Helping the liver regenerate itself could give patients with end-stage liver disease a treatment option besides waiting for a transplant
The liver is known for its ability to regenerate. It can completely regrow itself even after two-thirds of its mass has been surgically removed. But damage from medications, alcohol abuse or obesity can eventually cause the liver to fail. Currently, the only effective treatment for end-stage liver disease is transplantation. However, there is a dearth of organs available for transplantation. Patients may have to wait from 30 days to over five years to receive a liver for transplant in the U.S. Of the over 11,600 patients on the waiting list to receive a liver transplant in 2021, only a little over...
First pig-to-human heart transplant showed changes to electrical signals
Less than a year after the first-ever transplant of a pig heart into a human patient, doctors are reporting that the heart showed unexpected changes in its electrical system before the recipient ultimately died. The changes are not believed to have contributed to the patient's death. But experts said that...
He ran a 10K, went into heart failure and got a new heart – all in a few weeks
Several days after running a 10K event in Atlanta in 2019, Arthur Vaughn found himself breathless simply walking across the room. Vaughn's primary care physician recommended he see a cardiologist. The exam included a stress test. After three minutes on the treadmill, Vaughn vomited. The doctor told him to ask his then-wife to join them.
studyfinds.org
Doctors discover ‘unexpected differences’ during first pig-to-human heart transplant
DALLAS — The first ever pig-to-human heart transplant lasted only 61 days. Now, doctors say they’ve found “unexpected differences” in the electrical conduction system of the genetically-modified heart that surgeons used in the procedure. In a new study, researchers with the University of Maryland School of...
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery
Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
Phys.org
Antibiotic resistance linked to these household products
The study, by Assistant Professor Hui Peng's research group in the department of chemistry in the Faculty of Arts & Science, was able to show that triclosan—a chemical often included in household items like hand soaps, toothpastes, and cleaning products to fight off bacteria—is the predominant antibiotic in Ontario sewage sludge.
Medical News Today
What is holiday heart syndrome?
Holiday heart syndrome (HHS) is a heart condition that typically develops as a result of excessive alcohol consumption or binge drinking. It is so-called because it most often occurs during the holiday season. The primary symptom of HHS is a fast and irregular heartbeat. However, most cases of HHS are...
Healthline
What to Know About Heart Block
Heart block is a disruption in the electrical signals that control your heart. Your heart depends on a steady flow of electrical signals that start in the heart’s upper chambers (atria). The signals then travel down the lower heart chambers (ventricles), triggering the ventricles to pump blood out of the heart into the lungs and to the rest of the body. Heart block occurs when there’s an interference with this electrical activity between the atria and ventricles.
technologynetworks.com
Iron Linked to Chronic Heart Failure in Half of Heart Attack Survivors
A multi-institution study led by Rohan Dharmakumar, PhD, of Indiana University School of Medicine, has identified that iron drives the formation of fatty tissue in the heart and leads to chronic heart failure in about fifty percent of heart attack survivors. The discovery, recently published in Nature Communications, paves the...
Healthline
What Is MONA and Is It Still Used During a Heart Attack?
MONA is a mnemonic that was taught to medical professionals, such as doctors, nurses, and emergency medical technicians (EMTs), for the initial management of a suspected heart attack. It stands for:. morphine. oxygen therapy. nitrates. aspirin. MONA is no longer taught to new health professionals. Emerging research, including. , suggests...
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for an irregular heartbeat?
Medications for an irregular heartbeat — known as arrhythmia — aim to treat symptoms and prevent damage to a person’s heart and other organs. Depending on the type of arrhythmia, medication can help slow or regulate a person’s heartbeat. Arrhythmias affect. 1.5–5% — of the population,...
Medical News Today
What is stenosis of the heart valves?
Aortic stenosis is the most common type of stenosis, or narrowing, of the heart valves. Narrowing of the aortic valve restricts the blood flow from the ventricle into the aorta. It can be serious and potentially fatal. Stenosis of the heart valves is relatively common. Aortic stenosis can affect up...
To Your Health: Don’t ignore subtler heart-disease symptoms
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. We’re all familiar with chest pain and discomfort as a hallmark of heart disease, but more subtle symptoms, when chronic, can be signs our heart isn’t functioning as it should. These symptoms can include exhaustion, swollen feet and legs,...
diabetesdaily.com
My New Life Without Diabetes After a Pancreas Transplant
This guest essay was written by Anne Hambrick-Stowe Rankin. Anne writes about her experience before and after receiving a pancreas transplant. The pancreas transplant is arguably the closest thing the medical world has to a true cure for type 1 diabetes. And yet, they are only very rarely performed. Pancreas transplant surgery is expensive and potentially dangerous, and recipients need to take anti-rejection pills for the rest of their lives, and still face a risk that the pancreas will be rejected or that they’ll continue to require insulin. And on top of it all, pancreas donors are exceedingly rare. Healthy pancreases must be harvested from deceased organ donors (“beating heart cadavers”).
As RSV cases surge, Pfizer says it has a promising vaccine
After decades of researching respiratory syncytial virus, scientists announced a major development for a possible vaccine that could be available as soon as next year
Healthline
What Is Polycystic Liver Disease?
Polycystic liver disease (PLD) is a rare, inherited condition. PLD causes benign (noncancerous) cysts of varying sizes to grow throughout your liver. These cysts get larger over time but often cause no symptoms. When symptoms do occur, they may include physical discomfort or more serious complications. Most people with PLD...
WebMD
Exercise During Chemo May Help You Beat the Treatment's Effects
Nov. 1, 2022 -- Exercising while undergoing chemotherapy can help cancer patients overcome the treatment’s debilitating effects and return to normal life faster. That’s according to a new study of 266 patients undergoing chemotherapy for testicular, breast, or colon cancer or non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. All the participants took part in a 6-month exercise program, but half started the program during their chemo treatment (3 months before their chemo was scheduled to end), while the other half started after chemo was finished.
cohaitungchi.com
Pulmonary Hypertension – High Blood Pressure in the Heart-to-Lung System
These lifestyle changes can improve your symptoms:. Pulmonary hypertension (PHT) is high blood pressure in the heart-to-lung system that delivers fresh (oxygenated) blood to the heart while returning used (oxygen-depleted) blood back to the lungs. You are reading: Hypertension vs pulmonary hypertension | Pulmonary Hypertension – High Blood Pressure in...
physiciansweekly.com
Splenectomy and Augmented Venal Outflow from Living Donors
The small-for-size syndrome (SFSS) presents a persistent problem for living donor liver transplantation (LDLT) with small grafts, especially left lobe grafts (LLG) (H1234-MHV). Here, researchers show that slight alterations to standard surgical procedures can significantly enhance results when dealing with tiny grafts. About 130 adults LDLT were conducted in a single enterprise between 2012 and 2020, with 61 LLG (H1234-MHV) accounting for 47% of the total. The ratio of the graft to recipient weight was 0.84%, less than the 0.7% range accounting for 22% of transplants. About 62 patients (56%), both before (n=50) and after (n=22) graft reperfusion, underwent splenectomy to regulate input. All 3 of the recipient’s hepatic veins were used to facilitate venous outflow in LLG-LDLT. To do the right lobe graft (H5678) (RLG)-LDLT, a big cavotomy was made in the recipient, and the graft’s right hepatic vein was anastomosed to the cava. The Short-Term Allograft Survival Score (SFSS), Early Allograft Dysfunction (EAD), and Survival are all indices of success. There were no significant differences between LLG (H1234-MHV) and RLG in graft survival at 1, 3, and 5 years 94%, 90%, and 83% (H5678). The portal blood flow was drastically decreased after splenectomy, and there was no increase in complications. Only 1 patient (0.8%) experienced SFSS, and 18 patients (13.8%) experienced EAD despite the heavy reliance on tiny grafts. After controlling for confounding variables, multivariate logistic regression identified the MELD score and LLG (H1234-MHV) as independent risk factors for EAD, while splenectomy was found to be protective (odds ratio: 0.09; P=0.03). Patients who underwent prereperfusion splenectomy for LLG (H1234-MHV)-LDLT had a higher rate of graft survival at 1 year compared to those who got postreperfusion splenectomy. In adult LDLT, LLG (H1234-MHV) is possible and has great outcomes that are on par with RLG (H5678). The barrier to employing small-for-size grafts can be lowered by performing a splenectomy or enhancing venous outflow.
WebMD
What Is Moebius Syndrome?
Moebius syndrome is a birth defect in the brain that affects your ability to control certain parts of your face and eyes. Read on to learn more about what moebius syndrome is, signs you have it, and potential treatments. What Is Moebius Syndrome?. Moebius syndrome is a rare neurological disorder...
