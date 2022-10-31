Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballotsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
City Council Approves Unfunded Plan to Criminalize Unsheltered Homelessness
Portland City Council voted Thursday to approve a plan to ban unsheltered homelessness and create mass outdoor homeless encampments across the city. The package of five resolutions, introduced by Mayor Ted Wheeler and City Commissioner Dan Ryan two weeks ago, outlines a number of aspirational and unfunded plans to address homelessness and housing needs.
Is City Council’s Proposal to Ban Unsheltered Homelessness Legal?
As Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Dan Ryan have fast-tracked a proposal to criminalize homeless camping and create mass encampments through City Council, few have discussed whether or not the plan would pass legal muster. A review of recent cases by attorneys familiar with laws regarding homelessness, however, finds that...
Good Morning, News: Council Votes to Criminalize Homelessness, Atmospheric River to Drown Portland, and Crybaby Musk Begins Mass Twitter Layoffs
GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! If you haven't...
Homeless Portlanders Urge City Officials to Reconsider Mass Encampment Plan
Homeless Portlanders had a captive audience in Mayor Ted Wheeler and City Commissioner Dan Ryan Tuesday afternoon in a public forum where Portlanders who’ve experienced homelessness were invited to share their thoughts on the politicians’ joint proposal to ban camping citywide. “With the camping ban, you’re saying the...
Good Afternoon, News: Fall Back Is Upon Us, Biden Threatens Oil Companies with "Come to the Lord" Chat, and Continued Questions About Senseless Hiker Death
GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! The weather out...
Good Afternoon, News: The Homeless School Wheeler & Ryan on Homelessness, Atmospheric River Comin' Your Way, and Clarence Thomas Was Key to Overthrowing Election
GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Oh, hello, did...
The first feature film from Dawn Jones Redstone is as much about Portland (including a protest reenactment) as it is about ancestors and enchantment.
Mother of Color, the first feature from queer, Mexican American filmmaker Dawn Jones Redstone, tells a very personal and very Portland story. Jones Redstone calls it the “origin story” of its central character Noelia (Ana del Rocío), a single mother who reconnects to her past via connections with her ancestors. And those communications prepare her for future transformation.
Show Up for the Haley Heynderickx Set
November is typically when we see a reduction of live music events—after the hot mess of summer tours. And yet, in a music-loving city like Portland, this month will still hold plenty of gems. We’re excited about a Haley Heynderickx opening set at the Roseland, a new Snugsworth side project, and two New Year’s Eve shows—while it's odd to start thinking about NYE concerts, they're on the horizon and tickets are dropping.
