I’ve always been fascinated by the concept of family. Looking at my background, how could I not be? I was born and raised in Immokalee. As one of nine children, I was part of a large, caring family. However, as I would come to appreciate more and more over the years, I was also part of another, even larger family that totals over 28,000 members —the hardworking, compassionate people of Immokalee, Florida.

IMMOKALEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO