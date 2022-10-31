Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Getting Lee County students out of shelters and back into class
School staff is inside an emergency shelter helping students get back into the classroom after Hurricane Ian. There are 87 children inside the North Fort Myers shelter, the school district gave WINK News the numbers on Tuesday. There are dozens of kids in that shelter between the ages of 1...
lifeinnaples.net
STARability Foundation WELCOMES MEG HARDT
Meg Hardt currently serves as the Senior Corporate Engagement Specialist at Arthrex, Inc., with a focus on employee and community engagement projects. She currently manages a Medical Device Industry course at FGCU, as well as an internal training program geared towards employee education. Hardt also shares the Arthrex mission with healthcare professionals who are visiting the global headquarters.
LCEC reports all power restored
LCEC says all power was restored for customers living in Immokalee, Lehigh Acres, and Carnestown on Wednesday afternoon.
WINKNEWS.com
Changes to celebrating the holidays in Naples
Getting ready for the holidays despite Hurricane Ian’s damage, Naples is beginning to decorate for Christmas. The city plans to hold the usual festivities, including tree lighting, a Christmas walk, and a parade. One big thing many people look forward to is the fireworks show at the Naples Pier....
WINKNEWS.com
Frightfully fun activities for Halloween in Lee County
Looking to scare up a good time in Lee County this Halloween? Here are some events and activities to enjoy on All Hallow’s Eve:. Alliance for the Arts: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Miromar Outlets: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 10801 Corkscrew Rd, Estero. Plenty of activities for the...
WINKNEWS.com
Halloween festivities and events in SWFL
Monday night, kids dressed up and go out trick or treating. Despite Hurricane Ian leaving behind damage and debris, the Pelican Boulevard area is prepared for hundreds or maybe thousands of kids to come by. Adults are also getting excited about the Monday night events in Cape Coral. Rob Smith...
wild941.com
Woman Caught Bacterial Infection From Florida Beach
Jessica Kirshenbaum of Naples Florida tells us that she received a bacterial infection from the Tigertail Beach on Marco Island last week. It happened after her and her friend decided to test the waters and finally go shelling again after Hurricane Ian. Kirshenbaum tells us that she usually shell’s four times a week. She decided to go after Hurricane Ian because storms bring in great shells. Kirshenbaum and her friend went shelling twice last week and after the first trip they both had a minor rash. After they went back the second time Kirshenbaum noticed a rash spreading up her leg and a burning sensation. She went to the hospital immediately and they told her it was not flesh eating bacteria but a bacterial infection. Kirshenbaum tells us that the rash was caused by the dangerous waters after Hurricane Ian.
FEMA hiring locals to help with Hurricane Ian recovery
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is looking to fill more than 300 jobs in five Florida cities to help with the ongoing recovery from Hurricane Ian. The positions are full-time, 120-day appointments that could be extended if needed. They include everything from customer service to engineering roles.
grovewatch.com
Fort Myers relief
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Most of the worst signs of Hurricane Ian’s devastation no longer were visible Sunday when the Inlet Grove High School Hurricane Relief Drive arrived in Fort Myers with a truckload of supplies and a busload of students, teachers and staff members to distribute the aid.
grid.news
Hurricane Charley wrecked Punta Gorda, Florida. What the city did after may have saved it from the wrath of Ian.
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On a Wednesday afternoon in October on the patio of the Celtic Ray, an Irish pub in the center of town, co-owner Kevin Doyle bounded out a door to say hello. The pub looked fine, all in one piece — despite Hurricane Ian and its 150 mile-per-hour winds barreling through three weeks before. Notably, it looked far better than the last time such a storm laid waste to this part of the Florida Gulf Coast, in 2004.
News4Jax.com
Lynyrd Skynyrd to headline Hurricane Ian benefit concert in Southwest Florida
ESTERO, Fla. – Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline a Hurricane Ian Benefit Concert at Hertz Arena next month, according to a release. The event — produced by Live Nation and Ira Dean for Boots on the Sand, Inc. — will be held in Estero, Florida, on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
lifeinnaples.net
WILL YOUR FAVORITE BUSINESS SURVIVE?
As our snowbird neighbors begin their migrations south, the pressures of the affordable housing crisis in Collier County will become even more obvious to all. Inability to fill service positions in every field of business will result in universal reductions in the quality of services we have all come to expect. We’re going to be in for some big surprises. As I’m writing this, our rents continue to soar.
FEMA Hiring Local Residents To Work On Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian
FEMA is conducting local hiring for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian. These positions are full-time, 120-day appointments that may be extended depending on operational needs. Interested candidates are
theapopkavoice.com
FEMA is hiring locally
Come to work for FEMA and help your community recover from Hurricane Ian. FEMA is conducting local hiring for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota. The agency is seeking people with experience in customer service, logistics, environmental protection, engineering, emergency management, and other job categories.
FEMA looking to hire hundreds to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian
FEMA is looking to hire for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian.
wsfltv.com
FEMA says not everyone will qualify for residential debris removal
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The first step to rebuilding is getting rid of all of the debris, and yesterday Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Florida) announced that for the first time ever FEMA will assist residential areas—but not every neighborhood will qualify. When walking in a neighborhood located along...
Florida Weekly
IAN RECOVERY/ FEMA INFORMATION
If you suffered loss from Hurricane Ian and you live in one of the counties eligible for FEMA assistance to households, you have until Nov. 28 to apply to FEMA. There are several Disaster Recovery Centers operating throughout the area. To find a center close to you, you can go online to floridadisaster.org, or you can text DRC along with your zip code to 43362.
Fort Myers gives estimated timeline for Marina to be cleared
The Legacy Harbour Marina is starting to look different compared to previous weeks. That's because the boat removal process has progressed.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Amazon-occupied distribution warehouse in Fort Myers sells for $67.8M
An Amazon-occupied distribution warehouse in Fort Myers changed ownership. ET Ft Myers purchased the 183,456-square-foot warehouse occupied at 8270 Logistics Drive from Seefried PSO Fort Myers LLC for $67,800,365. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior...
WINKNEWS.com
Damage around Bonita Beach after Hurricane Ian
A long road to recovery for a lot of Southwest Florida, and in particular Bonita Beach, four weeks after Hurricane Ian. Looking down onto Hickory Boulevard, it’s hard to make out what used to stand there. The trailer park is gone and pieces of homes are piled onto the side of the road.
Comments / 0