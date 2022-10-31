Read full article on original website
Recreational marijuana on the ballot in these states this November
The ever-growing list of states where people can legally buy recreational marijuana could get a little longer this fall.
‘Personal Use’ of Heroin, MDMA and Cocaine Has Been Decriminalised in the ACT
People caught with small amounts of illicit drugs, like cocaine, ice, heroin and speed, will be spared criminal charges in the Australian Capital Territory from 2023, after the territory government became the first in Australia to agree to decriminalising personal possession. On Thursday, the ACT’s parliament passed new laws—first tabled...
Nearly 1 million cannabis plants seized during California crackdown
Nearly one million marijuana plants were seized in California during a statewide blitz to combat the illegal cannabis market. The crackdown was led by the California Department of Justice’s Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program. During the 2022 program, authorities seized nearly one million illegally cultivated cannabis plants and over 200,000 pounds of illegally processed […]
CNET
Biden Marijuana Pardon: Cannabis Laws and Decriminalization Status in Your State
US President Joe Biden issued an executive order pardoning all federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, the White House announced Thursday. "While white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates," Biden said in a statement. "There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result."
GoLocalProv
A Top Newport Restaurant Group Repeatedly Delays Response to Fed. Lawsuit Alleging Wage Violations
A top Newport restaurant group being sued by the federal government for alleged federal wage violations has requested multiple extensions to respond to the U.S. Department of Labor. One of the government's allegations is that the owners kept employees' tips. The restaurants' lawyer, in the latest request for a delay...
Pritzker: 'SAFE-T Act is to keep our neighborhoods safe,' needs changed
(The Center Square) – While pointing fingers across the aisle, both sides of the debate about the SAFE-T Act say changes are needed to keep violent criminals awaiting trial behind bars. Elements of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today Act, or SAFE-T Act, goes into effect on Jan....
Supposedly progressive California fell behind on marijuana legalization. Here’s how
California’s reversal of marijuana prohibition remains halting and uneven for a state often caricatured as freewheeling. | Opinion
Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced executive actions that would pardon thousands of people with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. Biden then called on governors to follow suit with state offenses for simple marijuana possession, saying that “just as no one should be in a Federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, […] The post Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Legal cannabis poses a quandary for US companies screening staff for drugs
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Workers at Wyatt Bassett's furniture factory in Virginia use powerful tools to churn out the company's trademark dressers and headboards, so screening new hires for drugs is a no-brainer.
This Week in Cannabis Investing: Uber and Leafly Offer Weed Delivery
Plus, Verano's not buying Goodness Growth, TerrAscend finds financing and Circle K will start selling marijuana.
Benzinga
Schumer's Legalization Bill Is 'Like California Cannabis Program On Steroids' Says Industry Expert & Military Veteran
Many industry experts believe that federal cannabis legalization is inevitable. Everything seems to be pointing in that direction, although, they also agree that it's not happening any time soon. Even with Biden’s recent cannabis pardons action. Marijuana activists seem to have seen through this strategic move, carried out right before...
Workplace spying surged in the pandemic. Now the government plans to crack down.
The U.S.' top worker lawyer plans to crack down on businesses' ability to spy on their workers. In a Monday memo, the general counsel for the National Labor Relations Board urged the board to disallow employers from using productivity software in cases where it can interfere with workers' ability to organize.
Another Analysis Suggests Mandatory Reporting Laws May Be Doing Children More Harm Than Good
A new investigative series looks at child welfare system deficiencies, from mandatory reporting laws to child protective services search policies. It finds that policies meant to protect kids may be putting them and their families in harm's way. Mandatory reporting laws say that certain classes of professionals are legally obligated...
Paul Pelosi attack raises 'significant questions' for Capitol Police on lawmaker security, top Democrat says
House Administration Committee chairwoman Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) wrote to U.S. Capitol Police demanding answers on Paul Pelosi attack.
Missouri appeals court to judge: drop order that AG said delayed Agape school’s closing
The Missouri Attorney General’s office, in its motion to the appeals court, said the judge’s order meant “thirty-five children remain at Agape, in danger of being further abused.”
Conspiracies fuel hand-counting push in US midterms
Conspiracy-endorsing US politicians have amped up their rhetoric against voting machines as two swing state counties moved to allow hand counting ahead of next week's midterm election -- at the risk of stoking doubt about polling accuracy. The move came after officials in Nye County in Nevada, another swing state, approved hand counting, citing deep mistrust among local residents in tabulation machines.
Unions vote down contracts, renewing threat of rail shutdown
For about 24 hours in September, railroads reluctantly put themselves in the national spotlight. After years of fruitless negotiations with labor unions on a new contract, the industry was rapidly approaching a midnight deadline to avoid a national strike or lockout, which would have crippled an American economy already hobbled by record-breaking inflation, the lingering effects of the pandemic and a labor shortage. For a brief moment, the railroad industry — which often tries its best to stay out of the public eye — was above the fold in the New York Times, the Washington Post and other news sites, alongside the war in Ukraine and R. Kelly.
