ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Blockbuster Trade News

There have been more high-profile NFL trade rumors than we can count leading up to tomorrow's trade deadline. But the Baltimore Ravens shocked the world with a blockbuster of a deal today. On Monday, NFL insiders reported that the Ravens have acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears....
BALTIMORE, MD
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Football Sleepers Week 9: Justin Fields, Rondale Moore, and Van Jefferson Lead a List of Under-the-Radar Options

Although we rely on big-name players to guide our fantasy football teams to victory, knowing how to locate the sleepers in a given week could be what pushes your team over the edge. With Week 9 of the NFL and fantasy football season on the horizon, here are some sleepers to keep in mind when setting your lineups.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX Sports

McCaffrey a triple threat; Dolphins WRs unstoppable: NFL notes and analysis

The NFL is the best weekly soap opera on television. Watching our favorite teams experience the ups and downs of an 18-week regular season takes us on an emotional roller coaster that we hope ends in a title run. Although it is still too early to determine which teams are built for the long haul, Week 8 provided us with another opportunity to see some of the elite squads separate from the pack.
Albany Herald

NFL Must Get Dan Snyder’s Replacement Right

Being an owner is the best job in all of professional sports because you never have to take the blame for anything. The stadium is awful? Blame the local government. A player is bad? Blame the coach. The coach is bad? Blame the search firm, or the GM, or that guy at your pheasant-hunting club who recommended him. Toxic workplace environment? Blame the team president, because how can you control all of that while floating on the Mediterranean in your super yacht? The thing has a two-story IMAX theater; do we really have time to deal with everything happening on dry land?
fantasypros.com

Erickson’s Top Fantasy Football Takeaways: Running Backs (2022)

Here are my top takeaways from Week 8 and the fantasy football stats you need to know as you prepare for Week 9. You can find my full Usage Report here. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you navigate your season. From our Start/Sit Assistant – which provides your optimal lineup, based on accurate consensus projections – to our Waiver Wire Assistant – which allows you to quickly see which available players will improve your team and by how much – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy