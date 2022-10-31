ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, PA

local21news.com

Police seek information on Lancaster County shooting

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Columbia, Lancaster County are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Police say it happened around 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 20. According to authorities, a man arrived at Lancaster General Hospital with a gunshot wound. The man told security staff...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Additional charges filed against Lancaster County man accused of killing woman, firing at police

LANCASTER, Pa. — Additional charges have been filed against a Lancaster County man following a September homicide and stand-off with police. Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, was previously charged with homicide for shooting and killing his girlfriend. Pennsylvania State Police filed additional charges on Oct. 18, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
LANCASTER, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Identity of Route 44 fatal crash victim identified

Nippenose Twp., Pa. — A single vehicle crash took the life of a Jersey Shore man on Tuesday. Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling, Jr. identified Stephen Zwald, 57, as the man who died at the scene of the 2000 block Route 44, Jersey Shore crash. Zwald was not wearing a seat belt in his pickup truck when he lost control of the vehicle while trying to pass another car on the two-lane road. The truck slammed into a utility pole, pinning him in the wreckage, according to the coroner's news release. Cause of death was ruled blunt force trauma to the head. Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police, Citizens Hose Company, Nippenoses Valley Volunteer Fire Company, and Antes Fort Volunteer Fire Company assisted at the scene.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Lancaster business shot at 70 times

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On Nov. 2, around 2:00 a.m., Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to reports of shots fired on the 600 block of E. Walnut Street. On scene, officers recovered 70 spent shell casings. One commercial business faces exterior damage, but no known injuries have been reported.
Daily Voice

State Police Searching For Missing Hummelstown Man

A 34-year-old man is missing, Pennsylvania state police announced on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Matthew Wayne Bachman, of Hummelstown, has not been seen since Monday, Oct. 31 at 2:30 p.m. He was last seen by his mother at 104 Robin Lane in South Hanover Township. He was believed to be heading...
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Police searching for alleged rapist in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Police in Columbia County are searching for a man after he allegedly raped a teenager last year. Investigators say 18-year-old Logan Webb forced a 15-year-old girl to have sexual intercourse with him in July of 2021. On Tuesday, charges related to rape and assault were filed...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
FOX 43

70 shots fired into Lancaster business on Wednesday morning

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in Lancaster. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, on Nov. 2 at 2:09 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of E. Walnut Street for reports of gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, officers found 70...
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

Dog Found Struck Dead In Enola: Police

A dog was killed in a hit and run in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the police. The East Pennsboro Police were called to a report of a struck dog at the intersection of routes 11 and 15, and State Street in Enola, according to a release by area police the following morning.
ENOLA, PA
WBRE

Deputy sheriff, boyfriend charged in Wilkes-Barre stabbing

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people, including a Luzerne County Deputy Sheriff, have been charged after police say they were involved in a stabbing that occurred at the South Main Plaza in Wilkes-Barre. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, investigators responded to a stab victim at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre. Police said they went to the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
sauconsource.com

DUI Crash Scene Needed Pest Control Chemical Cleanup, Police Say

An accident involving a driver who is accused of driving under the influence required cleanup by a county-led special response unit and closed an upper Bucks County road for hours, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said in a news release late last month. According to state police, the single-vehicle crash...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

2 killed in crash of small plane at Pennsylvania farm

Hanover Township, Pa. (AP) — Two people were killed after a small plane crashed over the weekend at a northeastern Pennsylvania farm where hayrides were being offered over the weekend, authorities said. Officials in Luzerne County's Hanover Township said no one at Dorian's Farm was injured when the two-seat plane came down about 100 feet from where children were on a hayride shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday. “The parking lot...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

