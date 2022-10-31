Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Saints RB Alvin Kamara responded to reports that NFL teams are attempting to trade for him
There's been some buzz that New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara could be a trade target for NFL teams with his team struggling through the early stages of the season, and the sixth-year back responded to the speculation on Sunday. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported Sunday that the...
NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Blockbuster Trade News
There have been more high-profile NFL trade rumors than we can count leading up to tomorrow's trade deadline. But the Baltimore Ravens shocked the world with a blockbuster of a deal today. On Monday, NFL insiders reported that the Ravens have acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears....
profootballnetwork.com
Early NFL Week 9 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Can D’Onta Foreman, Travis Etienne Jr., and Rhamondre Stevenson Carry Their Teams?
Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 9 predictions and picks for all 13 games, with the 49ers, Broncos, Browns, Cowboys, Giants, and Steelers on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 9 Picks...
Steelers Trade Chase Claypool to Bears
The Pittsburgh Steelers have dealt their third-year receiver.
Albany Herald
Buccaneers Legend Wants Devin White's Captain Privileges Taken Away
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a problem. Or many of them, potentially.
Report: Bears Trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens
The linebacker leads the league with 83 tackles through eight games this season.
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy Football Sleepers Week 9: Justin Fields, Rondale Moore, and Van Jefferson Lead a List of Under-the-Radar Options
Although we rely on big-name players to guide our fantasy football teams to victory, knowing how to locate the sleepers in a given week could be what pushes your team over the edge. With Week 9 of the NFL and fantasy football season on the horizon, here are some sleepers to keep in mind when setting your lineups.
FOX Sports
McCaffrey a triple threat; Dolphins WRs unstoppable: NFL notes and analysis
The NFL is the best weekly soap opera on television. Watching our favorite teams experience the ups and downs of an 18-week regular season takes us on an emotional roller coaster that we hope ends in a title run. Although it is still too early to determine which teams are built for the long haul, Week 8 provided us with another opportunity to see some of the elite squads separate from the pack.
Albany Herald
NFL Must Get Dan Snyder’s Replacement Right
Being an owner is the best job in all of professional sports because you never have to take the blame for anything. The stadium is awful? Blame the local government. A player is bad? Blame the coach. The coach is bad? Blame the search firm, or the GM, or that guy at your pheasant-hunting club who recommended him. Toxic workplace environment? Blame the team president, because how can you control all of that while floating on the Mediterranean in your super yacht? The thing has a two-story IMAX theater; do we really have time to deal with everything happening on dry land?
fantasypros.com
Erickson’s Top Fantasy Football Takeaways: Running Backs (2022)
Here are my top takeaways from Week 8 and the fantasy football stats you need to know as you prepare for Week 9. You can find my full Usage Report here. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you navigate your season. From our Start/Sit Assistant – which provides your optimal lineup, based on accurate consensus projections – to our Waiver Wire Assistant – which allows you to quickly see which available players will improve your team and by how much – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football season.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Saquon Barkley, Jimmy Garoppolo rise the rankings
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
