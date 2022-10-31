Read full article on original website
Man dead, toddler unhurt after freeway shooting near Lathrop
LATHROP – A man was found shot dead in a vehicle near Lathrop, officers say, with his toddler also found uninjured inside. California Highway Patrol says they were first alerted about the incident just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers say a collision was initially reported in the area of southbound Interstate 5 and Highway 120. At the scene, officers found a 41-year-old Lathrop man who had been shot at least once inside a car. Officers started life-saving measures, but CHP says the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Also inside the car was a three-year-old toddler, officers say. The toddler was not hurt and has been returned to family. The name of the man killed has not been released. Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation.
North Highlands Cyclist Fatality Occurs in Car Collision
A female cyclist fatality was reported in North Highlands on October 30 after she was struck by a motor vehicle. The fatal bicycle accident happened along Roseville Road near Longview Drive around 12:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Sacramento police officers arrived at the scene to discover the woman had suffered major injuries.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An internal review is now underway after a deadly crash involving a Sacramento police officer Halloween night. According to Sacramento Police, an additional administrative review will be conducted on top of the Sacramento Police Department’s Major Collision Investigations Unit investigation of the crash because the officer was on-duty at the time of the accident.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the man killed in a collision with a Sacramento police cruiser as Denzil Ollen Broadhurst, 61. The collision happened around 8:10 p.m. Monday in the area of May Street and Bell Avenue. A Sacramento Police officer was in a marked police vehicle en route to a reported felony in progress when the collision between the motorcycle and cruiser happened. Authorities said the officer did not have their siren or emergency lights on when the crash happened.
One person injured in shooting on Fruitridge Road
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said to FOX40 News. According to police, officers responded around 7 a.m. to a report of a shooting on the 8600 block of Fruitridge Road. Police said officers found a...
72-year-old man dies after being hit by car while walking in roadway, Elk Grove Police says
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A 72-year-old man was killed on Wednesday after being hit by a car while walking in the road, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. According to police, officers arrived at the intersection of Hampton Oak Drive and Canyon View Drive around 7 a.m. after receiving reports of an accident […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A man was sent to the hospital Tuesday evening after he was shot, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Several people from nearby apartments reported the shooting around 5:05 p.m. along the 3500 block of Data Drive in Rancho Cordova, the sheriff's office said. Deputies who went to the scene found a victim and transported him to the hospital.
Deadly I-5 collision leaves 1 dead near Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A two-vehicle crash near Elk Grove Tuesday morning left a 21-year-old driver dead, and another 38-year-old involved in the accident with major injuries. California Highway Patrol officers said a 2014 Nissan driver was heading northbound on I-5 just south of Hood Franklin Road. That's when a GMC truck with three people heading southbound on I-5 collided with the 2014 Nissan when the Nissan driver crossed over the center medium.
Richmond Police Say Suspect Arrested for the Fourth Time for Murder
On Thursday, July 14th just before 10:00 pm, Emari Cook, a 26-year-old male from Vallejo was shot and killed near S. 49th St. and Cutting Blvd in the City of Richmond. A suspect exited the driver seat of a vehicle holding an assault rifle. The suspect confronted Cook and ultimately shot and killed him. Bullet casings to an assault rifle were located at the scene and a description of a vehicle was obtained from nearby commercial video surveillance cameras.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcyclist died after their vehicle and a police vehicle collided Monday night, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said the officer driving the police vehicle was responding to “a call for service of a felony in progress” and did not have their emergency lights or siren activated.
Motorcycle Accident Near Placerville Causes Major Injury
Major Injury Reported in Vehicle/Motorcycle Accident on U.S. 50. A major motorcycle accident occurred on the El Dorado Freeway near Placerville on November 1 in a crash involving a motor vehicle. The collision happened around 11:11 a.m. along eastbound U.S. 50 just west of the Greenstone Road off-ramp between the motorcycle rider and the driver of an Audi. The motorcycle was reported as down to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), who responded to the call.
Sacramento police investigating fatal shooting after finding man in a crashed car
SACRAMENTO — Police are still looking for the suspect who killed a driver in south Sacramento over the weekend.Police say that on Oct. 30, at roughly noon, officers arrived at Phoenix Park Drive and Savannah Lane in South Sacramento in response to reports of a driver crashing into a fence.When they arrived, officers discovered that the driver was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.Officers began rendering aid to the victim until the fire department arrived, but he was soon pronounced dead at the scene.The name of the man killed has not been released.Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have taken over the investigation. No suspect information has been released at this point.Police ask that anyone with information about this investigation contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).
Police surround Elk Grove home in search of stabbing suspect
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police officers surrounded a house in Elk Grove Tuesday morning in search of a suspect who may have stabbed a relative, the Elk Grove Police Department said. According to police, a SWAT team searched the home but determined the suspect was not inside. Police said that Springhurst Drive, the road […]
Students hit with gel gun bullets near Natomas-area schools, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Natomas Charter School is alerting families after three students were hit with gel gun bullets near campus. Schools officials said the incident happened Friday near the intersection of North Bend Drive and Gateway Park Boulevard when the three students were walking past Natomas Park Elementary School.
Woman Killed in Rollover Crash along Interstate 5 [Stockton, CA]
Traffic Accident near Eight Mile Road Left a Woman Dead. STOCKTON, CA (October 31, 2022) – Early Tuesday morning, a woman died, and her passenger was injured in a rollover crash along Interstate 5. The crash happened on October 25th, at around 2:19 a.m., in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Eight Mile Road. According to reports, the woman was driving along the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 when her car collided with another vehicle. Her vehicle then left the roadway and crashed into an embankment causing it to overturn several times. Following the incident, emergency crews declared the driver of the vehicle dead at the scene. Medics then transported her passenger to a local hospital for treatment of major injuries. Meanwhile, the other involved vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. At this time, further investigations into the rollover crash along Interstate 5 are currently underway. Police do not suspect DUI as a factor in the crash.
Logging Truck Accident Near Placerville Results in Injuries
Injury Reported in Logging Truck Accident on Winding Way. An overturned logging truck accident caused injuries in a rollover that occurred on November 1 at Grizzly Flats southeast of Placerville. The collision occurred on Winding Way at Capps Crossing around 12:24 p.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that Cal Fire emergency responders were called to the scene.
