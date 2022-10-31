ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

housebeautiful.com

Natural Christmas Decorations for a Winter Wonderland-Worthy Celebration

Everyone has their reasons for considering the winter holidays to be the most wonderful time of the year. For us, it’s all about natural Christmas decorations. From evergreen wreaths dotted with fresh cranberries to pinecones-turned-ornaments, decor made from nature is often as deliciously scented as it is aesthetically pleasing.
The Daily South

Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale

Are you already counting down until the holidays? October is the official start of the festive season, and we know some people like to decorate for Christmas well before Thanksgiving even arrives. For those itching to decorate and prep for the holiday season, we scoured through all of the Christmas deals currently live in advance of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale—and we found some of the lowest prices we expect to see all season.
InsideHook

Raking Your Leaves This Fall? Do This Instead.

Good news: You may not need to rake all your leaves this fall. But you’ll still need to do some lawn maintenance. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, roughly 10.5 million tons of leaves end up in landfills yearly. But leaves are filled with nutrients and also provide a habitat for insects and small animals that could both help your yard and help feed the wildlife around it.
DELAWARE STATE
intheknow.com

This is the Pottery Barn Christmas decor that sells out every single year

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Some people are just holiday people. They decorate...
The Daily South

Outdoor Christmas Light Ideas And Tips To Make Your Home Shine This Season

It's no secret that the South has incredible holiday lights. Cities from Texas to Georgia dress up for the season with displays of lights in all kinds of festive designs and every color of the rainbow. While these drive-through experiences are fun to visit as a family activity or while on vacation, Southerners don't always want to travel to see the lights. Sometimes, we want them right at home!
GEORGIA STATE
Farm and Dairy

How to give pumpkins a second life

The month of October usually brings with it pumpkins: pumpkins for carving and pumpkins for decorations. But what can be done with the pumpkins after they’re no longer being used? Most of the time, they’re left on porches until they begin to rot, or they’re pushed aside for Christmas decor.
Family Handyman

How To Winterize Hydrangeas

I confess, I don’t do much to prepare my hydrangeas for winter. Most bloom on new wood, which means flower buds form in the spring and don’t need to overwinter. Or they’re the re-blooming types of hydrangeas, which form flower buds on old and new wood. That means if flower buds are killed off over the winter, ones form on the new wood. So I’ll still get some blooms, just later in the year.
realhomes.com

9 festive Christmas wreaths and garlands to greet your guests this holiday season

All things pumpkin-spice step aside, because Christmas has (nearly) arrived. That’s right, put away your Halloween decorations, and switch out your fall bedding sheets — it’s time to say hello to the holiday season. What better way to do so than with a Christmas wreath? It’s one of our all-time favorite Christmas decorating ideas. Whether you adorn your door with one, use it as a centerpiece, or find a space on an indoor wall, wreaths add a decorative touch that ceases to go out of style year after year.
Tyla

Christmas 2022: The best gifts to buy your loved ones this year

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — or at least it would be if we didn’t have the looming pressure of having to buy the perfect gift. The festive season is just around the corner, and with two months to go there’s no better time to get a head start on your Christmas shopping.
Motherly

10 festive Christmas coloring pages

Holiday activities for kids are a great idea to keep the little ones busy and having fun during the busy end-of-year season. If you're playing the part of hostess and getting dinner menus organized, shopping for gifts and holiday home decor then keep the kiddos occupied with fun Christmas coloring pages.
shorelocalnews.com

Plant fall bulbs now, for a beautiful spring later

As we wrap ourselves in the warm colors of fall, the scene is set: mums have been carefully arranged on the porch, perfectly golden-yellow leaves on the neighbor’s trees show through our windows, and plump pumpkins sit waiting to be carved. However, one task remains. If you are a gardener like me, you’ve been eagerly anticipating planting fall bulbs. Like wrapping a present that must wait to be opened, planting bulbs is giving a gift for the future, and patience is required while waiting until the special occasion for unveiling arrives—in this case, spring.
New York Post

Spruce up for the holidays with Frontgate: Christmas decor and more

Don’t look now, but the holidays are nearly upon us. Yes, yes, we know: Halloween is still a week away. But just FYI, less than a month after that is Thanksgiving. And once we’re three weeks into November, we don’t need to tell you what you’ve got in store one cold, short month away (if you do need a refresher, it’s Christmas and Hanukkah).
