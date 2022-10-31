Read full article on original website
Female Democrat voters tell NY Times they're shifting to GOP over economic concerns: 'It's all about cost'
The New York Times highlighted Democratic women and independent voters leaning more to the right this election because of the economy and inflation.
Lifelong Democrat attorney ignites Twitter with switch to GOP: Republicans pose 'far less of a threat'
Lifelong Democrat writer Jenin Younes joined 'Fox & Friends' Thursday to share why she feels compelled to vote Republican for the foreseeable future.
Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney
Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
'War-first, America-last': GOP candidate says it's 'no surprise' Liz Cheney endorsed his Democratic opponent
Michigan state Sen. Tom Barrett, Republican congressional candidate running to represent Michigan's 7th Congressional District, believes it is "no surprise" that Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., turned on her party and endorsed his Democratic opponent, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, in her attempt to seek re-election this fall. "My entire adult life has...
Growing number of Republicans say Trump won’t be GOP nominee
A growing number of prominent Republicans are warning that former President Trump should not run again in 2024 or that he will lose if he does, previewing rifts in the GOP that are likely to come into full view after the midterms. Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), former Florida Gov....
The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm
With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
TULSI GOES TO WAR WITH LIZ CHENEY: Tulsi Gabbard calls out Cheney-backed Dem, endorses GOP opponent
FIRST ON FOX: Tulsi Gabbard, a former member of the Democratic Party, endorsed GOP congressional candidate and Michigan state Sen. Tom Barrett, days after Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., endorsed his Democratic opponent. "I'm here and really proud to support fellow veteran Tom Barrett, who's stepping up to serve and...
Trump Spending Just A Tiny Fraction Of McConnell’s Total On GOP Candidates
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump continually attacks Mitch McConnell with childish insults, yet with two weeks left before the midterms has spent just a tiny amount on behalf of Republican candidates compared to the Senate GOP leader. The former president’s Make America Great Again Inc. super PAC has, through Wednesday,...
Nancy Pelosi rejects poll on voters' priorities to MSNBC's Mitchell, defends 'spectacular' Biden record
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended President Biden after MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell asked her about members of her own party calling for new leadership.
Trump is Energizing Voters Across the Country to Vote Republican – How Will Dems Counter? | Opinion
Voters are switching from Democrat to Republican and Independent at record levels across the US. Here are a few ways the Democratic party has opted to respond to the defection. In a recent article “The Democratic Exodus is On,” Veracity Report Investigative Reporter Crystal Dillon showed proof of how many Democrats are rebuking the party many of them have held dear, sometimes for decades.
GOP Senate candidate says he would ‘actively’ campaign against Trump in 2024
Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O’Dea on Sunday said he would “actively campaign against” former President Trump if Trump mounted another bid for the White House. O’Dea has previously indicated he does not want Trump to run in 2024, and during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with co-anchor Dana Bash, the GOP nominee said he would look to support other rumored Republican candidates.
Democrats Losing Voters in 2 Key Pennsylvania Counties
Democrats are losing voters in two Pennsylvania counties, according to voting registration data from Pennsylvania's Department of State (DOS). A Newsweek analysis of current voting registration in the battleground state shows that there are 18,080 fewer registered Democratic voters in Erie and Northampton counties than in 2020. In recent weeks,...
Scoop: John Kerry preparing to leave Biden administration
Special climate envoy John Kerry is actively considering leaving the Biden administration after next month's COP27 summit, soliciting advice from friends and colleagues on how to stay involved in climate efforts from the private sector, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: President Biden has relied on...
Oregon's GOP Candidate For Governor Is Tying Herself To Violent Extremists
As the polls tighten in Oregon’s gubernatorial race, Republican candidate Christine Drazan appears to be tightening her ties to right-wing extremists, too. Drazan, who served in the state legislature from 2019 to 2022 and was also the House minority leader, has taken a total of $70,000 this year from conservative megadonor David Gore and his wife, per a review of Drazan’s campaign finance records.
8 in 10 Democrats, Republicans say opposition would destroy America if not stopped: survey
Majorities of Republicans and Democrats in a new poll said that the political opposition would destroy America as we know it if it is not stopped. The NBC News poll, published on Sunday, found that 81 percent of Democratic respondents said the GOP “poses a threat that, if not stopped, will destroy America as we know it,” while 17 percent of Democrats surveyed disagreed.
More Republicans say DeSantis should have influence over party than Trump: Poll
More Republicans believe Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis should have a “great deal” of influence over the party compared to former President Donald Trump, highlighting a seeming shift in loyalty ahead of the 2024 presidential election. About 72% of Republican voters say DeSantis should have a great deal or...
DeSantis endorses O'Dea in Colorado Senate race, bucking Trump
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for underdog Senate contender Joe O’Dea, a boost for the Colorado Republican after former President Donald Trump urged grassroots conservatives to abandon his campaign. “Hello this is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. America needs strong leadership and desperately. That’s why I’m...
Republicans Looking To Impeach Joe Biden
According to The Atlantic, after numerous performative investigations, Republicans in the House are looking to impeach Joe Biden. While this might not be their present plan, it is heard that they're planning on working themselves up to it. The pressure from the MAGA base is starting to build.
NBC News
George W. Bush to fundraise for Colorado GOP Senate candidate Joe O'Dea
Former President George W. Bush is making a rare appearance on the campaign trail, participating in a fundraiser with Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O'Dea in about two weeks. The event, shared first with NBC News, is another sign that Bush is aligning himself with candidates who have bucked former...
Trump aims to seize credit for GOP midterm rout
Former President Trump is setting himself up to take credit for Republican midterm victories next week as he eyes the announcement of a possible 2024 reelection bid before the end of the year. Trump is holding rallies over the next week in Iowa — an early 2024 primary state —...
