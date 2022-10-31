Read full article on original website
Kylian Mbappe admits PSG's players DIDN'T KNOW what was happening elsewhere after Benfica pipped them to top spot in their Champions League group on AWAY GOALS after thrashing Maccabi Haifa 6-1
Kylian Mbappe bemoaned the fact that PSG finished second in their Champions League group despite beating Juventus 2-1, claiming they weren't aware of what was going on elsewhere during the game. Christophe Galtier's side headed into their final game in Group H in top spot. They were level on points...
Premier League demand answers from Aston Villa after Emiliano Martinez was allowed to play on despite suffering head trauma in defeat at Newcastle, with the club failing to withdraw John McGinn after similar incident last year
The Premier League want answers from Aston Villa about why goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was allowed to play on against Newcastle despite suffering head trauma. Villa have been criticised for their handling of Martinez’s injury, as they were last year when John McGinn continued for 34 minutes against Everton after a head blow, before feeling dizzy and requiring a concussion substitute.
Bukayo Saka could face FC Zurich as World Cup injury fears are eased
Bukayo Saka could feature in Arsenal’s Europa League clash with FC Zurich on Thursday night, manager Mikel Arteta has revealed.The 21-year-old allayed fears he could miss the World Cup through injury as he trained with his Arsenal team-mates on Wednesday.Saka was forced off during Sunday’s 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest, lasting just 27 minutes after taking a kick to the ankle, just over three weeks until England open their World Cup campaign against Iran.The Lord is my Strength 😃 pic.twitter.com/AhTjtyEe71— Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) November 2, 2022Saka then trained at Arsenal’s London Colney base as the squad prepared for Thursday’s clash...
Joao Felix not enough for even the Europa League as Atletico Madrid disappoint
Atletico Madrid have crashed out of Europe in gruesome fashion following a lacklustre defeat to Porto, which summed up a poor campaign in the Champions League. The first half belonged to the home side as they cut Atleti open repeatedly, only Jan Oblak keeping Porto from a rout in the first 45 minutes. Joao Felix started his first game since September but his presence was almost redundant as Evanilson set up Mehdi Taremi after just five minutes for the opener. Several saves later, Galeno beat Stefan Savic to the ball, raced to the by-line and cut it back for Stephen Eustaquio to fire past Oblak after 25 minutes.
Bukayo Saka trains with Arsenal to allay fears he could miss World Cup
Bukayo Saka allayed fears he could miss the World Cup through injury as he trained with his Arsenal team-mates on Wednesday.The 21-year-old was forced off during Sunday’s 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest, lasting just 27 minutes after taking a kick to the ankle.He limped off with just over three weeks until England open their World Cup campaign against Iran, with concerns he could miss out on the plane to Qatar.Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said after the Forest win that he was “hopeful” Saka would be fine for the World Cup, adding: “It was a bad kick. Right from the beginning...
Lionel Messi in talks with Inter Miami – and is expected to join next summer in monumental MLS coup
Lionel Messi comes to the end of his PSG deal next summer, with MLS side Inter Miami poised to offer him a groundbreaking contract. Lionel Messi is set to make a huge move to Major League Soccer when his contract at Paris Saint-Germain comes to an end. That's according to...
England international Ben Chilwell expected to be ruled out of World Cup with hamstring injury
The Chelsea left-back has been dealt a gutting injury blow just 18 days before the Three Lions kick off their tournament against Iran. The 25-year-old was shown visibly distressed and holding the back of his leg in the closing stages of Chelsea’s final Champions League group stage game against Dinamo Zagreb.
Football Manager 2023 easter egg: FM23 features subtle reference to the Frank Lampard meme
Football Manager 2023 easter egg: FM23 features subtle reference to the Frank Lampard meme
Tottenham report: Chelsea star N'Golo Kante is in talks over a groundbreaking new deal
Tottenham Hotspur are looking at an outrageous swoop for Chelsea star N'Golo Kante. Kante is set to miss the World Cup through injury after winning the trophy four years ago with France. Instead of going to Qatar, however, the midfielder is going to decide his future, with his current Chelsea contract coming to an end next summer.
Marseille vs Tottenham confirmed line-ups ahead of Champions League fixture tonight
Tottenham travel to Olympique Marseille tonight in the Champions League knowing that a win or draw would guarantee their place in the last 16.A defeat to the French side, however, would see Antonio Conte’s side eliminated from the competition, with Marseille qualifying along with one of Sporting Lisbon or Eintracht Frankfurt.Tottenham beat Marseille 2-0 in the reverse fixture, with Richarlison scoring twice following Chancel Mbemba’s straight red card in the second half.Spurs thought they had qualified for the last 16 with a late winner at home to SPorting in the previous match, but Harry Kane’s goal was disallowed by...
Liverpool report: Jurgen Klopp agrees to sign two midfielders this January
Liverpool are looking to rebuild a tired squad and will look to invest in two players – to bring their total tally of midfielders to 12. Liverpool are set to bring in another two midfielders to their squad this January. That's according to reports linking the Reds with reinforcements,...
Paul Ince Rues Missed Chances In Luton Town Stalemate
Reading travelled to Kenilworth Road for what was an uneventful 0-0 draw against Luton. Paul Ince felt that the performance was a good response after Burnley with the team battling away to secure the point, even though we had some good chances. Here is what Ince had to say; he spoke to the official club website and Berkshire Live.
Arsenal target Mykhaylo Mudryk has "already" signed for the Gunners, says team-mate
Arsenal have already signed €100 million wonderkid Mykhaylo Mudryk. Well, that's according to one of the winger's team-mates, who has been speaking about the rumours concerning his colleague's move to the Premier League. Mudryk has taken the Champions League by storm this season, leading to an increased interest from Europe's big guns – and is valued at around £85m.
Arsenal v FC Zurich live stream: How to watch the Europa League from anywhere in the world
Arsenal vs FC Zurich live stream, Thursday 3 November, 8pm. Arsenal (opens in new tab) have exceeded all expectations this season and sit proudly atop the Premier League table with 10 wins from their first 12 games.
Transfer news: United targeting Norwich defender Aarons
Manchester United are interested in signing Norwich City's England Under-21 right-back Max Aarons to challenge Diogo Dalot. (Sun), external. And United remain keen on 23-year-old PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, who came close to moving to Old Trafford in the summer. (GiveMeSport), external. Meanwhile, the club want to...
West Brom 1-0 Blackpool: Okay Yokuslu seals vital late win for Baggies
West Brom climbed off the bottom of the Championship - even after furious Baggies fans turned on owner Guochuan Lai. New boss Carlos Corberan grabbed his first victory since joining last week after Okay Yokuslu's late strike earned 1-0 win over Blackpool. A first home win since August took Albion...
Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world
Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb live stream, Wednesday 2 November, 8.00pm. Looking for a Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb live stream? We've got you covered.
Ranked! The 15 best retro England football shirts of all time
The best retro England football shirts are associated with triumph. International glory has been hard to come by for England in recent decades, but, after a semi-final in the 2018 World Cup and a final appearance in Euro 2020, Gareth Southgate and his squad will be intent on going one better at World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) and ensuring their latest bold kit (opens in new tab) goes down in football folklore.
How will Wales play at the World Cup?
Wales are back on the world stage for the first time since the 1958, and won't be happy simply making up the numbers in Qatar. Six years ago, Gareth Bale & Co. stunned their continent at Euro 2016, taking some big scalps en route to the semi-finals, and will be hoping to channel that same spirit this winter.
Player Ratings As Chelsea Get 2-1 Revenge Over Dinamo Zagreb
Edouard Mendy - 6 Didn't face a lot of questions and couldn't have done much more for Bruno Petkovic's impossibly close-range effort. Wasn't out quick enough to defend the cross for the first goal but played out the rest of the 80 minutes much stronger, particularly from some pinpoint corners which couldn't be converted.
