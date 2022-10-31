November is typically when we see a reduction of live music events—after the hot mess of summer tours. And yet, in a music-loving city like Portland, this month will still hold plenty of gems. We’re excited about a Haley Heynderickx opening set at the Roseland, a new Snugsworth side project, and two New Year’s Eve shows—while it's odd to start thinking about NYE concerts, they're on the horizon and tickets are dropping.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO