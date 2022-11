IRVINE, CA - Young minds are continuing to shine in our industry, such as Malaia Martinez and Jaebin Yoo. The pair founded the newest hydroponic farm in California’s Orange County, called Malaia’s Microgreens. Already, the specialty farm grows over 50 varieties of organic microgreens, edible flowers, and specialty herbs at its state-of-the-art indoor hydroponic lab at 17971 Skypark Circle, Irvine, California.

