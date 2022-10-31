ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News19 WLTX

Here's the services the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety offers domestic violence victims

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has been taking part in National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. “October is annually recognized as annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month and whereas although progress has been made toward preventing and ending domestic violence and providing support to survivors and their families, important work remains to be done," said Director of Public Safety Charles Austin.
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

How $300,000 will help fight food insecurity in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, the Columbia City Council approved $300,000 to go to the Food Insecurities Solutions Initiative. This money will be allocated to one - or multiple - projects with the goal of bringing food into neighborhoods. Columbia resident Jonah Litham has to travel between four and...
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

Three candidates face off for South Carolina House District 25

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Three people are running for South Carolina House District 25 in Greenville County. They are Democrat Wendell Jones, Republican Yvonne Julian, and Independent Tony Boyce. Jones is a pastor and founder of the Wendell Jones Leadership Institute, which trains and mentors business owners. When asked about...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

'It’s really eye-opening': Parents, students and teachers survey results compiled to earn Sumter school national Points of Light award

SUMTER, S.C. — Crosswell Drive Elementary School has been recognized as a Points of Light recipient as part of the national Blue Ribbon assessment. "We are super excited. It’s been just a long time coming. We’ve been really working hard with our teachers and our students on our academic success and just overall just making sure that we’re giving the students what they need. So this is just icing on the cake for us," Assistant Principal Tonyetta Thomas said. "It really makes you feel like the work that you’re doing, it’s meaningful and we’re making a difference, and the sweat and sometimes the tears and frustrations, we’re able to see the fruits of that."
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter shooting incident began over care of a puppy

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports shots were fired at a residence over the weekend after an argument regarding the care of a puppy. On Friday, October 28, 2022, a homeowner and a dog owner engaged in an argument after the dog owner refused to reimburse the homeowner for veterinary bills paid when the puppy was taken for treatment after allegedly being abandoned for months by its owner.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia Police Chief responds to officer shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Staffing shortages are plaguing businesses and organizations across the country – including right here with those sworn to protect and serve. The Columbia Police Department is now down a quarter of its desired amount of officers. At last check, the Columbia Police Department budgeted to have 223 sworn-in officers in the patrol division. Right now, there are 73 vacant positions in that department.
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

USC's Homecoming events unify Greek organizations, alumni

Students meandered around the convention hall on Oct. 26 as they got in last minute practice before the Spurs & Struts event began. As the lights powered on, music boomed and people cheered for their friends on the stage of the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. The frenzy of Spurs &...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

wpde.com

4 charged in SC for alleged roles in fraud scheme related to PPP loans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been charged in the District of South Carolina for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme connected to PPP loans. Nearly a hundred people from across the country were involved including Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina, according to the United States Attorney's Office District of South Carolina.
HOUSTON, TX
Newberry Observer

Newberry County School District Finance Department Recognized

NEWBERRY COUNTY — For the 25th consecutive year, the Newberry County School District’s Department of Finance has been awarded with certificates of excellence in financial reporting. The Government Finance Officers Association and the Association of School Business Officials International recognized the finance department for their annual comprehensive financial...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC

