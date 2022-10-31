ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

Wave 3

UofL Men’s Basketball announces theme games for 2022-23 season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville men’s basketball season opens next week and theme games have been set for each of the Cardinals’ home games in the KFC Yum! Center. According to the release, special events celebrating two iconic UofL teams are planned as well as...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

IARP sets 10 a.m. release for Louisville decision, news conference at 11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Judgment day has come for the University of Louisville men’s basketball program. An Independent Accountability Review Panel is set to rule on violations committed by the program in the college basketball pay-for-play scandal. The ruling, expected at 10 a.m., will be the final word...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Louisville by 7.5. —Louisville woke up feeling the cheesiest as the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week for games of the weekend of Oct. 29, as selected by the Football Writers Association of America. —Kei’Trel Clark saw his monster game against Wake Forest coming before anyone else...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville Basketball: Coach Payne Asks For Patience

Louisville fans flew high Saturday evening due to the football team’s performance, but came crashing down after a loss to Division II Lenoir-Rhyne in basketball Sunday afternoon. Optics of this are not great and the loss caught national attention. The disappointment hit the fan base hard on what should have been a Monday filled with optimism. Kenny Payne asked for patience after the game and here are a few ways we can find our patience. But first let’s discuss a few takeaways from the game:
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville Basketball: ‘Healing’ Amidst Exhibition Loss

Education and empathy are the enemies of emotion. LOUISVILLE, KY– It’s easy to look at the product on the court for the Louisville Cardinals this past Sunday and criticize the players and the coaching staff for losing an exhibition game to a Division II School. In fact, not only is it easy but it is also common. Louisville lost to Lenoir-Ryne College, a Division II school in Hickory, North Carolina.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHSV

Dukes gear up for Louisville, look for ACC win on the road

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a bye week, James Madison football returns to the field on Saturday when the Dukes take on Louisville. JMU is facing one of the toughest teams in the ACC. Louisville is coming off a 48-21 victory over Wake Forest, a game that saw the Cardinals force eight turnovers and eight sacks against a top ten squad.
HARRISONBURG, VA
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Kentucky State viewing info and what to watch for

We are now less than a week away from the start of the college basketball regular season, but the Kentucky Wildcats have one more exhibition game to prepare themselves for one of the toughest schedules in the country. This time against in-state school, Kentucky State. The Thorobreds (yes, that is...
LEXINGTON, KY
Card Chronicle

Film Review: Louisville stunned by Lenoir-Rhyne

-Back for another season of After the Buzzer and I could not be more excit…*checks score*…oh. Well, let’s rip this band aid off and get it over with so we can move on. Let’s go. -El Ellis has GOT to be smarter when it comes to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Humana's full statement in response to WDRB

In response to a media inquiry from WDRB, Humana provided the following company statement:. Humana is a home-grown success story for Kentucky and a leading contributor to the economic growth, community involvement and corporate philanthropy of the state. Our company is proud to have such a major presence in Louisville, and we provide a strong anchor for the Downtown business community.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville attorney reacts to LMPD revised special order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE troubleshooters showed you the devastating impact of LMPD’s change in policy in responding to crashes and burglaries during the pandemic. The policy has been in place for more than two years, but this week brings some good news as LMPD announces it will start responding to those calls again.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Pandemic strains Humana’s connection to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Andy Agwunobi left his job running the University of Connecticut's health system to become a top executive at Humana Inc. earlier this year, he told colleagues he would be getting a place in the Washington, D.C., area, where Humana maintains a satellite office frequented by top executives, according to company sources.
LOUISVILLE, KY

