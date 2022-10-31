ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
Newsweek

The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm

With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Veracity Report

Trump is Energizing Voters Across the Country to Vote Republican – How Will Dems Counter? | Opinion

Voters are switching from Democrat to Republican and Independent at record levels across the US. Here are a few ways the Democratic party has opted to respond to the defection. In a recent article “The Democratic Exodus is On,” Veracity Report Investigative Reporter Crystal Dillon showed proof of how many Democrats are rebuking the party many of them have held dear, sometimes for decades.
The Hill

GOP Senate candidate says he would ‘actively’ campaign against Trump in 2024

Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O’Dea on Sunday said he would “actively campaign against” former President Trump if Trump mounted another bid for the White House. O’Dea has previously indicated he does not want Trump to run in 2024, and during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with co-anchor Dana Bash, the GOP nominee said he would look to support other rumored Republican candidates.
COLORADO STATE
Newsweek

Democrats Losing Voters in 2 Key Pennsylvania Counties

Democrats are losing voters in two Pennsylvania counties, according to voting registration data from Pennsylvania's Department of State (DOS). A Newsweek analysis of current voting registration in the battleground state shows that there are 18,080 fewer registered Democratic voters in Erie and Northampton counties than in 2020. In recent weeks,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios

Scoop: John Kerry preparing to leave Biden administration

Special climate envoy John Kerry is actively considering leaving the Biden administration after next month's COP27 summit, soliciting advice from friends and colleagues on how to stay involved in climate efforts from the private sector, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: President Biden has relied on...
HuffPost

Oregon's GOP Candidate For Governor Is Tying Herself To Violent Extremists

As the polls tighten in Oregon’s gubernatorial race, Republican candidate Christine Drazan appears to be tightening her ties to right-wing extremists, too. Drazan, who served in the state legislature from 2019 to 2022 and was also the House minority leader, has taken a total of $70,000 this year from conservative megadonor David Gore and his wife, per a review of Drazan’s campaign finance records.
OREGON STATE
The Hill

8 in 10 Democrats, Republicans say opposition would destroy America if not stopped: survey

Majorities of Republicans and Democrats in a new poll said that the political opposition would destroy America as we know it if it is not stopped. The NBC News poll, published on Sunday, found that 81 percent of Democratic respondents said the GOP “poses a threat that, if not stopped, will destroy America as we know it,” while 17 percent of Democrats surveyed disagreed.
Dayana Sabatin

Republicans Looking To Impeach Joe Biden

According to The Atlantic, after numerous performative investigations, Republicans in the House are looking to impeach Joe Biden. While this might not be their present plan, it is heard that they're planning on working themselves up to it. The pressure from the MAGA base is starting to build.
NBC News

George W. Bush to fundraise for Colorado GOP Senate candidate Joe O'Dea

Former President George W. Bush is making a rare appearance on the campaign trail, participating in a fundraiser with Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O'Dea in about two weeks. The event, shared first with NBC News, is another sign that Bush is aligning himself with candidates who have bucked former...
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Trump aims to seize credit for GOP midterm rout

Former President Trump is setting himself up to take credit for Republican midterm victories next week as he eyes the announcement of a possible 2024 reelection bid before the end of the year. Trump is holding rallies over the next week in Iowa — an early 2024 primary state —...
GEORGIA STATE

