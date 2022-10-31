Newton County Sheriff’s Office participates in the 3rd Annual National Faith and Blue Weekend

CITATION IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION DOCKET NO. 2022-CV-2451 VS. IN REM ____770-957-1065 0.135 acres of land; and RISE, LLC; Big 10 Tire Stores, Inc.; Rockdale Land Partners, LLC, I; Eastside Village, LLC; Snapping Shoals Electric Membership Corporation; Sunbelt-Dix, Inc.; D.R. Horton, Inc.-Torrey; Tax Commissioner of Rockdale County, individually The said named persons and any and all other persons known and unknown claiming any right, title, power, interest, ownership, equity, claim or demand in and to the lands hereinafter described, and all occupants, tenants, lessees, licensees and all holders, owners and users of ways and easements in, across, over and under said land are hereby notified, under the provisions of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated Sections 32-3-4 through 32-3-19, providing for the exercise of the power of eminent domain by the State of Georgia, or any of its subdivisions, or by any county of such State, as follows: That the above stated case, being a condemnation in rem against the property hereinafter described, was filed in said Court on the 25th day of October, 2022; That, in accordance with provisions of the aforesaid Official Code, a Declaration of Taking, duly authorized and properly executed as provided by the Official Code, has been made and filed in said case, declaring the necessity for and exercising the power of taking the said described lands for State-aid public road purposes, thereby vesting the title to same in the Department of Transportation; and, in pursuance of such authority, the Department of Transportation has deposited with the Clerk of the Superior Court of said County $55,900.00 as the just compensation for the said lands described; and all persons claiming such fund or any interest therein, are hereby required to make known their claims to the Court; In accordance with the provisions of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, the Plaintiff-Condemnor has prayed the Court for Immediate possession of said property, and all persons having any interest in or claim against such property, as above set forth, are required by the Order of the Judge of said Court to surrender possession of the property to the Department of Transportation no later than 30 days from filing of the Declaration of Taking. That in accordance with the Official Code of Georgia Annotated Section 32-3-13 through 32-3-19, if the owner, or any of the owners, or any person having a claim against or interest in said property, shall be dissatisfied with the compensation, as estimated in the Declaration of Taking and deposited in Court, such person or persons, or any of them, shall have the right, at any time subsequent to the filing of the Declaration and the deposit of the fund into Court but not later than 30 days following the date of service as provided for in the Official Code of Georgia Annotated Sections 32-3-8 through 32-3-10 to file with the Court a notice of appeal, the same to be in writing and made a part of the record in the proceedings. The said property, as thus affected, is described as follows: SEE PAGE 20-A; FOR DESCRIPTION This 27th day of October, 2022. /s/ Andrea Chenault Deputy Clerk Superior Court ROCKDALE COUNTY PROJECT NO.: STP00-0922-00(006), P.I. 0013628 COUNTY: Rockdale County PARCEL NO.: 161 REQUIRED R/W: 0.135 acres of land; PROPERTY OWNERS: RISE, LLC; Big 10 Tire Stores, Inc.; Rockdale Land Partners, LLC, I; Eastside Village, LLC; Snapping Shoals Electric Membership Corporation; Sunbelt-Dix, Inc.; D.R. Horton, Inc.-Torrey; Tax Commissioner of Rockdale County. All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 215 of Land District 10 of Rockdale County, Georgia, being more particularly described as follows: REQUIRED RIGHT OF WAY (5,877.78 SF or 0.135 acres) BEGINNING at a point 48.01 feet right of and opposite Station 291+39.98 on the construction centerline of SR 162 Salem Road on Georgia Highway Project No. STP00-0922-00(006); running thence northwesterly 163.17 feet along the arc of a curve (said curve having a radius of 2907.73 feet and a chord distance of 163.15 feet on a bearing of N 3°34'05.2" W) to the point 44.69 feet right of and opposite station 293+00.37 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence N 88°43'31.1" E a distance of 8.33 feet to a point 53.00 feet right of and opposite station 292+99.96 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence N 88°43'31.1" E a distance of 31.84 feet to a point 84.80 feet right of and opposite station 292+98.45 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 1°08'38.5" E a distance of 158.62 feet to a point 81.25 feet right of and opposite station 291+44.57 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 61°43'15.2" E a distance of 8.89 feet to a point 89.02 feet right of and opposite station 291+40.39 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 88°42'44.1" W a distance of 41.01 feet back to the point of BEGINNING. Containing 0.135 acres more or less. The title, estate or interest in the above-described land, required by condemnor and now taken by condemnor for public use is as follows: Fee simple title to the above-described land as shown described within on the attached plats dated November 13, 2019; Last Revised in regard to this specific tract of land: Sheet Nos. 39 and 40 on August 11, 2021, and Sheet No. 121 on May 7, 2021 and attached hereto as Annex 1-A. 905-85883 11/2 9 2022.

