Instagram Suspended A Bunch Of Accounts & These Celebs Lost Millions Of Followers In A Day

If you're having trouble accessing your Instagram account, you're not the only one.

An Instagram outage that began on Monday locked some users out of their accounts and many people got a message saying their accounts have been suspended.

It's unknown what the cause of the outage is, but Instagram has acknowledged the error.

In a tweet, the company said, "We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience."

Social media consultant Matt Navarra has one theory on what may have caused the glitch.

Navarra said Instagram on iOS issued an app update several hours ago for bug fixes. However, he noted that it's unclear if that is what "introduced the problems today."

Many people are taking to Twitter to express frustration about being locked out of their accounts and possibly losing a lot of their Insta memories forever.

"Instagram better get their sh*t together, I'm not about to lose 6-7 years of my memories in stories cause of this," one person tweeted.

Navarra said the glitch has also caused some Instagram accounts to lose a significant amount of followers.

According to Navarra, "Instagram's own IG account has lost 1.49 million followers" on Monday.

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo lost over 3 million followers in the last 24 hours.

Ronaldo wasn't the only one to lose millions of followers on Insta.

Kylie Jenner lost over 1.1 million followers since October 30, according to CrowdTangle.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson lost over half a million followers, Kim Kardashian lost over 749,000 followers, and Taylor Swift's followers dropped by 674,000.

The website DownDetector.com, which tracks how many people are reporting outages on Instagram, showed a large spike in reports starting around 9 a.m. ET and a decrease by about noon.

