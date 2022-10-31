Read full article on original website
guitar.com
Jimmy Page is “far beyond” just a guitar player, says Paul Stanley: “Jimmy is Beethoven… He paints with sound.”
KISS frontman Paul Stanley has once again sung the praises of Jimmy Page, this time, describing the man as not just a guitar player, but a “brilliant cinematographer” who “paints with sound”. Stanley was speaking during a Q&A session aboard this year’s Kiss Kruise, when he...
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson releases new memoir; says he’d “love to” record and tour again with band
Brian Johnson’s new memoir The Lives of Brian was released Tuesday. In a new Rolling Stone interview, the AC/DC frontman chats about the book while also revealing his feelings about recording and touring with the band again. Regarding the possibility of making a new AC/DC album and hitting the...
Huey Lewis and the News Sell Bulk of Catalog to Primary Wave Music
Huey Lewis and the News have struck a deal with Primary Wave Music. They are selling the majority of their catalog to the publishing firm for a reported $20 million. The acquisition includes the ’80s icons’ debut album and encompasses every work through their 1994 record, Four Chords & Several Years Ago, according to Variety. All of their classic tunes, including “Hip To Be Square,” “If This Is It,” and “I Want a New Drug,” are in that mix. “The Power of Love,” written for the 1985 sci-fi comedy Back to the Future, is also included in the deal.
Watch Glen Campbell and Leon Russell Performing “Southern Nights” Together In 1983
Two greats performing together is nearly always a recipe for a good video. Glen Campbell and Leon Russell were two legends, and together performing the classic tune “Southern Nights” in 1983 will always be one of my favorites. The tune was written by Allen Toussaint in 1975 and...
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies
The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
The Top 10 Need-to-Know Three Dog Night Songs (That Aren’t “One” or “Joy To The World”)
When disco fever inflicted the masses, rock ‘n’ roll faced an identity crisis. The 1970s were a time of experimentation in rock, a “throw it at the wall and see what sticks” kind of decade. If the genre wasn’t turned on to psychedelia or didn’t hop on the dance bandwagon, what was leftover became a bluesy, rootsy, blue-eyed boogie, pseudo-soul, funk-infused amalgamation of not hard, not soft, but more of a medium rock. The band to epitomize all of that: Three Dog Night.
7 Underrated Led Zeppelin Songs From Deep in the Band’s Catalog
These underrated Led Zeppelin songs prove the band's excellent deep cuts came throughout their career.
SFGate
Metallica Bring ‘Master of Puppets’ Revival Full Circle With ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson Costume
The Hellfire Club has a new member. Bringing the “Master of Puppets” revival full circle, Metallica frontman James Hetfield used Halloween 2022 to pay homage to the guitar-shredding Stranger Things character Eddie Munson, who performed the band’s 1986 single during the show’s epic two-and-a-half-hour season four finale.
guitar.com
A brief history of Gretsch guitars
“That Great Gretsch Sound” has been 135 years in the making – and counting. That’s how long Gretsch has been making musical instruments, starting out as a drum manufacturer in the latter half of the 19th century, before becoming one of the world’s most beloved guitar brands.
The Rolling Stones Ready New Album Featuring Late Drummer Charlie Watts
The Rolling Stones have only released one studio album since 2005. But the influential English classic rock band is now recording a new one, per reports. And it will feature their late drummer, Charlie Watts, on "some of the tracks," a Rolling Stones member said — plus at least one other percussionist.
Stereogum
Velvet Revolver Bandmates Reunite On Kings Of Chaos’ Debut Single
For a decade, Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum has served as a ringleader for a bunch of rock ‘n’ roll all-stars as part of a collective once known as the Rock N Roll All-Stars but now known as the Kings Of Chaos. Kings Of Chaos has had a whole lot of people cycle in and out through their live performances over the years, but so far they’ve only released one recorded song, a cover of Deep Purple’s “Never Before” on a tribute album to that band.
getnews.info
Enthusing Soul Searching in the Pursuit of Salvation: Marisko Inspires a Moving Perspective with New Gospel-Reggae Album
Titled “MARISKO 24”, the artist’s latest Gospel offering reassures audiences that struggles are finite and one must always wait for God by the strength of faith. An artist that has the power to ensnare the mind of all audiences with compelling music, Marisko is enchanting audiences with yet another record. Titled ‘MARISKO 24,’ the soulful 13-track album is a reflection of the artist’s experiences as he grappled with “24 years of Pain, Hurt and Brokenness… [until] it took 24 hours and there was a victory.”
Shine on, ‘Harvest Moon’: Neil Young’s acclaimed 1992 album turns 30 Wednesday
Neil Young started the ‘90s by rocking out on the album Ragged Glory, and subsequent 1991 live albums Arc and Weld. But when 1992 rolled around, Young, who was suffering from tinnitus, decided to mellow out a bit. The result was Harvest Moon, which marks its 30th anniversary Wednesday.
Bruce Springsteen covers while you wait for the new album
Bruce Springsteen will be releasing an album of cover songs called "Only The Strong Survive" on Nov 11. It will feature "The Boss" covering such classics as the title track as well as "Nightshift", "The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine Anymore" written by Bob Gaudio and made famous by The Walker Brothers, and The Temptations "I Wish It Would Rain".
