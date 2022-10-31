Read full article on original website
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Free dental health care available for Veterans Nov. 10 as part of Operation Stand Down
LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS – Pine Bluff and Little Rock have spots available for free dental health care ranging from fillings to oral surgery to be administered on Nov. 10 in Pine Bluff and Little Rock participating dental clinics. Veterans who wish to receive dental care as part of Operation...
Meekins Middle School PTO to hold meeting Monday; today last day to purchase from Corky’s fundraiser
Meekins Middle School’s Parent Teacher Organization will hold a meeting on Monday, Nov. 7, at 5:15 p.m. Cole Sherman, president of the school’s PTO board, said anyone with a connection to the school is welcome to join. “This is not just for parents. If you are a grandparent,...
Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council holds district rally in Stuttgart
The Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council (AEHC) held its Delta District Rally at the Grand Prairie Center in Stuttgart on Thursday, Oct. 20. The rally consisted of discussion related to business matters, member recognition, discussion about future plans, entertainment, lunch, a silent auction, and a guest speaker. Arkansas County Judge Eddie Best spoke at the beginning of the meeting and the guest speaker was Dr. Brittney Schrick who spoke on mental health. Those in attendance represented different counties in the Delta District.
Memorialize their first deer with certificate offered by AGFC
LITTLE ROCK – Memorialize that unforgettable first Arkansas deer hunting moment with an official certificate from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. Whenever a family member or friend tackles the challenge of harvesting their first deer, visit www.agfc.com/resources/brochures and choose your certificate from the bottom of the page. Fill out the online form and print the certificate on your color printer. You can personalize the certificate after printing with a photo from the hunt or use the standard certificate if you forgot to take pictures in all the excitement of the day.
Grand Prairie Church to host fish fry on November 4
The Grand Prairie Church at 22nd Street and South Park Avenue in Stuttgart will host a fish fry fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 4, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Church member Hal Lovett said proceeds from the event will benefit the Grand Prairie Christian School. “As you can imagine, school is...
Annual Christmas Musicale to proceed virtually with in-person gathering to watch performances planned; deadline to sign up to participate is Dec. 1
The 91st Annual Christmas Musicale from the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie will proceed virtually this December. Residents will have an opportunity to watch performances online at their convenience or at a gathering in Stuttgart. The musicale is traditionally held on the second Sunday of December. Normally, participants perform...
Stone Bank to sponsor concert Friday, Nov. 11 to honor Arkansas County veterans; Ozark Folk Center musicians to perform
Stone Bank announced plans to sponsor a Veterans Appreciation Concert on Friday, November 11 at the Veteran Memorial Building, 112 North Main St. in DeWitt. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. and is free to the public. Seating is limited and will be on a first-come basis. This is the second year the bank has sponsored a concert honoring area Veterans.
4-H information meeting to be held in Stuttgart Nov. 7
The mission of 4-H is to provide opportunities for youth to acquire knowledge, develop life skills, form attitudes, and practice behavior that will enable them to become self-directing, productive, and contributing members of society. Join the Arkansas County Extension Service on Monday, Nov. 7, at 5:30 p.m. at Phillips Community...
Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce News: November 4, 2022
NETWORKING AT NOON | QUEEN MALLARD & JUNIOR QUEEN MALLARD ENTRIES | FESTIVAL T-SHIRTS | GREAT DUCK RACE REGISTRATION | VENDOR REGISTRATION | NEW WINGS OVER THE PRAIRIE FESTIVAL WEBSITE | CHRISTMAS PARADE | GRAND PRAIRIE CASA RIBBON CUTTING | SIGN UP FOR SMS ALERTS | SUPPORT SMALL BUSINESS | CITY SALES TAX REVENUES.
‘Midst: Artwork by Nick Hobbs’ opens on Nov. 10 at ASC with artist talk, stargazing
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — An exhibition of drawings that explores the juxtaposition of the scales of the everyday human experience and the metaphysical with imagery of earthly objects and the cosmos opens Thursday, Nov. 10, at The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC). “Midst: Artwork by Nick...
Obituary: Veda Mae Sweetin of Stuttgart
Veda Mae Sweetin, 87, of Stuttgart, widow of Ray Sweetin, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at St. Vincent’s in Little Rock. Mrs. Sweetin was born Nov. 4, 1934, in Tichnor to Glen and Nettie Jones and had been a citizen of Stuttgart since 1960. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a devout Christian and member of First Baptist Church-Stuttgart where she was a member of the choir and active in WMU.
Stuttgart resident seriously injured in dog attack
A 76-year-old Stuttgart woman is recovering after suffering serious injuries in an attack by four dogs that occurred Friday morning around 9 a.m. in the 1900 block of S. Cherry Street. The three pit bull terriers and one mixed-breed dog involved in the attack have been euthanized and their remains sent to Little Rock for rabies testing, according to a statement released by the Stuttgart Police Department.
City council hears from local residents during regular meeting
During Tuesday night’s regular council meeting held at city hall, the Stuttgart City Council heard from several citizens regarding different matters. The council first heard from Margaret Goodloe, representing her son who owns 506 S. Henderson St., which was condemned during the council meeting on Oct. 18. Goodloe said...
Burn ban lifted in Arkansas County
Arkansas County Judge Thomas “Eddie” Best has lifted the burn ban for Arkansas County that has been in effect since Sept. 21, 2022. In cooperation with the State Forestry Commission, the Burn Ban has been lifted effectively immediately for Arkansas County due to the county receiving some much needed rainfall.
Obituary: Barbara ‘Bobbie’ Jean Searcy Green of Stuttgart
Barbara “Bobbie” Jean Searcy Green, age 78, of Stuttgart died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Stuttgart, AR. She was a graduate of Stuttgart High School and a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church. She recently retired after more than 60 years spent working in Stuttgart, where she touched the lives of those with whom she came in contact.
Stuttgart Junior High completes its season undefeated in conference play
Stuttgart’s Junior Ricebirds played their final game of the season on Tuesday night as they traveled to Bald Knob. The Junior Birds made easy work of the Junior Bulldogs, winning 39-0 to finish their regular season slate 9-1 overall and 6-0 in conference play. Stuttgart’s lone loss of the...
