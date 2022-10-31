ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Blockbuster Trade News

There have been more high-profile NFL trade rumors than we can count leading up to tomorrow's trade deadline. But the Baltimore Ravens shocked the world with a blockbuster of a deal today. On Monday, NFL insiders reported that the Ravens have acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears....
The Morning After...the Bears trade Roquan Smith to Ravens

The Chicago Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for 2023 second- and fifth round picks, along with linebacker A.J. Klein. General manager Ryan Poles made a huge statement in trading two of the Bears’ defensive leaders in Smith and Robert Quinn (who was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles last week). Poles is rebuilding for the future, and Chicago now has nine draft picks heading into 2023.
Fantasy Football Sleepers Week 9: Justin Fields, Rondale Moore, and Van Jefferson Lead a List of Under-the-Radar Options

Although we rely on big-name players to guide our fantasy football teams to victory, knowing how to locate the sleepers in a given week could be what pushes your team over the edge. With Week 9 of the NFL and fantasy football season on the horizon, here are some sleepers to keep in mind when setting your lineups.
McCaffrey a triple threat; Dolphins WRs unstoppable: NFL notes and analysis

The NFL is the best weekly soap opera on television. Watching our favorite teams experience the ups and downs of an 18-week regular season takes us on an emotional roller coaster that we hope ends in a title run. Although it is still too early to determine which teams are built for the long haul, Week 8 provided us with another opportunity to see some of the elite squads separate from the pack.

