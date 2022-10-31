Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Supreme Court Issues Ruling on Lindsey Graham SubpoenaNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
First Permanent Kroger Closing of 2023 AnnouncedJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
7 Elegant Restaurants To Dine In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
Related
numberfire.com
Browns: Deshaun Watson (suspension) will start when eligible
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (suspension) will start when he's first eligible in Week 13 against the Houston Texans on December 4, per general manager Andrew Berry. What It Means:. Berry praised Jacoby Brissett for the work he's done while filling in as the Browns' starter, but he confirmed that...
Rashad Fenton Traded to Falcons
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone and former South Carolina corner Rashad Fenton was a part of a last-minute move.
Falcons Trade Deadline: Buyers After Big Win vs. Panthers?
The Atlanta Falcons are surprise contenders for a playoff spot. Does that make them buyers ahead of today's NFL trade deadline?
Atlanta Falcons: Don’t overlook 7th-round trades Terry Fontenot made
Atlanta Falcons general manager, Terry Fontenot, was a lot more active at the trade deadline than many of us expected. He traded Deion Jones a few weeks ago and then followed it up on Tuesday by trading away Calvin Ridley. He traded away a former Pro Bowl linebacker and a former second-team All-Pro wide receiver, so they are bound to get the media attention, but you shouldn’t overlook a couple of other seemingly small trades Fontenot made.
ESPN
Tom Brady nears 100,000 total passing yards: What you don't know
On Nov. 23, 2000, in a forgettable game during a forgettable season, quarterback Tom Brady recorded the first passing yards of his career. They came in the form of a 6-yard pass to tight end Rod Rutledge in garbage time of a Detroit Lions blowout of the New England Patriots. The pass would go down as the lone completion of Brady's rookie season.
NFL Odds: Eagles vs. Texans prediction, odds and pick – 11/3/2022
The Philadelphia Eagles travel to Texas to face off in an outer conference battle with the Houston Texans on Thursday Night. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with an Eagles-Texans prediction and pick. The Eagles are coming off a shellacking of the Pittsburgh Steelers, where they destroyed...
Twitter reacts to Falcons' flurry of trades at deadline
There’s always plenty of speculation around the NFL in the hours leading up to the trade deadline, and while most of the time it ends up being more smoke than fire, this year was the exception. A total of 10 trades were made at the deadline, including three by the Falcons.
ESPN
AFC-best Bills trade Zack Moss, pick to Colts for RB Nyheim Hines
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Bills added the versatile running back the team has been searching for to add to their top-ranked offense by trading for Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines on Tuesday in exchange for running back Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-round pick.
247Sports
Colts fire OC Marcus Brady after Indianapolis QB Sam Ehlinger's first NFL start, Matt Ryan's benching
The Indianapolis Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady after quarterback Sam Ehlinger's first-career start in place of Matt Ryan. The Colts lost 17-16 to the Washington Commanders and have failed to score 20 points in four of their past five games. "This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I...
Tennessee Titans stood pat at trade deadline — but did they lose ground in AFC?
The Tennessee Titans didn't make any moves at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, keeping their roster unchanged before Week 9. The Titans (5-2) lead the AFC South by two games in the loss column and play the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (7:20 p.m., NBC) for sole possession of the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture at the season's midpoint. ...
3 keys to victory for Patriots in Week 9 matchup vs Colts
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) head to Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Patriots (4-4). New England faces a much-needed win as the AFC East is getting tighter as the weeks roll on, and the Colts are now without veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, who has been benched for Sam Ehlinger.
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill, Jonathan Taylor, other stars react to wild NFL trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline brought some major fireworks Tuesday, with several impact players changing teams. Stars from around the NFL – including some who were traded themselves – reacted to the flurry of moves on social media. Let's look at some of the most notable Twitter reactions from NFL players.
FOX Sports
Eagles look to improve to 8-0 Thursday against lowly Texans
PHILADELPHIA (7-0) at HOUSTON (1-5-1) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, Prime Video. BETTING LINE: Eagles by 13½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Eagles 5-2, Texans 3-3-1. SERIES RECORD: Eagles lead 5-0. LAST MEETING: Eagles beat Texans 32-30 on Dec. 23, 2018 in Philadelphia. LAST WEEK: Eagles beat Steelers...
NBC Sports
Patriots-Colts injury report: Harris, Taylor, Gilmore all miss practice
The New England Patriots will host the Indianapolis Colts in a pivotal Week 9 matchup for both teams. The losing side will face a tough, uphill climb toward the AFC playoffs. Injuries could play a key role in the outcome of Sunday's game. The Patriots had four players -- center...
“Greatest punter of all time”: Golden Eagle great Ray Guy dies
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) announced the passing of Ray Guy, who died on Thursday, Nov. 3 following a lengthy illness. He was 72. Considered by many as the “greatest punter of all time,” Guy took the final step of his football journey by being elected into the Pro Football […]
Yardbarker
Recapping the Falcons trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline is typically the mildest of all the leagues for several reasons, but that wasn’t the case yesterday as a record number of deals were agreed upon, with several marquee names swapping teams. The Falcons were among the busiest teams, making three trades before the buzzer rang, including moving a former All-Pro wide receiver.
FOX Sports
DeAndre Hopkins amazes, Kyler Murray struggles: NFC West Stock Watch
Two weeks back on the job, DeAndre Hopkins' impact on offense for the Arizona Cardinals has been significant and immediate. During the six weeks of the talented receiver's suspension at the start of the year, the Cardinals averaged just 19 points per game, posting a 2-4 record. Since his return,...
Comments / 1