numberfire.com

Browns: Deshaun Watson (suspension) will start when eligible

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (suspension) will start when he's first eligible in Week 13 against the Houston Texans on December 4, per general manager Andrew Berry. What It Means:. Berry praised Jacoby Brissett for the work he's done while filling in as the Browns' starter, but he confirmed that...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Don’t overlook 7th-round trades Terry Fontenot made

Atlanta Falcons general manager, Terry Fontenot, was a lot more active at the trade deadline than many of us expected. He traded Deion Jones a few weeks ago and then followed it up on Tuesday by trading away Calvin Ridley. He traded away a former Pro Bowl linebacker and a former second-team All-Pro wide receiver, so they are bound to get the media attention, but you shouldn’t overlook a couple of other seemingly small trades Fontenot made.
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Tom Brady nears 100,000 total passing yards: What you don't know

On Nov. 23, 2000, in a forgettable game during a forgettable season, quarterback Tom Brady recorded the first passing yards of his career. They came in the form of a 6-yard pass to tight end Rod Rutledge in garbage time of a Detroit Lions blowout of the New England Patriots. The pass would go down as the lone completion of Brady's rookie season.
ESPN

AFC-best Bills trade Zack Moss, pick to Colts for RB Nyheim Hines

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Bills added the versatile running back the team has been searching for to add to their top-ranked offense by trading for Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines on Tuesday in exchange for running back Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-round pick.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans stood pat at trade deadline — but did they lose ground in AFC?

The Tennessee Titans didn't make any moves at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, keeping their roster unchanged before Week 9. The Titans (5-2) lead the AFC South by two games in the loss column and play the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (7:20 p.m., NBC) for sole possession of the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture at the season's midpoint. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Tyreek Hill, Jonathan Taylor, other stars react to wild NFL trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline brought some major fireworks Tuesday, with several impact players changing teams. Stars from around the NFL – including some who were traded themselves – reacted to the flurry of moves on social media. Let's look at some of the most notable Twitter reactions from NFL players.
FOX Sports

Eagles look to improve to 8-0 Thursday against lowly Texans

PHILADELPHIA (7-0) at HOUSTON (1-5-1) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, Prime Video. BETTING LINE: Eagles by 13½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Eagles 5-2, Texans 3-3-1. SERIES RECORD: Eagles lead 5-0. LAST MEETING: Eagles beat Texans 32-30 on Dec. 23, 2018 in Philadelphia. LAST WEEK: Eagles beat Steelers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WJTV 12

“Greatest punter of all time”: Golden Eagle great Ray Guy dies

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) announced the passing of Ray Guy, who died on Thursday, Nov. 3 following a lengthy illness. He was 72. Considered by many as the “greatest punter of all time,” Guy took the final step of his football journey by being elected into the Pro Football […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
Yardbarker

Recapping the Falcons trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline is typically the mildest of all the leagues for several reasons, but that wasn’t the case yesterday as a record number of deals were agreed upon, with several marquee names swapping teams. The Falcons were among the busiest teams, making three trades before the buzzer rang, including moving a former All-Pro wide receiver.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

DeAndre Hopkins amazes, Kyler Murray struggles: NFC West Stock Watch

Two weeks back on the job, DeAndre Hopkins' impact on offense for the Arizona Cardinals has been significant and immediate. During the six weeks of the talented receiver's suspension at the start of the year, the Cardinals averaged just 19 points per game, posting a 2-4 record. Since his return,...

