Tri-C Receives 2022 Stefanski Award From University Settlement

College honored for service to Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhoods through Access Centers. In recognition of its service and commitment to the Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhoods, Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®) received the Stefanski Community Impact Award 2022 from University Settlement. “We’re honored to be recognized by University Settlement with the Stefanski Community...
