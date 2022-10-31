Read full article on original website
Community Cooperative plans to feed thousands of families this Thanksgiving
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Community Cooperative has launched its Full Plates Project and is seeking help from the community. The organization will hold its annual project to provide Thanksgiving meal kits and prepared meals for those who are unable to afford the additional cost of a traditional holiday meal.
What It Takes to Protect a Priceless 115-Car Collection From Hurricane Ian
Running a car museum in Florida has its complications. Hurricane season poses huge risks, and so, the Revs Institute in Naples, home to one of the greatest collections of sports racers anywhere, has a hurricane plan in place. With Hurricane Ian bearing down in late September, the museum had to put it into action. In an interview with Road & Track, Scott George, curator of collections for the Revs Institute explained the process. It's elaborate.
The Immokalee Foundation’s Family Society CONNECTS OUR FAMILY WITH YOURS
I’ve always been fascinated by the concept of family. Looking at my background, how could I not be? I was born and raised in Immokalee. As one of nine children, I was part of a large, caring family. However, as I would come to appreciate more and more over the years, I was also part of another, even larger family that totals over 28,000 members —the hardworking, compassionate people of Immokalee, Florida.
Sanibel and Captiva small businesses hold a ‘meet and grieve’
Small businesses on Sanibel and Captiva came together in a big way on Wednesday. They shared hugs, ideas, and grief. The businesses on Sanibel and Captiva all have one thing in common now, destruction from Hurricane Ian. They are pulling together in hopes of rebuilding as a team. It’s going...
Boating community home at Palmetto Point
This sprawling custom home located at 4826 Conover Court in Fort Myers sits in the highly sought after boating community of Palmetto Point. The home had no damage from Hurricane Ian. Featuring 3,924 square feet with four bedrooms and three baths, this is one of the largest off-water homes in the community.
WILL YOUR FAVORITE BUSINESS SURVIVE?
As our snowbird neighbors begin their migrations south, the pressures of the affordable housing crisis in Collier County will become even more obvious to all. Inability to fill service positions in every field of business will result in universal reductions in the quality of services we have all come to expect. We’re going to be in for some big surprises. As I’m writing this, our rents continue to soar.
Punta Gorda Airport announces new CAO
The Charlotte County Airport Authority has announced that Chad Rosenstein has joined the Punta Gorda Airport as its chief administrative officer. He will work under CEO James W. Parish and have oversight of the finance, information technology, property management, procurement and human resources functions. Mr. Rosenstein has more than two...
Florida Community Changes Hands for 4th Time
JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors brokered the sale of the Naples development. For the fourth time since its completion, Alvista Golden Gate, a 200-unit community in Naples, Fla., has sold. JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors brokered the deal. Dolben Co. purchased the property for $62 million from Phoenix Realty Group, according to...
STOCK Residences Unveils the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples
NAPLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- STOCK Residences, the luxury condominium division of STOCK Development -- the nationally recognized, award-winning Naples, Fla.-based developer -- today announced that its highly anticipated residential project, One Naples, will now be branded as The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005934/en/ Stock Residences unveils The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples (Photo: Business Wire)
Seagate Nears completion of custom home in Estero Area
Seagate Development Group is on track to complete a nearly 11,000-square-foot (over 4,900 square feet of living space) beachside custom home in highly attractive Miromar Lakes, Florida this month. It will contain three bedrooms plus a study, five full and two half baths, and an oversized two-car garage, as well as a California coastal concept with modern and natural finishes. This spectacular three-story residence will be a result of Seagate; its interior design firm, Theory Design; R.G. Designs; Outside Productions; and other talented partners.
Changes to celebrating the holidays in Naples
Getting ready for the holidays despite Hurricane Ian’s damage, Naples is beginning to decorate for Christmas. The city plans to hold the usual festivities, including tree lighting, a Christmas walk, and a parade. One big thing many people look forward to is the fireworks show at the Naples Pier....
Lynyrd Skynyrd to headline Hurricane Ian benefit concert in Southwest Florida
ESTERO, Fla. – Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline a Hurricane Ian Benefit Concert at Hertz Arena next month, according to a release. The event — produced by Live Nation and Ira Dean for Boots on the Sand, Inc. — will be held in Estero, Florida, on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
A look at the damage suffered by CenturyLink’s infrastructure
Extensive damage to CenturyLink’s remote terminals is leaving customers offline for weeks after Hurricane Ian. The destruction makes it challenging to get back online. There is rust and corrosion, as well as dried mud on wires. So much is damaged that the internet provider is bringing in 17,000 miles...
Hurricane Ian’s effect on Southwest Florida is long from finished
One of the worst storms to have ever hit the coasts of the United States, Hurricane Ian has left thousands of Floridians’ lives changed forever. Some of Cape Coral High School’s very own seahawks are among those currently displaced. Erica Pease, AP Language and Composition and English Honors...
Southwest Florida traffic peaks, hotels crowd after Hurricane Ian
In this Gulfshore Business report, hundreds of people are hard at work getting Sanibel back on its feet. But, those people are causing traffic issues in and around the Southwest Florida area. Gulfshore Business went to the Publix closest to Sanibel Island to demonstrate how roads have gotten to be...
Fort Myers land, part of former Amazon site, sells for $30M
A 70-acre swath of Fort Myers land that had been under contract to become an Amazon warehouse and distribution facility instead sold to another buyer who is planning a 700-unit rental community. PSPR Forum LLC, which is owned by the Miami-based Wolfson Development, paid $30 million for the acreage fronting...
What’s open: Recovery update from Fort Myers
Fort Myers has updated the travel trade on the recovery and rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Ian. It says for businesses which have reopened, there may be limited availability, hours and amenities. Support hospitality workers. Travelers can contribute to the SWFL Relief Fund to directly support hospitality workers on...
A STEP FORWARD: OVERCOMING OBSTACLES FUNDRAISER
Fox & Friends Weekend News Anchor, Army National Guard Veteran, and former CEO of Concerned Veterans for America, Pete Hegseth, will present his inspirational story during a luncheon to support the Parkinson’s Association of Southwest Florida (PASWFL). Mr. Hegseth’s talk will take place at the PASWFL’s signature fundraising event — “A Step Forward: Overcoming Obstacles”—on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Ritz-Carlton Naples, 11:30am-2:00pm.
Naples, November 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Naples. The Immokalee High School soccer team will have a game with Golden Gate High School on November 01, 2022, 14:00:00. The St. Thomas Aquinas High School soccer team will have a game with Barron Collier High School on November 01, 2022, 15:00:00.
Hurricane Charley wrecked Punta Gorda, Florida. What the city did after may have saved it from the wrath of Ian.
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On a Wednesday afternoon in October on the patio of the Celtic Ray, an Irish pub in the center of town, co-owner Kevin Doyle bounded out a door to say hello. The pub looked fine, all in one piece — despite Hurricane Ian and its 150 mile-per-hour winds barreling through three weeks before. Notably, it looked far better than the last time such a storm laid waste to this part of the Florida Gulf Coast, in 2004.
