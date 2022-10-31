Read full article on original website
William Seward Webb’s Railroad & Logging The Adirondacks
According to Bill Gove’s Logging Railroads of the Adirondacks, this tool was not introduced to the Adirondack logging industry until 1890, when lumbermen Patrick Ducey and Peter MacFarland came from Michigan and “brought with them a new technique of sawing trees instead of chopping them.” Before then all logs were felled and cut up using the double-bit axe. The new saw marked a major shift in the industry, increasing logging output significantly and giving the woods a new look – stumps were now perfectly level, harvested lower than they were normally cut by axe, and more of the log was saved for milling.
Witches and Warlocks of New York
New York has a surprisingly rich and lasting history of witches and witchcraft. Included are a history and origins of witchcraft in New York State and historical tales of “witches” across the state including Hulda, the accused witch who inspired parts of Washington Irving‘s Sleepy Hollow, and the Easthampton accused witch Elizabeth Garlick, accused and tried thirty-five years before the Salem Witch Trials. These stories are known locally in the towns where they occurred but have never been collected into one book before.
NYS Forest Rangers Battle Numerous Wildfires Exacerbated By Dry Conditions
New York State Forest Rangers joined local firefighters from multiple fire companies to fight numerous wildfires in New York State on Sunday as careless campfires and debris burning combined with dry conditions. About 40 acres were burned in three locations in Washington, Fulton and Herkimer Counties. The first fire was...
Women Waging War in the American Revolution
America’s War for Independence dramatically affected the speed and nature of broader social, cultural, and political changes including those shaping the place and roles of women in society. Women fought the American Revolution in many ways, in a literal no less than a figurative sense. Whether Loyalist or Patriot, Indigenous or immigrant, enslaved or slave-owning, going willingly into battle or responding when war came to their doorsteps, women participated in the conflict in complex and varied ways that reveal the critical distinctions and intersections of race, class, and allegiance that defined the era.
