West Hollywood, CA

West Hollywood's Halloween Carnaval canceled for 3rd year, but other celebrations still expected

 3 days ago

West Hollywood's famed Halloween Carnaval will not be happening for the third consecutive year but officials are promoting the city as "the place to be for Halloween."

The city has sought to inspire entertainment venues and businesses to host celebrations with patrons by producing small-scale events at stores, restaurants, and more; hosting costume events and contests; offering Halloween-themed meals and drinks at restaurants, bars and entertainment venues; holding Halloween-themed trivia and bingo nights; and presenting costume dress-up destinations with Halloween-themed decorations, according to a statement on the city's website.

The city waived special event permit and associated fees for businesses hosting events Friday through Monday in celebration of Halloween.

Halloween events in West Hollywood include the "Mary's Hocus Pocus Bash" costume contest from 8-10 p.m. at Hamburger Mary's and a costume contest at Micky's WeHo gay bar from 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

The decision to not have Halloween Carnaval in 2022 was made over the course of many months and involved input and discussion from the West Hollywood City Council; the City Council Ad Hoc Events Subcommittee and City Council Finance & Budget Subcommittee; city staff; and community members in providing feedback in comment at public meetings, the statement said.

The Carnaval did not happen in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is billed as the world's largest Halloween party, with the 2018 edition drawing between 150,000 and 200,000 people, according to the sheriff's department.

In neighboring Beverly Hills, 4,000 to 5,000 visitors are expected at "The Witch's House" at the southeast corner of Walden Drive and Carmelita Avenue, according to homeowner Michael Libow. The Storybook-style house with a pointy, lopsided roof and tiny windows was originally built in 1921 to serve as the offices and dressing rooms for a film studio in Culver City.

"I'm always thrilled to know that my home brings a smile to the face of each visitor young and old,'' Libow told City News Service.

Due to parking restrictions, visitors must park at least one block to the east of Walden Drive to access the home on Halloween.

Other Halloween events in Los Angeles County Monday include:

-- Haunt O'Ween, a 200,000-square foot "interactive Halloween playground with nine expansive thematic environments'' including trick-or-treating, potion-making, bounce houses, games, rides and performances will be open from 4-10 p.m. at the site of the former Westfield Promenade shopping mall in Woodland Hills. The last entry is at 9 p.m. Admission is $44.

-- The 15th annual DTLA Halloween Festival for Kids at Grand Hope Park at FIDM from 5-8 p.m. with last admission at 7:30 p.m. The festival includes trick-or-treating, character meet-and-greets, bounce houses and puppet and magic shows.

Tickets are $13 with free admission for children 2 and under. Ticket quantities are limited and the event will sell out, organizers said.

Costumes are requested for children and optional for adults. Organizers remind festival attendees to bring a bucket or bag for candy. Pets are not allowed.

-- La Mirada's annual Halloweenfest from 4:30-8 p.m. at Neff Estate, described as a "family friendly event great for all ages, including pets." It features a haunted maze, costume contests, carnival-like games, crafts and a trick-or-treat area. Pumpkins will be available for families to decorate.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

