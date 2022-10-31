Read full article on original website
How Much A $1,000 Invested In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, And Apple At Mid-June Lows Is Worth Now
The sun appears to have come out in the midst of the crypto winter, as several digital currencies are rallying. Many have begun to move higher and are trading well off their mid-June bottoms. What Changed Now: The sell-off in risky assets has made valuations very attractive, and this has...
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support for Two Low-Cap Solana (SOL) Based Altcoin Projects
Top US digital asset exchange Coinbase has announced it will be adding two Solana (SOL)-based crypto projects to their list of tradable altcoins. Announcing via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Marinade (MNDE) and Marinade Staked SOL (mSOL) on the Solana network, with trading beginning on November 3rd once liquidity conditions are met.
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Trader Says Bitcoin Bottom Is In, Makes BTC Prediction for Next Four Months
A popular crypto trader says Bitcoin (BTC) has hit its bottom and the beginning of a bull run is now imminent. The pseudonymous trader known as Kaleo tells his 536,100 Twitter followers the opportunity to purchase Bitcoin under $20,000 won’t last long. “Every day Bitcoin is under $20,000 is...
dailyhodl.com
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Says Meme Token Dogecoin (DOGE) Has Ended 17-Month Long Downtrend
Veteran analyst and crypto trading legend Peter Brandt says meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) has technically broken the trend that has kept the coin bearish for nearly a year and a half. Brandt, who is known for calling Bitcoin’s (BTC) epic collapse after its 2017 bull run, says Dogecoin’s recent rally...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Crypto Adoption Prediction, Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Become New Gold
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is forecasting a timeline for global crypto adoption, saying that the industry is still in its very early days. In a new episode of Coinbase’s Around the Block podcast, Armstrong says Bitcoin’s market capitalization is not yet big enough for BTC to act as a serious flight-to-safety asset that some of its advocates have been predicting.
NASDAQ
Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
NASDAQ
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
NASDAQ
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
u.today
Ripple CTO Claims XRP Is Performing in Line with Bitcoin and Ethereum
David Schwartz, Ripple’s chief technology officer, has defended XRP’s price performance in a recent tweet. After a disgruntled investor called the cryptocurrency’s price “a disgrace,” Schwartz explained that the Ripple-affiliated token is actually performing in line with other major cryptocurrencies. The Ripple executive has noted...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Bloomberg Strategist Says Bitcoin ‘May Be Entering Unstoppable Maturation Stage’
Recently, Mike McGlone, a Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence (Bloomberg’s research arm on the Bloomberg Terminal”), shared his thoughts on Bitcoin. “It’s little surprise that a relatively new asset that had skyrocketed has declined due to the rapid pace of Federal Reserve tightening in 2022, but Bitcoin is showing signs of bottoming and divergent strength in 4Q. The lowest-ever crypto volatility vs. the Bloomberg Commodity Index may portend better performance for Bitcoin…
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Is The ‘Future Of Finance,’ Survey Of Over 50% Of American Voters Show
Crypto assets like the Bitcoin (BTC), altcoins like Ethereum (ETH) and stablecoins such as Tether (USDT) are riding the momentum brought about by some positive news involving these asset types over the last few days. In what can be considered as a collective effort, cryptocurrencies initiated a bullish run that...
u.today
XRP Whales Move Whopping 975.1 Million Tokens: Details
boundingintocrypto.com
Bitcoin And Crypto Ahead Of The Fed Hike Announcement
Today’s Federal Reserve (Fed) FOMC meeting could decide the fate of crypto and Bitcoin for the coming weeks and months. As NewsBTC has reported in recent weeks, financial markets around the world are hanging on every word from the Federal Reserve to predict future policies. Currently, there is little...
Crypto Firm Galaxy Digital to Reduce Headcount by 20%
In the midst of the “crypto winter,” cryptocurrency financial services company Galaxy Digital is reportedly going to cut at least 20% of its global workforce. The layoffs would follow the August report from Galaxy Digital that its net loss in the second quarter was $554.7 million and that its assets under management had dropped 40% from the prior quarter, CoinDesk reported Tuesday (Nov. 1), citing unnamed sources for the news of planned cuts.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin’s Rally Halted at $21K, This Level Must Hold to Prevent Another Bearish Move (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin is struggling to continue the recent rally, as the price has been retracing over the last few days. However, considering the significant support levels available, the short-term future is still looking bright for the bulls. Technical Analysis. Technical Analysis By: Edris. The Daily Chart:. Looking at the daily timeframe,...
NASDAQ
3 Things in November That Could Extend the Stock Market Rally
Stocks ripped higher in October after investors shook off a bad inflation report and got more hopeful that the Federal Reserve would soon pivot from its hawkish policy that has sent stocks lower all year long. However, if there is anything investors have become accustomed to lately, it's market volatility....
kitco.com
Gold-backed digital currency is 'almost a certainty,' can transform monetary policy - Deven Soni
(Kitco News) - As the U.S. dollar rises in value against other currencies, limiting countries' ability to set independent monetary policy, gold-backed digital currencies are likely to be adopted, said Deven Soni, CEO of Matador Gold Technologies. "The run-up in the dollar… has hampered other countries' ability to set their...
