College Station, TX

247Sports

Lane Kiffin addresses potential candidacy at Auburn, endorses Deion Sanders

Lane Kiffin's on Twitter all the time. Surely, he's seen the buzz that he could be a coaching candidate for Auburn after it parted ways with Bryan Harsin on Monday. In his third year at Ole Miss, Kiffin is viewed as one of the top coaches in the sport over the few seasons, having guided the Rebels to an 18-4 record since the start of last season, including a 10-3 mark in SEC play. The projection that Auburn will target him, with the program's financial backing, recruiting pedigree and fan support being historically stronger than that of Ole Miss, shouldn't come as a surprise to Auburn and Ole Miss fans alike.
AUBURN, AL
thecomeback.com

Deion Sanders responds to Auburn rumor

Rumors abound as to who the next coach of the Auburn Tigers will be and one name that keeps popping up is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Sanders has led his team to an 8-0 record so far this season and is a hot name in the coaching ranks right now. However, Sanders had to debunk a rumor Thursday that he was on a plane heading to Auburn to interview for the head coaching position.
AUBURN, AL
thecomeback.com

Herschel Walker felt he could beat Mike Tyson, per NFL legend

In his prime, it was impossible to imagine Mike Tyson being knocked out by anyone. Also, in his prime, it felt impossible to imagine Herschel Walker couldn’t run all over any defense he wanted. If the two had ever met in a boxing ring, most people would assume that Tyson would win simply because that was his domain. However, according to an NFL legend, Walker was convinced that he could have beaten Iron Mike.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Reminder: Tonight's game is only on SEC Network+/ESPN+

Tonight at 7 p.m., your University of Kentucky Wildcats will host the Kentucky State Thorobreds in their second exhibition at Rupp Arena. If you’re not going to the game, it’s time to get your TV setup in order because this is what we call a “computer game.” Tonight’s game will only air on SEC Network+ and ESPN+, digital platforms only accessible through the ESPN app. That means you won’t be able to watch the game on traditional TV; you’ll only be able to see it on smartphones, tablets, TV-connected devices (Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, SmartTV, etc.), or via espn.com/watch.
LEXINGTON, KY

