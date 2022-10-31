Read full article on original website
Related
1470 WMBD
Pritzker campaign slams Tulsi Gabbard appearance at IL GOP rally
CHICAGO, Ill. — The J.B. Pritzker campaign is lashing out about a campaign event scheduled Monday for Republican gubernatorial challenger Darren Bailey. Bailey’s being joined for a rally in Glen Ellyn, Illinois by former Democratic U.S. House Representative Tulsi Gabbard. In its statement issued Monday, the Pritzker campaign...
Man charged with sending death threat to Illinois gubernatorial candidate
A Chicago man has been charged with sending Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey a voicemail threatening to "mutilate and kill" him.
WIFR
Illinois constitutional amendment divides voters before general Election
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois workers rights could be forever changed next week with one amendment set to divide opinions during the November 8 elections. Dubbed by supporters as the “Workers’ Rights Amendment” the proposed law would lock in the rights of private and public sector workers. This will give them the freedom to negotiate wages and working conditions, as well as giving them the freedom to organize.
KWQC
Pritzker campaign wants Bailey to publicly accept election results
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois voters and political candidates are counting down the days until the general election is over. Campaigns will celebrate with unofficial election results hours after the polls close next Tuesday. However, the Pritzker campaign wants to know if Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) will publicly accept the results from the gubernatorial race.
capitolfax.com
A trans conspiracy theory, broken windows, false claims, big money and Tulsi Gabbard - Just another day in Illinois politics
* Background is here if you need it. From the American Principles Project, which is a federal PAC that has so far disclosed two expenditures in Illinois…. From Natalie Edelstein at the Pritzker campaign…. Mailers like this perpetuate dangerous stereotypes and put the lives of our LGBTQ+ friends and neighbors...
NBC Chicago
Here's How Your Illinois Ballot Will Look When You Step Into the Voting Booth
The 2022 midterm elections are nearly here, and voters are likely curious about what their ballots will look like when they step into their polling places on Election Day. While there will be unique races and ballot questions in each county, or even in specific communities, the structure of ballots in Illinois will be the same, following a specific order that hits on federal, statewide, and countywide offices.
KWQC
Illinois House Republicans renew calls for ethics reform following Madigan arraignment
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois House Republicans are renewing calls for ethics reform in Springfield after former House Speaker Michael Madigan and lobbyist Mike McClain were arraigned on superseding corruption charges Tuesday morning. Neither man appeared for the court hearing as they waived their right to appear for the arraignment and pled not guilty last week to the conspiracy charges related to a corruption scheme with AT&T Illinois.
Company Sent Illinois Voters Text Messages With ‘Election Misinformation,' Officials Say
Some voters in Illinois have recently received text messages containing incorrect information about the location of their polling places for Election Day, state officials said Tuesday. According to a press release from the Illinois State Board of Elections, the unsolicited texts were sent by a group called “Voting Futures.”
KWQC
Iowa voters to decide on new gun rights amendment on Election Day
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Next week, when voters in Iowa head to the polls, they will vote on a new amendment to the state constitution. The very last item on Iowa ballots will be Amendment 1, or the “Right to Keep and Bear Arms” Amendment. That question reads as follows:
KWQC
Gov. Reynolds appeals court decision on masks in schools
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Wednesday that she has appealed a court ruling issued on Tuesday that would allow school districts to impose universal mask mandates. “As I’ve said all along, whether a child wears a mask to school is up to the parents, not...
thecentersquare.com
Gubernatorial candidates discuss plans to shore up Illinois’ unfunded pension debt
(The Center Square) – Candidates for Illinois governor are taking different approaches on how they’d tackle the state’s unfunded pension liabilities. Illinois has among the most unfunded public sector employee pension liability. State numbers indicate around $151 billion unfunded, but some place like the American Legislative Exchange Council place the debt at $533 billion.
KMOV
AD Fact Check | Gov. JB Pritzker’s attack on opponent Sen. Darren Bailey’s school
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the Nov. 8 midterm elections approach, News 4 has been digging through political ads to fact-check them. News 4 went through the details of an ad funded by Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker against his republican opponent, Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey. Here is...
Illinois 13th district candidates talk inflation, abortion, other issues ahead of Election Day
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – With the election just a week away, the candidates for Illinois’ 13th congressional district, which includes parts of Springfield, Decatur, Champaign, and Urbana, are feeling confident about their chances of winning. “I’m feeling really good about the race,” Democratic candidate Nikki Budzinski said. “We’ve been working really hard traveling throughout the […]
Cash Bail Says Goodbye; Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, Pretrial Fairness, And Other Reforms
In Illinois news, Governor J.B. Pritzker has acknowledged that changes to the language of the SAFE-T Act might need to be made following public response across the state. So far, all but 1 of 102 state attorneys oppose the law as it stands. In addition, more than half of those prosecutors have filed lawsuits since Governor Pritzker signed the legislation into law, some calling its constitutionality into question.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Lightfoot demands weapons ban; nuclear plants request extended license; another round of EV rebates
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling on the Illinois legislature to ban what she called “weapons of war” after a mass shooting Monday night that left 14 people shot, including three children. Lightfoot posted a statement on Twitter demanding lawmakers institute a statewide ban on the firearms. Police have not said what type of gun was used in the shooting.
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan enters not guilty plea on all counts in federal case
Prosecutors said Madigan led a criminal enterprise meant to enhance his political power and financial well-being.
KWQC
Over 840,000 Illinoisans have requested vote-by-mail ballots
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - More than 695,000 people in Illinois have already voted in the Midterm election. The Illinois State Board of Elections said Monday that a significant amount of people are deciding to vote by mail. ISBE officials said vote-by-mail applications have been off the charts compared to elections before...
The End of Cash Bail is Not a ‘Purge Law' in Illinois. Here's What You Need to Know
Opinions about Illinois' elimination of cash bail as part of new legislation, which is set to take effect in the coming months, have surfaced across social media as well as in political speeches and ads. While other states, including New Jersey and New York, have passed legislation largely curtailing the...
How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Be Home Alone in Illinois?
Do you remember the first time your parents left you alone? It's usually not a date that's burned in our memories. My parents would leave us alone and it was no big deal. They'd go to the store and we would sit & watch TV. They'd go to work while we sat at home on summer break. They'd go to bowling league every Tuesday and we went to sleep on our own.
KWQC
QC first responders join IL Comptroller to push for faster payments to families
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois comptroller Susana Mendoza, Rep. Mike Halpin, police, firefighters, and other local first responders gathered at the Moline Police Department Wednesday morning to push support for HB 5785/SB 4229 – the Fallen First Responders and Armed Forces Support Act. The act provides death benefits for...
Comments / 0