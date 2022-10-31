ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Frankie Jonas’ Halloween Costume Poked Fun At Joe Jonas’ Relationship With Taylor Swift, Check It Out

By Caroline Young
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DG8QG_0itLSzOm00

Siblings will seem to tire of making fun of each other, and that is famously the case for the Jonas Brothers. The family of musicians has a history of being able to laugh at themselves and even participated in a Jonas roast on Netflix . Oftentimes, Frankie Jonas, the younger brother of Kevin, Joe, and Nick, gets in on the fun as well. He has spoofed his big bros several times before but, this Halloween, he decided to take things to the next level. This year, he and his girlfriend decided to dress up like Joe and Taylor Swift, who were once in a high publicized relationship.

Via an Instagram post, Frankie Jonas shared a photo of himself wearing his brother Joe’s clothes from the late 2000s alongside his girlfriend, who wore a silver, sparkly dress reminiscent of a Fearless -era Taylor Swift. In addition to his own photo, he shared a screengrab from the Jonas Brothers' 2009 concert film, which Swift briefly appeared in. It's clear that Frankie was poking fun at his brother’s former relationship, and you have to appreciate that level of trolling. Check out the post below:

For context, the relationship was very short lived, as it only lasted a few months in 2008. Yet it was definitely memorable. Many surely remember when the songstress went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed that her ex dumped her in a 30-second phone call and later joked about the incident on SNL . Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift have since made up and consider themselves to be friends. Swift has shared photos of them going on double dates in the past, and Jonas’ wife, Sophie Turner, is a huge fan of the “Anti-Hero” singer . Thankfully, there is no “Bad Blood” to be stirred up by the costume choice.

While Frankie Jonas is not part of his brothers' band, he has made a name for himself in his own right, and not just because of viral moments like these. When he’s not messing with his brothers on social media, he's hosting the ABC reality show Claim to Fame alongside his eldest brother, Kevin. The show centers around family members of celebrities, who compete to see who can keep their family relationships a secret. Years ago, he also joined his three brothers on Jonas , a Disney Channel sitcom that aired from 2009-2010. He's a social media influencer with 1.8 million followers on TikTok, as of this writing.

The 22-year-old and his girlfriend didn't have the only memorable costumes this Halloween. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly channeled Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson in a fitting homage to the former pair. I guess celebrity couples are quite popular this year, and it's impossible to say who wore it best. Though Frankie Jonas definitely gets extra points for taking playful jab at his brother.

You can see him on in the first season of Claim to Fame , which is currently streaming for Hulu subscribers . In addition, fans who want to relive the romance that was Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift can watch the two perform together in Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience , which is now streaming with a Disney+ subscription .

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover

Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
wegotthiscovered.com

Billy Ray Cyrus’ new fiance is giving many the heebie jeebies

Achy hearts just got achier as country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly now engaged. His bride-to-be? A songwriter by the name of Firerose, who’s reportedly in her mid-20s (but that hasn’t been confirmed). We say reportedly because no one seems to know her real name or exact...
Harper's Bazaar

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Smile in Rare Public Outing Ahead of the Singer’s Album Release

Taylor Swift stepped out with her longtime love this week ahead of her much-anticipated album release. She and Joe Alwyn were seen on a casual stroll in New York City on Monday. The singer put her own spin on the preppy trend, wearing an oversized black sweater over a pink-and-blue checkered miniskirt paired with Calzedonia tights. She carried a brown shoulder bag and wore her signature red lip and rosy makeup.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

​Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary

Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Spotted At Kardashian Halloween Party Reuniting With Khloe: Watch

Tristan Thompson wasn’t scared to spend Halloweekend with his ex Khloe Kardashian and her family. The NBA player, 31, was shown very briefly in the background of a TikTok that North West posted showing off their Halloween party on Sunday, October 30. It looked like he and Khloe, 38, were having a great time bonding with their daughter True, 4, at the party.
The Hollywood Gossip

Kim Kardashian Shares "Creepy" Sexcapade with Pete Davidson

The Kardashians Season 2 brings us back to a time when Kim Kardashian was boning Pete Davidson on the reg. On this week’s new episode of the Hulu reality series, Kim chatted with Kris and MJ. They discussed Pete’s plans to fly to space. Pete even discussed the topic...
TODAY.com

Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
ComicBook

Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party

Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon Is Expecting His 12th Child—Here’s a Look at All His Kids & Their Baby Mamas

Incoming! Nick Cannon’s kids have been making constant headlines this year (and the year before!). The Wild ‘N Out star keeps on making babies with his baby mamas and no one is stopping him. So, why does he have so many children? In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he candidly explained why he’s “blessed” with making his babies. “Think about it, you can’t be like, ‘No I’m done.’ Like what if God says, ‘No you not,'”I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide...
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'

Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
The Hollywood Gossip

Lisa Rinna Home Accused of Being Total "Pigsty"

With everything that’s gone down on the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, it’s easy to forget some earlier reports. In the first half of 2022, rumor alleged that Sheree Zampino had received a rat bite at Lisa Rinna’s home. Most people considered the rumor quashed.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
160K+
Followers
39K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy