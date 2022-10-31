ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
newyorkalmanack.com

William Seward Webb’s Railroad & Logging The Adirondacks

According to Bill Gove’s Logging Railroads of the Adirondacks, this tool was not introduced to the Adirondack logging industry until 1890, when lumbermen Patrick Ducey and Peter MacFarland came from Michigan and “brought with them a new technique of sawing trees instead of chopping them.” Before then all logs were felled and cut up using the double-bit axe. The new saw marked a major shift in the industry, increasing logging output significantly and giving the woods a new look – stumps were now perfectly level, harvested lower than they were normally cut by axe, and more of the log was saved for milling.
newyorkalmanack.com

Witches and Warlocks of New York

New York has a surprisingly rich and lasting history of witches and witchcraft. Included are a history and origins of witchcraft in New York State and historical tales of “witches” across the state including Hulda, the accused witch who inspired parts of Washington Irving‘s Sleepy Hollow, and the Easthampton accused witch Elizabeth Garlick, accused and tried thirty-five years before the Salem Witch Trials. These stories are known locally in the towns where they occurred but have never been collected into one book before.
NEW YORK STATE
newyorkalmanack.com

Women Waging War in the American Revolution

America’s War for Independence dramatically affected the speed and nature of broader social, cultural, and political changes including those shaping the place and roles of women in society. Women fought the American Revolution in many ways, in a literal no less than a figurative sense. Whether Loyalist or Patriot, Indigenous or immigrant, enslaved or slave-owning, going willingly into battle or responding when war came to their doorsteps, women participated in the conflict in complex and varied ways that reveal the critical distinctions and intersections of race, class, and allegiance that defined the era.

Comments / 0

Community Policy