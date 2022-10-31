Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Saints RB Alvin Kamara responded to reports that NFL teams are attempting to trade for him
There's been some buzz that New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara could be a trade target for NFL teams with his team struggling through the early stages of the season, and the sixth-year back responded to the speculation on Sunday. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported Sunday that the...
NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Blockbuster Trade News
There have been more high-profile NFL trade rumors than we can count leading up to tomorrow's trade deadline. But the Baltimore Ravens shocked the world with a blockbuster of a deal today. On Monday, NFL insiders reported that the Ravens have acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears....
The Morning After...the Bears trade Roquan Smith to Ravens
The Chicago Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for 2023 second- and fifth round picks, along with linebacker A.J. Klein. General manager Ryan Poles made a huge statement in trading two of the Bears’ defensive leaders in Smith and Robert Quinn (who was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles last week). Poles is rebuilding for the future, and Chicago now has nine draft picks heading into 2023.
profootballnetwork.com
Early NFL Week 9 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Can D’Onta Foreman, Travis Etienne Jr., and Rhamondre Stevenson Carry Their Teams?
Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 9 predictions and picks for all 13 games, with the 49ers, Broncos, Browns, Cowboys, Giants, and Steelers on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 9 Picks...
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy Football Sleepers Week 9: Justin Fields, Rondale Moore, and Van Jefferson Lead a List of Under-the-Radar Options
Although we rely on big-name players to guide our fantasy football teams to victory, knowing how to locate the sleepers in a given week could be what pushes your team over the edge. With Week 9 of the NFL and fantasy football season on the horizon, here are some sleepers to keep in mind when setting your lineups.
FOX43.com
Philadelphia Eagles SO lucky they have A.J. Brown over Calvin Ridley, Allen Robinson, and others! | Locked On Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman stayed quiet on trade deadline day. Was he right not to make a trade for a running back or another depth piece?
FOX Sports
McCaffrey a triple threat; Dolphins WRs unstoppable: NFL notes and analysis
The NFL is the best weekly soap opera on television. Watching our favorite teams experience the ups and downs of an 18-week regular season takes us on an emotional roller coaster that we hope ends in a title run. Although it is still too early to determine which teams are built for the long haul, Week 8 provided us with another opportunity to see some of the elite squads separate from the pack.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Saquon Barkley, Jimmy Garoppolo rise the rankings
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
