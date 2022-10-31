Newton County Sheriff’s Office participates in the 3rd Annual National Faith and Blue Weekend

Read full article on original website
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Gunshots erupt at teen Halloween party in Newton County
COVINGTON — Shooting broke out at a Halloween party attended by hundreds of teens Saturday night, resulting in one girl being struck by a vehicle as she tried to leave the area. No one was shot in the incident. The girl was apparently struck by a car in the...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION Notice is given that articles of incorporation that will incorporate Silva Art Inc have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code 711510. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 970 Milstead Avenue, N.E., Conyers, Georgia 30012-4526 and its initial registered agent at such address is Frank T. Smith. 907-85766 11/2 9 2022.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
CITATION IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION DOCKET NO.
CITATION IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION DOCKET NO. 2022-CV-2451 VS. IN REM ____770-957-1065 0.135 acres of land; and RISE, LLC; Big 10 Tire Stores, Inc.; Rockdale Land Partners, LLC, I; Eastside Village, LLC; Snapping Shoals Electric Membership Corporation; Sunbelt-Dix, Inc.; D.R. Horton, Inc.-Torrey; Tax Commissioner of Rockdale County, individually The said named persons and any and all other persons known and unknown claiming any right, title, power, interest, ownership, equity, claim or demand in and to the lands hereinafter described, and all occupants, tenants, lessees, licensees and all holders, owners and users of ways and easements in, across, over and under said land are hereby notified, under the provisions of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated Sections 32-3-4 through 32-3-19, providing for the exercise of the power of eminent domain by the State of Georgia, or any of its subdivisions, or by any county of such State, as follows: That the above stated case, being a condemnation in rem against the property hereinafter described, was filed in said Court on the 25th day of October, 2022; That, in accordance with provisions of the aforesaid Official Code, a Declaration of Taking, duly authorized and properly executed as provided by the Official Code, has been made and filed in said case, declaring the necessity for and exercising the power of taking the said described lands for State-aid public road purposes, thereby vesting the title to same in the Department of Transportation; and, in pursuance of such authority, the Department of Transportation has deposited with the Clerk of the Superior Court of said County $55,900.00 as the just compensation for the said lands described; and all persons claiming such fund or any interest therein, are hereby required to make known their claims to the Court; In accordance with the provisions of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, the Plaintiff-Condemnor has prayed the Court for Immediate possession of said property, and all persons having any interest in or claim against such property, as above set forth, are required by the Order of the Judge of said Court to surrender possession of the property to the Department of Transportation no later than 30 days from filing of the Declaration of Taking. That in accordance with the Official Code of Georgia Annotated Section 32-3-13 through 32-3-19, if the owner, or any of the owners, or any person having a claim against or interest in said property, shall be dissatisfied with the compensation, as estimated in the Declaration of Taking and deposited in Court, such person or persons, or any of them, shall have the right, at any time subsequent to the filing of the Declaration and the deposit of the fund into Court but not later than 30 days following the date of service as provided for in the Official Code of Georgia Annotated Sections 32-3-8 through 32-3-10 to file with the Court a notice of appeal, the same to be in writing and made a part of the record in the proceedings. The said property, as thus affected, is described as follows: SEE PAGE 20-A; FOR DESCRIPTION This 27th day of October, 2022. /s/ Andrea Chenault Deputy Clerk Superior Court ROCKDALE COUNTY PROJECT NO.: STP00-0922-00(006), P.I. 0013628 COUNTY: Rockdale County PARCEL NO.: 161 REQUIRED R/W: 0.135 acres of land; PROPERTY OWNERS: RISE, LLC; Big 10 Tire Stores, Inc.; Rockdale Land Partners, LLC, I; Eastside Village, LLC; Snapping Shoals Electric Membership Corporation; Sunbelt-Dix, Inc.; D.R. Horton, Inc.-Torrey; Tax Commissioner of Rockdale County. All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 215 of Land District 10 of Rockdale County, Georgia, being more particularly described as follows: REQUIRED RIGHT OF WAY (5,877.78 SF or 0.135 acres) BEGINNING at a point 48.01 feet right of and opposite Station 291+39.98 on the construction centerline of SR 162 Salem Road on Georgia Highway Project No. STP00-0922-00(006); running thence northwesterly 163.17 feet along the arc of a curve (said curve having a radius of 2907.73 feet and a chord distance of 163.15 feet on a bearing of N 3°34'05.2" W) to the point 44.69 feet right of and opposite station 293+00.37 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence N 88°43'31.1" E a distance of 8.33 feet to a point 53.00 feet right of and opposite station 292+99.96 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence N 88°43'31.1" E a distance of 31.84 feet to a point 84.80 feet right of and opposite station 292+98.45 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 1°08'38.5" E a distance of 158.62 feet to a point 81.25 feet right of and opposite station 291+44.57 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 61°43'15.2" E a distance of 8.89 feet to a point 89.02 feet right of and opposite station 291+40.39 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 88°42'44.1" W a distance of 41.01 feet back to the point of BEGINNING. Containing 0.135 acres more or less. The title, estate or interest in the above-described land, required by condemnor and now taken by condemnor for public use is as follows: Fee simple title to the above-described land as shown described within on the attached plats dated November 13, 2019; Last Revised in regard to this specific tract of land: Sheet Nos. 39 and 40 on August 11, 2021, and Sheet No. 121 on May 7, 2021 and attached hereto as Annex 1-A. 905-85883 11/2 9 2022.
The Citizen Online
Burglars busy at 3 locations in Fayetteville
The old Haverty’s Furniture store on Ga. Highway 85 North in Fayetteville, under renovation to be the home of the new Tesla automotive showroom, was burglarized again on Oct. 29 with tools and copper wire stolen. That makes the second burglary at the location since Sept. 12. Fayetteville Police...
CBS News
Shaquille O'Neal, Henry Co. Sheriff's Office team up for Thanksgiving giveaway
Thanksgiving is coming early in McDonough at the Tabernacle of Praise Church, thanks to the Henry County Sheriff's Office and Shaquille O'Neal. With increased prices and inflation and people still struggling after COVID layoffs, the Henry County Sheriff's Office wanted to make certain their community can still celebrate the holidays properly. So, in two weeks, they're welcoming folks in need into the Tabernacle of Praise Church for turkey, fried chicken, pie, and all the fixings.
Student sliced with box cutter, seriously injured, in latest violence in Gwinnett County Schools
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County student was injured Monday morning after a fight broke out in a school bathroom and another student sliced them with a box cutter. The fight happened at Grayson High School. The school district said a teacher was also in the bathroom and was able to break the fight up.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Oct. 25 to Oct. 31:. • Elizabeth Anne Smith, 41, East College Street, Jackson; restricted license violation, failure to drive on...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County Sanitation workers discover missing child
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Their job is essential. These guys get up at the crack of dawn to make sure your trash is picked up before you even wake up for the day. What three DeKalb County sanitation workers faced while on their routine run has gotten the attention of their superiors and DeKalb County officials. Now we, too, are highlighting them as Everyday Heroes!
16-year-old Forsyth County student killed in crash outside high school
FORSYTH COUNTY — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a fatal crash involving students outside of a high school Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The crash happened on Mullinax Road close to Denmark High School and directly across from...
fox5atlanta.com
106-year-old Georgia woman among winners of Halloween costume contest
COVINGTON, Ga. - A Georgia great-great-grandmother is not letting being 106 years old stop her from living her best life. Martha Malcolm came in third place in her Covington nursing home's Halloween costume contest. She showed up to the event all decked out in a Falcons jersey complete with helmet...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: More airpods stolen at MAHS; items stolen from bag at library; arrests for DUIs and mental health issues
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 20 – 27, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Vehicle –...
NE Ga police blotter includes arrest of Athens armed robbery suspect
Athens-Clarke County Police report the arrest of an Oconee County man: Quintavis Tillman is 22 years old, from Bishop. He is facing charges that include aggravated assault and armed robbery after the alleged holdup of a 29 year-old Athens man who tells police it happened on Jefferson Road in Athens. Also arrested and charged is a 22 year-old woman from Eatonton: Alyssa Ivey is Tillman’s alleged accomplice.
Gwinnett County holding recycling day
Gwinnett County will help collect recyclable items for America’s Recycles Day on Saturday....
DeKalb police officers awarded for heroism amid officer shortages in department
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne recently spoke exclusively with three DeKalb County police officers about their heroism and hard work. Special victims unit detective Gregory Moore, Officer Deandre Brown and officer Kimberly James all won awards as the county deals with a list of issues, including a severe workforce shortage and recruiting.
DeKalb County opening trauma center to help violent crime survivors and witnesses
Ten professionals, including counselors and therapists, will work with those suffering from violence-related trauma. — DeKalb County Government has announced it is opening a trauma center to help violent crime survivors and witnesses cope with the aftereffects. The center will be based at Emory Hillandale Hospital in Lithonia. It’s...
fox5atlanta.com
Dollar General stores being targeted by known scammer, Coweta County deputies say
NEWNAN, Ga. - Coweta County authorities are on the lookout for a woman they say has scammed cashiers at metro Atlanta Dollar General stores. Confidence and friendliness are two of the attributes of a good con artist, according to authorities, and they say Airel Mack is well practiced. Investigators say...
fox5atlanta.com
Teacher stops student with box cutter at Grayson High School
LOGANVILLE, Ga. - A bathroom fight at Grayson High School ended in a slashing Monday, according to a letter sent home to parents. In that letter, Principal Dana Pugh said two students were fighting that morning when one used a box cutter to slice the other. Luckily, a teacher had been in the restroom at the time and was able to break it up before things progressed.
accesswdun.com
Lawrenceville teenager now in custody for shooting and killing a Gwinnett County high schooler
Update, Nov. 1: The suspect accused of shooting a Gwinnett County teenager last week is now in custody. On Sunday, Brendon Young turned himself into a sheriff's office in Florida. According to Gwinnett County Police, he is awaiting extradition to Gwinnett County. Investigators are still working to determine a motive.
