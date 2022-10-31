Read full article on original website
Related
Here's the services the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety offers domestic violence victims
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has been taking part in National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. “October is annually recognized as annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month and whereas although progress has been made toward preventing and ending domestic violence and providing support to survivors and their families, important work remains to be done," said Director of Public Safety Charles Austin.
USC Gamecock
Yard event at Historic Melrose neighborhood fosters Columbia community, history through art
A sea of artistic talent against the backdrop of a historic neighborhood, smiling neighbors at every corner and supportive camaraderie between artists is present at the Historic Melrose Art in the Yard event, according to participant Ginny Merrett. Art in the Yard began in 2020 to provide artists with a...
abccolumbia.com
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office hosting Citizens Academy beginning Nov.10
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is hosting Citizens Academy beginning this month. The event will begin on November 10 and the application deadline is November 8. The Citizens Academy will give members of the community an in-depth look into local law enforcement. They’ll also learn...
How $300,000 will help fight food insecurity in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, the Columbia City Council approved $300,000 to go to the Food Insecurities Solutions Initiative. This money will be allocated to one - or multiple - projects with the goal of bringing food into neighborhoods. Columbia resident Jonah Litham has to travel between four and...
WYFF4.com
Three candidates face off for South Carolina House District 25
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Three people are running for South Carolina House District 25 in Greenville County. They are Democrat Wendell Jones, Republican Yvonne Julian, and Independent Tony Boyce. Jones is a pastor and founder of the Wendell Jones Leadership Institute, which trains and mentors business owners. When asked about...
Columbia City Council approves several big items in Tuesday's meeting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia City Council took up several budget items at its meeting on Tuesday night. The first large item that received approval was an ask for $1.16 million for Columbia's Rapid Shelter, which opened its doors earlier in the day. Howard Duvall, City Councilman At-Large, said this...
'It’s really eye-opening': Parents, students and teachers survey results compiled to earn Sumter school national Points of Light award
SUMTER, S.C. — Crosswell Drive Elementary School has been recognized as a Points of Light recipient as part of the national Blue Ribbon assessment. "We are super excited. It’s been just a long time coming. We’ve been really working hard with our teachers and our students on our academic success and just overall just making sure that we’re giving the students what they need. So this is just icing on the cake for us," Assistant Principal Tonyetta Thomas said. "It really makes you feel like the work that you’re doing, it’s meaningful and we’re making a difference, and the sweat and sometimes the tears and frustrations, we’re able to see the fruits of that."
Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office participating in “No Shave November” to help fellow officer
Deputies in Edgefield County will look a little different throughout the month of November.
Sumter shooting incident began over care of a puppy
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports shots were fired at a residence over the weekend after an argument regarding the care of a puppy. On Friday, October 28, 2022, a homeowner and a dog owner engaged in an argument after the dog owner refused to reimburse the homeowner for veterinary bills paid when the puppy was taken for treatment after allegedly being abandoned for months by its owner.
WIS-TV
Columbia Police Chief responds to officer shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Staffing shortages are plaguing businesses and organizations across the country – including right here with those sworn to protect and serve. The Columbia Police Department is now down a quarter of its desired amount of officers. At last check, the Columbia Police Department budgeted to have 223 sworn-in officers in the patrol division. Right now, there are 73 vacant positions in that department.
Family remembers Benedict College alum after death Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia community is mourning the loss of a Benedict College graduate after he died over the weekend. Investigators say 25-year-old Cin'Que Wilson died Saturday night when he was hit by a car along Bluff Road, not far from Williams-Brice stadium, during homecoming celebrations. Family say...
SC sheriffs refute Shaw University president's account of traffic stop, released
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said the timeline of events is different than what Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard claims.
USC Gamecock
USC's Homecoming events unify Greek organizations, alumni
Students meandered around the convention hall on Oct. 26 as they got in last minute practice before the Spurs & Struts event began. As the lights powered on, music boomed and people cheered for their friends on the stage of the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. The frenzy of Spurs &...
wunc.org
South Carolina sheriffs say Shaw University bus stop was not racially motivated
Two sheriffs in South Carolina say their deputies did not racially profile Shaw University students during a traffic stop. A charter bus carrying 18 students from the historically Black university in Raleigh was stopped on Interstate 85 on Oct. 5. Deputies allege the bus was weaving in and out of traffic.
Here’s an overview of county-specific ballot items in the Midlands
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Across the Midlands, there are plenty of county-specific ballot items voters need to be familiar with. This includes penny taxes, new forms of county government, and school board bond referendums--- all topics voters in the Midlands are deciding on and will be deciding on come Election Day.
USC Gamecock
Miss Outfest 2022 shares story of finding herself, competing for the crown: 'Being yourself is beautiful'
The reigning Miss Outfest has always loved performing. From participating in color guard to majoring in music education in college to becoming a stand-in show director, Gouda Judy has journeyed a long way. “(My journey) came from a place of darkness," Judy said. "I just remembered drag, and it seem(ed)...
WIS-TV
Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is facing charges after an argument over a puppy led to gunfire on the weekend before Halloween. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Emmanuel Tyrell Pickens is charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.
wpde.com
4 charged in SC for alleged roles in fraud scheme related to PPP loans
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been charged in the District of South Carolina for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme connected to PPP loans. Nearly a hundred people from across the country were involved including Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina, according to the United States Attorney's Office District of South Carolina.
Newberry County School District Finance Department Recognized
NEWBERRY COUNTY — For the 25th consecutive year, the Newberry County School District’s Department of Finance has been awarded with certificates of excellence in financial reporting. The Government Finance Officers Association and the Association of School Business Officials International recognized the finance department for their annual comprehensive financial...
Comments / 0