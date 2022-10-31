ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma Sooners vs. West Virginia Mountaineers game time announced

By Ben Dackiw
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Oklahoma Sooners will go down those country roads to West Virginia next week for an 11 A.M. matchup with the Mountaineers in Morgantown. After the Sooners-Baylor game was pushed to ESPN+, the Sooners-Mountaineers game has been earmarked for FS1. The Sooners are moving up in the world.

This continues the streak of 11 A.M. kickoffs for the Sooners on the road. The Sooners have not had a primetime game on the road since Bedlam last season.

Fun Fact from our friends at Sooner Tracker on Twitter: OU and West Virginia have not had a non-night kickoff in Morgantown since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12.

The Mountaineers have not beaten the Sooners since they have joined the Big 12 in Morgantown or otherwise.

The last time these teams met, it was a day of frustration and embarrassment for the No. 4 ranked Sooners. Spencer Rattler had an off night and was pelted with boos and “we want Caleb” chants. Rattler ended up driving the OU offense down the field in the final minutes to set up a game-winning Gabe Brkic field goal.

The Sooners escaped Owen Field with the win. Although the OU crowd that night was less than friendly, the fans in Morgantown aren’t exactly known for being hospitable.

The Mountaineers will need to win three of their last four games to be bowl eligible. Before they face the Sooners, they have a date with the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, Iowa.

