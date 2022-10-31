'Prioritizing period products': CVS lowers menstrual product prices, students shop 'pink tax' free

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF alumnus becomes chairman of Orange County Disability Advisory Board
When a college student graduates, they often spend the next several years trying to pave a way to their career and navigate real-world independence. Most do not find themselves as chairman of a county government board within two years. UCF alum Taylor Duffy, however, became a light for the 4.5...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Photos: Strike Magazine, UCF Arboretum kick off Halloween weekend with farmers market
Strike Magazine and UCF Arboretum came together from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday to host a farmers market and kick off the Halloween weekend. The UCF Arboretum sold a wide array of plants along with honey. Strike Magazine had some of its members sell their own products with many other student vendors joining as well. From jewelry to candles and from terrariums to an eclectic range of clothes and apparel, students browsed through and enjoy a variety of unique and interesting products at the Arboretum Park where music filled the air. Those who wanted to thrift or buy something new made their way to the market.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF psychology professor's research to foster safe drinking among students
On a cold night in Minnesota, a drinking game among college friends changed one girl’s life forever and inspired Dr. Robert Dvorak’s latest research study. In December of 2014, 19-year-old Alyssa Jo Lommel lost several rounds of the drinking game and downed at least 10 tequila shots. Her friends later drove her home and dropped her off, but they forgot to make sure she safely entered her home. Lommel passed out on the porch and never made it inside that night.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Photos: UCF Downtown's trick-or-treat event shows not-so-scary side of college
The OCPS Academic Center for Excellence, in partnership with UCF and Valencia Downtown campuses, arranged its first ever "Book Character Parade" Thursday. The event featured walking around the three campus buildings, as well as stopping by for treats and candy and learning about college services just around the corner that they can look forward to.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
CSA Week connects UCF students of Caribbean heritage through daily events
The Caribbean Student Association started its CSA Week festivities Monday Oct. 24 and held events every day to celebrate Caribbean heritage. CSA Vice President and senior advertising/public relations major Zoé Antoinette helped plan all the events for the week and said she wanted to make sure people were aware of everything the organization has to offer and to showcase the beauty of all the islands represented.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Election 2022: Democrat Guillermo Smith faces Republican Plasencia in race for Florida House District 37
With Election Day quickly approaching and early voting already underway, Democrat Carlos Guillermo Smith and Republican Susan Plasencia are facing off to represent in the Florida House for District 37. District 37 includes parts of Seminole and Orange counties, including UCF, the city of Oviedo, Chuluota and part of Winter...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF nursing alumna makes an impact by training triathletes in the Special Olympics
For years, Allie Walker has trained athletes competing in the Special Olympics to achieve what she loves to do: Go the distance. Walker, who graduated UCF in May with a bachelor's in nursing, has been competing in triathlons since 2017. Despite several people questioning why she would want to participate in such a race, Walker embraces her love for running by training individuals with disabilities to complete in triathlons for the Special Olympics.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Elections 2022: Democrat Goff-Marcil faces Republican Brodeur in race to represent Florida Senate District 10
Joy Goff-Marcil, a Democratic member of the Florida House of Representatives since 2018, will face Jason Brodeur, a Florida Senate Republican representative since 2020, in a race to represent Florida Senate's District 10. District 10 now covers Winter Springs, Sanford and part of Oviedo, all the way up to the...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF students "Charge On" into Reflection Pond at Spirit Splash 2022
Students charged into the Reflecting Pond at UCF’s Spirit Splash event Friday. The annual tradition was held the day before the Knight’s homecoming football game against Cincinnati and was attended by both students and alumni. The crowd watched performances by the UCF Cheer Team and Marching Knights before splashing into the pond to catch the iconic homecoming rubber ducks.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Elections 2022: Republican Moore challenges Democrat Soto in U.S. House District 9 race
As Florida congressional candidates gear up for Nov. 8 midterm elections, a David and Goliath match-up in District 9 is brewing. Democratic incumbent Darren Soto, who has been the district House representative since 2017, is set to face Republican newcomer Scotty Moore. Moore hopes to flip District 9 to red after over a decade of Democratic leadership. While neither candidates are Florida natives, they will both have to find ways to connect to residents in parts of Orange, Osceola and Polk counties.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
South Arts Southern Prize winner Marielle Plaisir comes to UCF
The 2021 South Arts Southern Prize winner Marielle Plaisir visited Visual Arts Building’s art gallery for an artist talk Wednesday. Plaisir spoke to students about her background and artistic practice, and the event concluded with a Q&A session. The event inspired students like senior fine arts major Nelson Garcia.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF Intramurals hosts World Cup tournament to prepare for soccer season
UCF Intramurals kicked off its soccer season by bringing back a World Cup-style soccer tournament at RWC Park. RWC Associate Director of Programs Gary Cahan said there is a lot more hype around this year’s Intramurals World Cup tournament because of the FIFA World Cup happening this winter in Qatar.
Comments / 0