Police investigating hit-and-run crash involving dog in Mechanicsburg
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Upper Allen Township Police are investigating after a family's dog was struck by a suspected hit-and-run vehicle. The incident occurred Tuesday morning on the 2300 block of South Market Street, according to police. The victims reported their pet was struck by a vehicle, which did not...
local21news.com
Police seek information on Lancaster County shooting
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Columbia, Lancaster County are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Police say it happened around 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 20. According to authorities, a man arrived at Lancaster General Hospital with a gunshot wound. The man told security staff...
Additional charges filed against Lancaster County man accused of killing woman, firing at police
LANCASTER, Pa. — Additional charges have been filed against a Lancaster County man following a September homicide and stand-off with police. Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, was previously charged with homicide for shooting and killing his girlfriend. Pennsylvania State Police filed additional charges on Oct. 18, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
Scranton driver charged with stealing Krispy Kreme truck filled with doughnuts
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A truck driver has been charged after police say he stole a Krispy Kreme truck filled with doughnuts. According to the South Abington Township Police Department, on October 28 around 9:00 a.m. officers were told that a Krispy Kreme truck was stolen. Workers at the Krispy Kreme in […]
Identity of Route 44 fatal crash victim identified
Nippenose Twp., Pa. — A single vehicle crash took the life of a Jersey Shore man on Tuesday. Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling, Jr. identified Stephen Zwald, 57, as the man who died at the scene of the 2000 block Route 44, Jersey Shore crash. Zwald was not wearing a seat belt in his pickup truck when he lost control of the vehicle while trying to pass another car on the two-lane road. The truck slammed into a utility pole, pinning him in the wreckage, according to the coroner's news release. Cause of death was ruled blunt force trauma to the head. Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police, Citizens Hose Company, Nippenoses Valley Volunteer Fire Company, and Antes Fort Volunteer Fire Company assisted at the scene.
WGAL
Mechanicsburg police ask for help solving decades-old fatal hit-and-run
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are asking for help solving a fatal hit-and-run that happened 23 years ago. On Halloween night in 1999, 30-year-old Rusty Aurand was struck and killed in Mechanicsburg. Aurand was headed home after a night out with his girlfriend. Officers said he was...
local21news.com
Lancaster business shot at 70 times
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On Nov. 2, around 2:00 a.m., Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to reports of shots fired on the 600 block of E. Walnut Street. On scene, officers recovered 70 spent shell casings. One commercial business faces exterior damage, but no known injuries have been reported.
State Police Searching For Missing Hummelstown Man
A 34-year-old man is missing, Pennsylvania state police announced on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Matthew Wayne Bachman, of Hummelstown, has not been seen since Monday, Oct. 31 at 2:30 p.m. He was last seen by his mother at 104 Robin Lane in South Hanover Township. He was believed to be heading...
Caught on camera: Fire truck's illegal crossing in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — It was all caught on camera. Saturday afternoon in Tamaqua, the driver of a fire engine took a chance on the way to a fire scene. He illegally drove around railroad crossing gates just seconds before a passenger train rolled through. The video, which was posted...
Police searching for alleged rapist in Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Police in Columbia County are searching for a man after he allegedly raped a teenager last year. Investigators say 18-year-old Logan Webb forced a 15-year-old girl to have sexual intercourse with him in July of 2021. On Tuesday, charges related to rape and assault were filed...
WGAL
Shots fired incident overnight at Lancaster barber shop
Lancaster city police say shots were fired at a barber shop overnight. Investigators say someone fired shots at the shop located at the corner of North Franklin and East Walnut Streets. According to police, no one was injured.
70 shots fired into Lancaster business on Wednesday morning
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in Lancaster. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, on Nov. 2 at 2:09 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of E. Walnut Street for reports of gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, officers found 70...
Dog Found Struck Dead In Enola: Police
A dog was killed in a hit and run in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the police. The East Pennsboro Police were called to a report of a struck dog at the intersection of routes 11 and 15, and State Street in Enola, according to a release by area police the following morning.
Man pretending to be firefighter notified family of fatalities in Pa. house fire: report
A Pa. man pretending to be a firefighter informed a family of two fatalities as fire overtook their Northumberland County home over the weekend, according to reports. 39-year-old Michael Stahl, of Sunbury, is charged with felony risking catastrophe and theft, and misdemeanor impersonating a public servant, according to online court dockets.
Elderly Berks Man Scammed Out Of $194K On Facebook: Police
A Berks County man was defrauded out of more than $194,000 of dollars by a scammer on Facebook, according to authorities. The victim, a 65-year-old Hamburg resident, was befriended on the social networking site by a user posting under the name Sharon Bobby, state police said in a release. Over...
Deputy sheriff, boyfriend charged in Wilkes-Barre stabbing
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people, including a Luzerne County Deputy Sheriff, have been charged after police say they were involved in a stabbing that occurred at the South Main Plaza in Wilkes-Barre. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, investigators responded to a stab victim at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre. Police said they went to the […]
sauconsource.com
DUI Crash Scene Needed Pest Control Chemical Cleanup, Police Say
An accident involving a driver who is accused of driving under the influence required cleanup by a county-led special response unit and closed an upper Bucks County road for hours, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said in a news release late last month. According to state police, the single-vehicle crash...
Officer Hospitalized Following Kick By Irate Man Who Assaulted Pregnant Woman In Lititz: Police
A 31-year-old man injured a police officer who was arresting him for assaulting a pregnant woman, authorities say. Lititz Borough police were called to a domestic assault involving Jordan Davone Mansbarger in the 200 block of South Broad Road in Lititz on Monday, Oct. 31 at 3:50 p.m., according to a release by the department the following night.
Coroner IDs 20-year-old killed in central Pa. crash
A 20-year-old Dauphin County man killed over the weekend in a crash on Route 283 has been identified. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said Galvin Paniagua, of Hershey, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash that took place just before 11 p.m. Saturday in Rapho Township. Paniagua...
2 killed in crash of small plane at Pennsylvania farm
Hanover Township, Pa. (AP) — Two people were killed after a small plane crashed over the weekend at a northeastern Pennsylvania farm where hayrides were being offered over the weekend, authorities said. Officials in Luzerne County's Hanover Township said no one at Dorian's Farm was injured when the two-seat plane came down about 100 feet from where children were on a hayride shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday. “The parking lot...
