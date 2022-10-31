ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

A Disney Park Is Being Closed By Covid For The Third Time

By Dirk Libbey
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f58Ev_0itLSsDh00
(Image credit: Disney Parks)

Theme parks were one of the industries hit hardest by the massive closures of the global pandemic. Parks around the world closed down for at least a few months, and some, like Disneyland Resort, were closed for over a year. While most places around the world have seemingly moved past all pandemic restrictions, China is one place that is still instituting shutdowns in an attempt to reduce virus spread, resulting in the Shanghai Disney Resort now closing for the third time.

It will not be a Happy Halloween and Shanghai Disney Resort as a message on the homepage for the theme park announces that, due to government regulations surrounding covid, the majority of the resort, the Shanghai Disneyland theme park, the Disneytown shopping and dining district, and the Wishing Star Park recreation area, are closed as of October 31. At this point the two resort hotels remain open. There is no estimated reopening date as of yet.

Shanghai Disney Resort, alongside Hong Kong Disneyland, became the first Disney Parks to close, in late January 2020. At that point it was hoped that the coronavirus outbreak would be contained and that the closure would be temporary. By March we knew that would not be the case, as Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World would close a well, with the former remaining closed for more than year.

Shanghai Disney Resort would reopen under strict pandemic restrictions in May 2020. In November 2021 there would be a covid scare, which resulted in guests inside Shanghai Disneyland being mass tested inside the park before being released, but the park remained operational.

That's essentially what happened in this situation as well. that following Shanghai's procedures, guests were tested inside the park and let out once they tested negative. A Disney Spokesperson told CinemaBlend that the testing was expedited and all guests have since left the park. Plans for reopening have already begun.

The park would remain open until March 21 of this year, when it was closed again due to government restrictions surrounding covid. The park reopened on June 30. If the new closure lasts for about the same amount of time as the last one, we can expect Shanghai Disney Resort to reopen early in 2023.

China’s “zero covid” policy has continued to result in businesses shutting down and even residential lockdowns, especially in the Shanghai area, over the last two years. This is what caused the brief closure earlier this year as well as this one. Any time there is an uptick in cases the government takes whatever steps it deems necessary to stem the bump. Once things start trending downward, we can expect the parks to reopen. Of course, the possibility of additional closures also exist.

Guests who planned to visit Shanghai Disney Resort while the park is closed can get their tickets refunded or exchanged for another date. Hopefully this will be the last time we see a Disney Park closed due to covid, and hopefully this closure won't last too long.

Comments / 53

Bill Frizzell
2d ago

Shouldn't it read "China; in an attempt to perpetuate the narrative and keep RONA alive" instead of "China; in an attempt to stop the spread"? 🤔

Reply
24
S...
2d ago

closed just in time to panic the losers for election. the dems must have run out of other ideas.

Reply(6)
25
Felicia Czech
2d ago

Guys... this isn't even in America!!! why are you all getting so bent out of shape??? Relax

Reply(3)
13
Related
Daily Beast

Visitors Trapped in Disney Resort by Sudden COVID Lockdown But The Rides Are Still Running

China’s strict zero-COVID policies ruined the fun for hundreds of people attending Halloween festivities at the Shanghai Disney Resort. On Monday the park closed abruptly, sending many visitors unsuccessfully scrambling for the gates to try to get out. The park did not warn visitors inside or those waiting to get in about the immediate closure, and it is unclear what sort of outbreak prompted it, according to Reuters. On Saturday, the park had announced it would be operating with a limited workforce, and that some live events would be cancelled, but the park remained open.
disneydining.com

One Disney Park to Reopen, the Other to Close Indefinitely

We previously shared the big news that Walt Disney World Resort has revealed the reopening of its popular Water Park, Blizzard Beach. With the exciting news comes the disappointing announcement that Typhoon Lagoon is closing indefinitely. Disney’s Blizzard Beach has been closed for refurbishment since January 2022. Now, as we...
msn.com

What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?

Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you’re going. But the history of trains is far more glamorous, dating back to luxurious excursions — akin to today’s cruise lines — at the turn of the 20th century.
COLORADO STATE
cruisefever.net

World’s Largest Cruise Ship Will Have 28 Types of Cabins

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas will be the world’s largest cruise ship when it debuts in 2024 and will offer guests 28 types of cabins to stay in. From family suites, to the three story Ultimate Family Townhouse, to balcony and inside cabins, here’s a look at some of the new staterooms that will be available on Icon of the Seas.
disneydining.com

Disney Scraps New Attraction, Citing an Unsolvable Problem with Guests

An exciting Disney Parks attraction was totally scrapped as it presented a problem that was unsolvable–even for Imagineers. In recent months, Guests who frequent their favorite Disney Park–especially the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort–have been extremely vocal about their frustrations related to massive crowds and “insanely” long lines for attractions, dining venues, rides, and shows. The introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lane hasn’t really helped to diffuse long lines in the queues, in the opinion of many Guests.
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Southwest Is Offering $29 Flights for a Limited Time!

Air travel hasn’t been super great lately, but airlines are trying to make up for it with great deals!. a lot of delays and cancelations on flights over the past several months, along with route cancelations, and more. But, we’ve also been seeing airlines offering some really awesome deals with low airfare. And right now, you could save BIG on your upcoming flights!
msn.com

15 ways that cruising newbies waste money on their first cruise

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Editor’s note: This is a recurring post, regularly updated with new information and offers. I can still remember my first rookie mistake on...
disneydining.com

Popular Universal Attraction Set to Be Demolished Next Year

Universal Studios Hollywood is one of the smaller theme parks, but is packed with loads of fun for the entire family. Guests can ride on flying benches on Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, or they can become a minion on Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem. For thrill-seekers, Guests can head to the lower lot and fight Megatron on Transformers: The Ride 3D, see terrifying dinosaurs on Jurassic World: The Ride, or find themselves surrounded by mummies on the indoor roller coaster, Revenge of the Mummy.
Tyla

Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World

A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
FLORIDA STATE
disneydining.com

Disney Cut Down Huge Trees at its Park, and is Selling Them Off as Souvenir Merch

Disney recently chopped down trees at one of its parks and is selling the lumber as souvenir merch to Guests. One of the most popular Disney Parks attractions is the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Variations of the attraction can be found at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort in California, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland. In fact, the ride has been so popular among Guests at Disney Parks, that it was one of the first Disney attractions to ever inspire a film franchise.
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November

Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
TheStreet

Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines Have a Big Problem

Americans have gotten nervous about the economy. Prices have gone up on housing, cars, food, gas and pretty much everything else. And, while the jobs market has generally been strong and some of those rising prices have stabilized, or even dropped a little, it's fair to say that more people are being cautious about how they spend money.
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Makes a Bar, Drink Package Change

You’ve probably already noticed that everything is more expensive these days, and that’s not likely to change anytime soon. The reasons for this are varied, ranging from rising fuel prices to labor shortages and supply chain issues owing to the covid-19 pandemic. As a result, people are having...
disneydining.com

VIDEO: Guests Stuck for Hours as Disney Attraction Breaks Down

As much as we like to believe Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are filled with nothing but magic and pixie dust… sometimes hiccups happen – as is the case with this Disney Park incident. Despite the upcharges and price hikes at both Walt Disney World and...
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
160K+
Followers
39K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy