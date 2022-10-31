According to Bill Gove’s Logging Railroads of the Adirondacks, this tool was not introduced to the Adirondack logging industry until 1890, when lumbermen Patrick Ducey and Peter MacFarland came from Michigan and “brought with them a new technique of sawing trees instead of chopping them.” Before then all logs were felled and cut up using the double-bit axe. The new saw marked a major shift in the industry, increasing logging output significantly and giving the woods a new look – stumps were now perfectly level, harvested lower than they were normally cut by axe, and more of the log was saved for milling.

