Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places to Get Pumpkin Beer in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
UofL Men’s Basketball announces theme games for 2022-23 season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville men’s basketball season opens next week and theme games have been set for each of the Cardinals’ home games in the KFC Yum! Center. According to the release, special events celebrating two iconic UofL teams are planned as well as...
aseaofblue.com
Louisville’s IARP ruling coming Thursday; Kansas suspends Bill Self for four games to start season
With the college basketball season set to tip off in the coming days, it is news regarding two high profile programs that made headlines on Wednesday. Let’s first start with the news that hits close to home for the Kentucky Wildcats. Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated reports that the...
wdrb.com
IARP sets 10 a.m. release for Louisville decision, news conference at 11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Judgment day has come for the University of Louisville men’s basketball program. An Independent Accountability Review Panel is set to rule on violations committed by the program in the college basketball pay-for-play scandal. The ruling, expected at 10 a.m., will be the final word...
wdrb.com
Long and winding road: Fans reflect on all that happened in time it took NCAA to rule on Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It started simply enough. I saw a couple of folks on Twitter posting everything that had happened in their lives since the FBI unsealed its investigation into college basketball corruption that wound up in Louisville dismissing Rick Pitino and Tom Jurich, and eventually overhauling their entire storied men’s basketball program.
Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville PG Commit T.J. Robinson
Louisville Report breaks down 2024 Louisville men's basketball point guard commit T.J. Robinson.
Card Chronicle
Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Louisville by 7.5. —Louisville woke up feeling the cheesiest as the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week for games of the weekend of Oct. 29, as selected by the Football Writers Association of America. —Kei’Trel Clark saw his monster game against Wake Forest coming before anyone else...
Louisville Basketball: Coach Payne Asks For Patience
Louisville fans flew high Saturday evening due to the football team’s performance, but came crashing down after a loss to Division II Lenoir-Rhyne in basketball Sunday afternoon. Optics of this are not great and the loss caught national attention. The disappointment hit the fan base hard on what should have been a Monday filled with optimism. Kenny Payne asked for patience after the game and here are a few ways we can find our patience. But first let’s discuss a few takeaways from the game:
ESPN
Dick Vitale: Don't overreact to Louisville's exhibition loss to a DII school
I don't put much stock in exhibition games prior to the season. I remember Syracuse being shocked one season and the Orange went on to a fine campaign. Teams can have a bad day. These games help coaches evaluate players and learn strengths and weaknesses. Losing to a Division II...
Louisville Basketball: ‘Healing’ Amidst Exhibition Loss
Education and empathy are the enemies of emotion. LOUISVILLE, KY– It’s easy to look at the product on the court for the Louisville Cardinals this past Sunday and criticize the players and the coaching staff for losing an exhibition game to a Division II School. In fact, not only is it easy but it is also common. Louisville lost to Lenoir-Ryne College, a Division II school in Hickory, North Carolina.
WHSV
Dukes gear up for Louisville, look for ACC win on the road
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a bye week, James Madison football returns to the field on Saturday when the Dukes take on Louisville. JMU is facing one of the toughest teams in the ACC. Louisville is coming off a 48-21 victory over Wake Forest, a game that saw the Cardinals force eight turnovers and eight sacks against a top ten squad.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Kentucky State viewing info and what to watch for
We are now less than a week away from the start of the college basketball regular season, but the Kentucky Wildcats have one more exhibition game to prepare themselves for one of the toughest schedules in the country. This time against in-state school, Kentucky State. The Thorobreds (yes, that is...
Card Chronicle
Film Review: Louisville stunned by Lenoir-Rhyne
-Back for another season of After the Buzzer and I could not be more excit…*checks score*…oh. Well, let’s rip this band aid off and get it over with so we can move on. Let’s go. -El Ellis has GOT to be smarter when it comes to...
lanereport.com
Bill Ramsey promoted to president of the Louisville office for Denham-Blythe Co.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Denham-Blythe Co. Inc. is a design/build large construction company with offices in Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee. Announced it has promoted Bill Ramsey to President of the Louisville office. Ramsey will oversee all operations for the Louisville office. He is the former Executive Vice President of...
wdrb.com
University of Louisville narrows presidential field, Gonzalez not a finalist
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The next president of the University of Louisville will likely come from outside the institution, as interim President Lori Stewart Gonzalez confirmed to WDRB News on Friday that she did not advance to final stage of the confidential search process. The university's board of trustees is...
WLKY.com
Sky Zone indoor trampoline park returning to Louisville at former pizza restaurant location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Years after its former facility closed, Sky Zone is opening a new Louisville location,according to Louisville Business First. The trampoline park recently submitted plans to Louisville Metro Planning & Design Services for a new complex at 4200 Outer Loop. The property was previously home to a Mr. Gatti's Pizza.
wdrb.com
Humana's full statement in response to WDRB
In response to a media inquiry from WDRB, Humana provided the following company statement:. Humana is a home-grown success story for Kentucky and a leading contributor to the economic growth, community involvement and corporate philanthropy of the state. Our company is proud to have such a major presence in Louisville, and we provide a strong anchor for the Downtown business community.
Wave 3
Hundreds line up for free $1.2 billion Kentucky Lottery ticket giveaway
Caught on camera: JCPS bus driver caught yelling at kids on bus. JCPS is experiencing a bus driver shortage, and the parent who shared the video is concerned the district is hiring anyone just to fill those vacancies. Updated: 6 hours ago. The candidates for the open seat told us...
Wave 3
Louisville attorney reacts to LMPD revised special order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE troubleshooters showed you the devastating impact of LMPD’s change in policy in responding to crashes and burglaries during the pandemic. The policy has been in place for more than two years, but this week brings some good news as LMPD announces it will start responding to those calls again.
wdrb.com
Pandemic strains Humana’s connection to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Andy Agwunobi left his job running the University of Connecticut's health system to become a top executive at Humana Inc. earlier this year, he told colleagues he would be getting a place in the Washington, D.C., area, where Humana maintains a satellite office frequented by top executives, according to company sources.
wdrb.com
Writer, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $5.7 million to Louisville Urban League
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Writer and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $5.7 million to the Louisville Urban League. According to a news release from the Louisville Urban League, it's one of the largest gifts in the league's 102-year history. "We're honored and grateful that Ms. Scott and her team have...
Comments / 0