claimed a student said they would shoot up the bus on Halloween. The juvenile in question was located and admitted to making the threat. No weapons were found. They are charged with making a terroristic threat and will appear in court at a later date. An emergency risk protection order that would restrict their access to guns was requested by the Sheriff’s Office.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland County woman charged for Walmart crimes

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A woman from the Town of Taylor faces charges in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Walmart at 819 Bennie Road on Sunday for a theft complaint. They say 32-year-old Kristen French swapped pricing barcodes on some merchandise with barcodes of lesser value, took some items without paying, and did so in the presence of a child. She was charged with a felony for falsifying business records and misdemeanors of petit larceny, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal possession of a controlled substance. She will appear in Town of Cortlandville Court at 11:00 a.m. on November 28th.
wxhc.com

Cortland Woman Charged with Felony Burglary in Theft Complaint

Cortland County Sheriff’s officers arrested a Cortland woman Friday on multiple charges. Law enforcement was initially called to the Town of Cortlandville Walmart for a theft complaint. They determined 52-year old Alene Heath had stolen merchandise from the store. Health had also been issued a trespass order from Walmart...
CORTLAND, NY
localsyr.com

Deputies find illegal handguns after two traffic stops

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that four people have been charged with possessing an illegal handgun following two routine traffic stops on November 2. At approximately 6 p.m. Deputies assigned to the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative detail, carried out a routine...
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Felony charge for Cortlandville assault suspect

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A 2nd suspect in a Cortlandville assault is arrested and charged. Deputies from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office picked up 29-year-old Alejandro Maldonado, of Syracuse, around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Officials say Maldonado unlawfully entered a residence on Route 11 with another man on July 25th and assaulted the person living there. Maldonado is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor assault and conspiracy. He’s due in Cortlandville Town Court on November 8th at 11:30 a.m.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

Cortland County woman allegedly switched price tags at Walmart, found with drugs

CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On October 30th, Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Walmart on Bennie Hill Road in the Town of Cortlandville for a larceny complaint. Police determined that Kristen French, 32 of Taylor, had switched pricing barcodes on some merchandise to a barcode of a...
WETM 18 News

Chemung County citizen victim of phone money scam

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding a recent money scam involving a resident in Chemung County. The caller claimed to be someone from Mexico/U.S. Border Patrol and claimed that the victim was a suspect in a drug trafficking investigation and had a warrant for their arrest. […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Arrest made after threat on ICSD school bus

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of one person after threats were made against fellow students on an Ithaca City School District school bus last week. The suspect, a juvenile, was not named in the arrest announcement. The threat was allegedly made on Oct. 28,...
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Gun found at CNY student’s home after she threatened violence at school, deputies say

North Syracuse, N.Y. — A Cicero-North Syracuse student was arrested Thursday after deputies said they found a handgun in her home. The 17-year-old had sent a message on social media threatening violence at the high school to a classmate before the message was shared with multiple students, Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesman for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, said.
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corning Man Arrested For Allegedly Fleeing From Police

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - A Corning man was arrested after attempting to flee from police stemming from an alleged violation of an order of protection. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 40 year old Thomas Whitehead allegedly violated an order of protection and then attempted to avoid police. Police also said that Whitehead allegedly failed to stop for police, acted in a reckless manner and resisted arrest when stopped.
CORNING, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Inmates attack officers at Romulus correctional facility

ROMULUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two separate inmate attacks left four officers injured at the maximum-security correctional facility in Romulus last week. One of the injured officers was sent to the Cayuga Medical Center for treatment of eye and facial injuries. The first attack happened on Wednesday, October 26 when an inmate, convicted of Attempted Murder […]
ROMULUS, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy